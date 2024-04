in the email for tomorrow's sale it says this:



- Your link can only be clicked on once.

- Your link must not be shared.

- Your link will allow you access during the above sale period ONLY.

- You will not be able to use this link to access any other sale.



so how does it work?

is it better to click the link only at or after the time that the sale starts?

or does the link work before the sale starts?



if anyone has any advice, I'd be really grateful