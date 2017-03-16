It's a rushed half arsed protest that's why... Look at the way Dortmund did it last night. They had it on display for all viewers to see. Ours is like lets pull off the flags and leave the 96 ones and let the world work it out what we mean if they're bothered. Jurgen didn't even know until he was told there is a question coming up in the presser for him. You can tell he was baffled by the way they've gone about it and the timing more importantly. He even mentioned that we must make sure club,fans,team are tight for the last 5 home games, which means he's worried about that spiraling.