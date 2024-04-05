« previous next »
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #38760 on: April 5, 2024, 10:58:49 am »
Quote from: sheepfest on April  5, 2024, 10:52:03 am
This guy had an android phone and showed me a barcode. Saw the steward at half time who wandered over for a chat. Said they were looking for his "mate" in the stand who sent him the ticket. 

Think Rebecca has it right.

Luckily this guy gave me no hassle and got thrown out but it makes you think about the remaining games.

pretty worrying if it is actually a legit pass and not just a screenshot with fake seat details over it. would be a huge TO scandal otherwise.
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #38761 on: April 5, 2024, 11:56:45 am »
At this rate it might be better to have unique links for each game like the finals etc. I know it helps touts a bit but it will put an end to this carnage with people inside sitting in wrong seats etc and daft screenshots /passlinks and q's at the TO. I mean we moved on from cards to improve but I prefer cards now.
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #38762 on: April 5, 2024, 12:29:10 pm »
Quote from: Danny Boy on April  5, 2024, 10:48:07 am
Someone please explain this to me - although I think I know the answer already

My brother sold his ticket for last night back to the club early yesterday morning as he couldn't attend. When I got to my seat, I started chatting to the (American) guy who was in the seat - was interested to see who actually purchased it in a late drop.

He told me he'd bought it weeks ago from an online source. I explained that was impossible given I'd only sold it back to the club yesterday morning on the official exchange.

He told me the name of the site he'd bought it from, how much he'd paid, and even showed me a pic of the members pass on his phone (which obviously wasn't his - and I took a photo of it).

He told me he got an email link to download the ticket his phone but it looked like a proper NFC pass on his phone when he showed it to me.

Also - had my brother not returned his ticket, would this guy have been left in the lurch at late notice?

Finally - he told me he was there with two other friends. They all paid the same amount from the same website yet two of his friends ended up in a hospitality part of the same stand but he was in normal seats.

How on earth does a ticket get returned on the exchange yesterday and end up in the hands of someone who thinks he purchased it weeks ago?!

This is why tickets don't get delivered (if at all) from the sites that sell them until a day before the game (if you're lucky) The touts all have their zombie members accounts that will buy tickets in the exchange when needed.

If they can't get one last minute the buyer will just get refunded (or they'll send them a fake ticket and scarper)

For Americans, they're given zero inditcation that these tickets aren't anything other than legitmate. Stubhub is a very normal thing to use over there.
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #38763 on: April 5, 2024, 12:31:18 pm »
Quote from: RainbowFlick on April  5, 2024, 10:58:49 am
pretty worrying if it is actually a legit pass and not just a screenshot with fake seat details over it. would be a huge TO scandal otherwise.

I think the fake seat details are attempts from the touts to hide where the members passes originated from (not like the club wouldn't be able to know)
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #38764 on: April 5, 2024, 12:44:25 pm »
FWIW it wasn't Stubhub and the guy was very aware he'd paid over the odds and not bought it through official channels.

It's just frustrating when we sold our ticket back to the club in good faith and it ends up being touted for many times the FV.

It's been asked before but why can't/don't the club hoover up all these tickets on the dodgy websites and ban the account the tickets are linked to.
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #38765 on: April 5, 2024, 12:56:20 pm »
Quote from: Danny Boy on April  5, 2024, 12:44:25 pm
FWIW it wasn't Stubhub and the guy was very aware he'd paid over the odds and not bought it through official channels.

It's just frustrating when we sold our ticket back to the club in good faith and it ends up being touted for many times the FV.

It's been asked before but why can't/don't the club hoover up all these tickets on the dodgy websites and ban the account the tickets are linked to.

Unfortunately given the market value of tickets atm seems north of 250 quid the touts are going to be very well equipped to hoover up anything that turns up on the ticket ex. And because the buyers don't get tickets until the very last minute they sell tickets in advance of getting hold of them.

As for why the club don't just go and buy up a lot of the tickets on Stubhub etc then start banning accounts - who knows. Seems like it wouldn't cost much as it's the same ones again. There are definitely groups of touts who have lots and lots of season tickets in their possession. Maybe it's a many headed hydra situation.
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #38766 on: April 5, 2024, 01:08:12 pm »
Quote from: Danny Boy on April  5, 2024, 12:44:25 pm
FWIW it wasn't Stubhub and the guy was very aware he'd paid over the odds and not bought it through official channels.

