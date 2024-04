Just a question, do we think the threshold will remain at 13 next season im on course to hit it. Is there any chance it goes up?



Seems a lot more are going to hit it this year from what ive seen which has me worried it might raise to 14 or 15 which would be a real kick in the teeth.



Its been 13 since 2016/17 is my understanding so id be quite unlikely considering the anny road expansion for them to increase it surely? Plus its been generally harder to grab tickets in sales hasnít it? Or am i just trying to make myself feel better😂