« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 970 971 972 973 974 [975]   Go Down

Author Topic: Members Sales  (Read 2082684 times)

Offline Redcase

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 65
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #38960 on: Today at 10:18:29 am »
Quote from: Lisan Al Gaib on Today at 08:46:25 am
What an incredibly naïve comment. What's wrong with the protest over the ticket price raises? Its just pure greed from the club, an extra £1m in revenue for a club that turns over nearly £600m per year. They don't need it yet fans do. It was the same last season with another small raise, its leads to further and bigger raises and then eventually the heartbeat and life of the club is slowly priced out as they can't afford tickets anymore. If you don't protest now when do you? Because it won't have the same effect when its done at a different time and if you leave it another year you get there "well you didn't protest the last two years" crowd shouting you down. So its not just a £1 rise is it? Its about last years ticket rise, its about next years ticket rise and its about making sure people like you, me and others can keep on affording to go to the game. "Looking out for themselves" is complete rubbish when it literally benefits every single person who steps foot inside Anfield on a matchday.
Agree with this to an extent. What concerns me is there isnt unanimous support for the protests. Far from it. Its in danger of dividing the fan base and a divided fan base is a weaker fan base. And once its divided what will they try and push through next? We are much stronger when we are together.
« Last Edit: Today at 10:20:50 am by Redcase »
Logged

Online didopich

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 833
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #38961 on: Today at 10:36:55 am »
It's a rushed half arsed protest that's why... Look at the way Dortmund did it last night. They had it on display for all viewers to see. Ours is like lets pull off the flags and leave the 96 ones and let the world work it out what we mean if they're bothered. Jurgen didn't even know until he was told there is a question coming up in the presser for him. You can tell he was baffled by the way they've gone about it and the timing more importantly. He even mentioned that we must make sure club,fans,team are tight for the last 5 home games, which means he's worried about that spiraling.
Logged

Offline stueya

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 842
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #38962 on: Today at 10:51:38 am »
Quote from: Redcase on Today at 10:18:29 am
Agree with this to an extent. What concerns me is there isnt unanimous support for the protests. Far from it. Its in danger of dividing the fan base and a divided fan base is a weaker fan base. And once its divided what will they try and push through next? We are much stronger when we are together.


The division is brought about through jealousy of those who have Season Tickets, with the current Season Ticket waiting list that wont go away,
Logged
We all live in a purple wheelie bin

Offline RMG

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,102
  • YNWA
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #38963 on: Today at 11:14:49 am »
Why is it saying unknown error when I am hitting choose seats for me?
Logged

Offline bignred84

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 887
  • We all Live in a Red and White Upper Centenary
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #38964 on: Today at 11:20:44 am »
Quote from: RMG on Today at 11:14:49 am
Why is it saying unknown error when I am hitting choose seats for me?

Because someone else has beat you to that seat
Logged

Offline Gogeqac

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 98
  • Ohhh ya beauty!
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #38965 on: Today at 11:21:35 am »
Quote from: RMG on Today at 11:14:49 am
Why is it saying unknown error when I am hitting choose seats for me?

You've been soft blocked
Logged
YNWA

Offline RMG

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,102
  • YNWA
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #38966 on: Today at 11:36:46 am »
Quote from: bignred84 on Today at 11:20:44 am
Because someone else has beat you to that seat

The bots!
Logged

Offline Schmarn

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,404
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #38967 on: Today at 11:43:55 am »
Quote from: bignred84 on Today at 11:20:44 am
Because someone else has beat you to that seat

No. "Unknown error" is a soft block. You need to wait to be unblocked or if on wifi switch to mobile data and that often works.

If it says "Error, incorrect number of seats blah blah" that means you were beaten to it and there are now none available.
Logged

Offline RMG

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,102
  • YNWA
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #38968 on: Today at 11:45:42 am »
why show you the hallmap and tickets then if they are going to soft block you?

Either a robot or not
Logged

Offline Schmarn

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,404
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #38969 on: Today at 12:20:09 pm »
Quote from: RMG on Today at 11:45:42 am
why show you the hallmap and tickets then if they are going to soft block you?

Either a robot or not

Cos its a crap system! The soft block is easily triggered (30 to 60 seconds of hitting Choose Seats) and makes it very hard for actual fans to get tickets given that you simply have to refresh every second to have any chance.