It's just frustrating when we sold our ticket back to the club in good faith and it ends up being touted for many times the FV.

It's been asked before but why can't/don't the club hoover up all these tickets on the dodgy websites and ban the account the tickets are linked to.

because as has been stated these dodgy websites don't always have the tickets they advertise.

they source them once a booking is made.

why don't you report this to the club to follow up
Hopefully that way some sort of action can be taken.
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #38767 on: April 5, 2024, 02:00:03 pm »
Quote from: Bapsandwaps on April  5, 2024, 09:32:24 am
Similar for me. Got to my row and thought this looks full. My two were about 4 in so I went straight to steward. He removes two people. I sit down and they were not my numbers. It was the two to the right of me with people standing there. Before I could sort the steward comes back and asks me where my tickets are from so showed him my wallet pass. I said its them two there mate. He asks them and they are are showing him photographs of a members card, fucking bonkers. I'm not sure how it worked out but the four to my right had other seats but decided to sit in the four on my row, two of which were mine. Steward told them to move and I got in the seats. Steward was sound though. Those two other seats remained empty.  Would of told them to bail myself but had young daughter with me. They seen me getting to the seats as well and kept quiet despite knowing they were sitting in wrong seats.

What a fuckin mess

Had this in 202 rows 48/49/50 there was some kerfuffle about who should be sat where, I just assumed people who don't go regularly had got the wrong row, seems to happen a lot to be honest, but maybe it was something else as they all seemed to think they were in the right seats
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #38768 on: April 5, 2024, 02:29:45 pm »
Have the Palace ballot tickets been released yet?
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #38769 on: April 5, 2024, 03:01:01 pm »
Quote from: Danny Boy on April  5, 2024, 12:44:25 pm
FWIW it wasn't Stubhub and the guy was very aware he'd paid over the odds and not bought it through official channels.

It's just frustrating when we sold our ticket back to the club in good faith and it ends up being touted for many times the FV.

It's been asked before but why can't/don't the club hoover up all these tickets on the dodgy websites and ban the account the tickets are linked to.

But the good news here is that you know exactly which seat you returned. So let the club know what happened and they can ban the tout that bought and sold it.
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #38770 on: April 5, 2024, 03:01:52 pm »
Can't believe how bad the touting is getting. Really thought when they did away with cards and did that identification check it would sort a lot of it but seems to have gone the other way. Surrounded by what are clearly touted seats every game I've been to this season.
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #38771 on: April 5, 2024, 03:06:40 pm »
Quote from: OOS on April  5, 2024, 02:29:45 pm
Have the Palace ballot tickets been released yet?

Yes, check your bank or account history if youve been successful.
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #38772 on: April 5, 2024, 03:07:34 pm »
I cant understand people buying the tickets from the touts. I know fans are desperate to watch us live but absolutely to fuck with paying them c*nts hundreds.
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #38773 on: April 5, 2024, 03:36:03 pm »
Quote from: Ab125 on April  5, 2024, 03:07:34 pm
I cant understand people buying the tickets from the touts. I know fans are desperate to watch us live but absolutely to fuck with paying them c*nts hundreds.

Given unless you're extremely lucky with a members ballot or you want to fork 400+ for a hospitality it's the only way.

Also bare in mind the vast majority of American/foreign fans buying on stubhub do not know it's illegal for the ticket seller to sell it.
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #38774 on: April 5, 2024, 04:34:01 pm »
Quote from: Jonny-B on April  5, 2024, 03:36:03 pm
Given unless you're extremely lucky with a members ballot or you want to fork 400+ for a hospitality it's the only way.

Also bare in mind the vast majority of American/foreign fans buying on stubhub do not know it's illegal for the ticket seller to sell it.

The money they pay the touts theyd be as well forking out another ton for the hospo.
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #38775 on: April 5, 2024, 04:39:46 pm »
Quote from: Ab125 on April  5, 2024, 04:34:01 pm
The money they pay the touts theyd be as well forking out another ton for the hospo.

Yeah agree with this. Unless it's a top tier game there are usually some 400 quid hospo tickets going right up until the end. The club are shit at advertising them.
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #38776 on: April 5, 2024, 06:44:13 pm »
Quote from: Jonny-B on April  5, 2024, 04:39:46 pm
Yeah agree with this. Unless it's a top tier game there are usually some 400 quid hospo tickets going right up until the end. The club are shit at advertising them.

