« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 970 971 972 973 974 [975]   Go Down

Author Topic: Members Sales  (Read 2082482 times)

Online Redcase

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 65
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #38960 on: Today at 10:18:29 am »
Quote from: Lisan Al Gaib on Today at 08:46:25 am
What an incredibly naïve comment. What's wrong with the protest over the ticket price raises? Its just pure greed from the club, an extra £1m in revenue for a club that turns over nearly £600m per year. They don't need it yet fans do. It was the same last season with another small raise, its leads to further and bigger raises and then eventually the heartbeat and life of the club is slowly priced out as they can't afford tickets anymore. If you don't protest now when do you? Because it won't have the same effect when its done at a different time and if you leave it another year you get there "well you didn't protest the last two years" crowd shouting you down. So its not just a £1 rise is it? Its about last years ticket rise, its about next years ticket rise and its about making sure people like you, me and others can keep on affording to go to the game. "Looking out for themselves" is complete rubbish when it literally benefits every single person who steps foot inside Anfield on a matchday.
Agree with this to an extent. What concerns me is there isnt unanimous support for the protests. Far from it. Its in danger of dividing the fan base and a divided fan base is a weaker fan base. And once its divided what will they try and push through next? We are much stronger when we are together.
« Last Edit: Today at 10:20:50 am by Redcase »
Logged

Online didopich

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 833
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #38961 on: Today at 10:36:55 am »
It's a rushed half arsed protest that's why... Look at the way Dortmund did it last night. They had it on display for all viewers to see. Ours is like lets pull off the flags and leave the 96 ones and let the world work it out what we mean if they're bothered. Jurgen didn't even know until he was told there is a question coming up in the presser for him. You can tell he was baffled by the way they've gone about it and the timing more importantly. He even mentioned that we must make sure club,fans,team are tight for the last 5 home games, which means he's worried about that spiraling.
Logged

Online stueya

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 842
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #38962 on: Today at 10:51:38 am »
Quote from: Redcase on Today at 10:18:29 am
Agree with this to an extent. What concerns me is there isnt unanimous support for the protests. Far from it. Its in danger of dividing the fan base and a divided fan base is a weaker fan base. And once its divided what will they try and push through next? We are much stronger when we are together.


The division is brought about through jealousy of those who have Season Tickets, with the current Season Ticket waiting list that wont go away,
Logged
We all live in a purple wheelie bin

Online RMG

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,100
  • YNWA
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #38963 on: Today at 11:14:49 am »
Why is it saying unknown error when I am hitting choose seats for me?
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 970 971 972 973 974 [975]   Go Up
« previous next »
 