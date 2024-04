Arsenal only have 5-10 yr season ticket waitlist (depending on price category), whereas ours is closed and is about 50 years. So if all a ballot, there is no valid way of earning loyalty at LFC. At Arsenal you could at least only be on the wait list for 5 years.



Yes totally different clubs. I would think it was wholly discriminatory to ballot guaranteed members and not season ticket holders. Think of a 13+ fella for years as oppose to someone handed a season ticket last season. They would deffo need to put it up though if too many are getting 13 as that is unfair on other members. Although no one knows if this is the case at the moment. May have different staged criteria. I am aware of a lot of people falling off 4+ as well.This all on the basis of current demand as well. We have had 10/11 years of incredible football. I have sat in that ground even post instanbul with empty seats. May never get back to that but I just don't think demand stays at this level forever