Also Choose Seats is now inactive until a seat appears. It then stays active but as I said youve a minute tops before youre blocked.

These measures were intended to stop bots but they only stop real fans. I had queue position 329 for Palace but despite there being 1500 tickets it was sold out before I got in. Then got very lucky nabbing one that dropped back.
Logged

Online ABJ

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,842
  • Internet terrorist
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #38970 on: Today at 12:30:33 pm »
Quote from: Schmarn on Today at 12:20:09 pm
Cos its a crap system! The soft block is easily triggered (30 to 60 seconds of hitting Choose Seats) and makes it very hard for actual fans to get tickets given that you simply have to refresh every second to have any chance.

Also Choose Seats is now inactive until a seat appears. It then stays active but as I said youve a minute tops before youre blocked.

These measures were intended to stop bots but they only stop real fans. I had queue position 329 for Palace but despite there being 1500 tickets it was sold out before I got in. Then got very lucky nabbing one that dropped back.
The club are fully aware of this but simply don't give a fuck.
Logged
Quote from: Harvest Fields
i watched the chelsea game at my sisters. her 12 year old son is severly autistic and i forgot myself and jumped up screaming at the goal and he went nuts. screaming and shouting. scared the fuck out of me. apologised to my sister as i thought id upset him, turns out he was joining in.

Online ScubaSteve

  • Sworn enemy of SnorkelStephanie
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,345
  • Every other Saturday's me half day off......
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #38971 on: Today at 12:31:35 pm »
Quote from: Schmarn on Today at 12:20:09 pm
Cos its a crap system! The soft block is easily triggered (30 to 60 seconds of hitting Choose Seats) and makes it very hard for actual fans to get tickets given that you simply have to refresh every second to have any chance.

Also Choose Seats is now inactive until a seat appears. It then stays active but as I said youve a minute tops before youre blocked.

These measures were intended to stop bots but they only stop real fans. I had queue position 329 for Palace but despite there being 1500 tickets it was sold out before I got in. Then got very lucky nabbing one that dropped back.

The system is a complete mess. The updates have made it worse IMO and less user friendly

Im not exactly sure how that would happen as Supporters can purchase one ticket per qualifying supporter up to a maximum of FOUR tickets per transaction. So 328 ahead of you could only purchase a maximum of 1,312 tickets.

This means that there was no way 1,500 tickets were available or people have found a way to beat the queues. The club need to be transparent and confirm number of tickets pre sale (waiting list aside)
Logged

Online includo

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 91
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #38972 on: Today at 12:39:11 pm »
Constantly seems the choose seats for me button just causes issues (is a great feature don't get me wrong!), but constantly have soft blocks puts you out of favour if there is tickets dropping - remember when we had to click the block and then the seat everytime?
Logged

Online red_Mark1980

  • Wool ginger runner
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,511
  • J.F.T.97
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #38973 on: Today at 12:41:14 pm »
Quote from: includo on Today at 12:39:11 pm
Constantly seems the choose seats for me button just causes issues (is a great feature don't get me wrong!), but constantly have soft blocks puts you out of favour if there is tickets dropping - remember when we had to click the block and then the seat everytime?

System is broken, it seems hit and miss depending on a number of factors.

I had blocks coming up but would only let me buy an OAP, young adult or junior
Logged

Online anfieldpurch

  • Simple
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,150
  • Justice for the 96!!
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #38974 on: Today at 12:49:29 pm »
Quote from: ScubaSteve on Today at 12:31:35 pm
The system is a complete mess. The updates have made it worse IMO and less user friendly

Im not exactly sure how that would happen as Supporters can purchase one ticket per qualifying supporter up to a maximum of FOUR tickets per transaction. So 328 ahead of you could only purchase a maximum of 1,312 tickets.

This means that there was no way 1,500 tickets were available or people have found a way to beat the queues. The club need to be transparent and confirm number of tickets pre sale (waiting list aside)
You're forgetting the website capacity will let a certain amount in without an actual queue so in theory if there was 1,500 tickets.. the club could let 500 people in and not all of them get a ticket IF the fastest fingers all got 4
Logged
Proud father to Riley James Lucas 16/3/17
Pages: 1 ... 970 971 972 973 974 [975]   Go Up
« previous next »
 