The club need to sell tickets in the hospitality areas before releasing hospitality in the general areas. Looked like loads available in the hospitality areas last night that cant be sold to members.

I had someone claiming I was in their seat that man United game when we won the league. He pulled out a piece of paper and showed me the seat. I just told him to get the steward to sort it or do one. He got off!

Absolute joke that android are still using QR codes, thats mental.
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #38777 on: April 5, 2024, 08:26:45 pm »
Quote from: VVM on April  5, 2024, 03:01:52 pm
Can't believe how bad the touting is getting. Really thought when they did away with cards and did that identification check it would sort a lot of it but seems to have gone the other way. Surrounded by what are clearly touted seats every game I've been to this season.
The reality is that if they change the method of ticketing there would be a way to circumvent it within less than 24 hrs.  There is limited fool proof ways to do it.  You have to look at the system with the least amount of ways to abuse
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #38778 on: April 5, 2024, 10:33:25 pm »
Fingerprints it is then 🤪
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #38779 on: April 6, 2024, 03:01:25 am »
Lad infront of me at the turnstile couldnt scan in, he was using a barcode but it was on an iPhone so 100% a screenshot. Steward told him to go to the ticket office or speak to a steward with a flag for help and moved him out the queue. He then moved so I could scan in and as I was going through the turnstile I heard him shout its ok mate I had the wrong game up didnt I then he mustve used a different barcode which worked and he entered behind me.

Club need to completely do away with al these barcodes and QR codes

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #38780 on: April 6, 2024, 07:27:47 am »
This season the NFC on my memberships for me and my son have been hit a miss depending on where we sit. Having been to all home league games this season Id argue its been 50/50 on the NFC working properly.

So club would need to solve that before stopping the use of the barcodes - although the barcodes on Android refresh regularly so not sure how screenshots are working for those who pass them on or am I missing something?
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #38781 on: April 6, 2024, 08:01:41 am »
Quote from: Jon_YNWA82 on April  6, 2024, 07:27:47 am
So club would need to solve that before stopping the use of the barcodes - although the barcodes on Android refresh regularly so not sure how screenshots are working for those who pass them on or am I missing something?

I've always been intrigued by the refreshing barcode. It must be based on time, but you have to give leeway because not everyone's phone is going to have the exact correct time.

But how much leeway? Clearly they give loads.

I wouldn't be surprised if they moved to an app or something like Chelsea.
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #38782 on: April 6, 2024, 08:23:52 am »
Quote from: Jon_YNWA82 on April  6, 2024, 07:27:47 am
This season the NFC on my memberships for me and my son have been hit a miss depending on where we sit. Having been to all home league games this season Id argue its been 50/50 on the NFC working properly.

The NFC readers are much slower in the Anny Road than elsewhere in the ground. They need to sort it over the summer. The queues are always huge for the Upper and it's at least in part because scanning in takes longer than the rest of the ground. The difference also catches people out so they think it hasn't scanned, move their phone away, try again, etc.
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #38783 on: April 6, 2024, 10:12:01 am »
Quote from: Jonny-B on April  5, 2024, 04:39:46 pm
Yeah agree with this. Unless it's a top tier game there are usually some 400 quid hospo tickets going right up until the end. The club are shit at advertising them.

But for foreign fans who are paying hundreds / thousands to travel over on a trip planned ages in advance, waiting until the last minute isnt realistic. Its easy to see why they use resale sites they think are legit to guarantee them a ticket.
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #38784 on: April 6, 2024, 10:51:14 am »
Quote from: Jonny-B on April  5, 2024, 03:36:03 pm
Given unless you're extremely lucky with a members ballot or you want to fork 400+ for a hospitality it's the only way.

Also bare in mind the vast majority of American/foreign fans buying on stubhub do not know it's illegal for the ticket seller to sell it.

Its not the only way at all.

The only way if youre unlucky in the members ballot is to hammer refresh and wait for a drop - if you do that youll get a ticket for the vast majority of the matches, probably ST returns rather than credits I grant you but nevertheless youll get in for FV - becomes harder if you want pairs and I appreciate that not everyone has jobs that allow this but Ive got tickets for league matches this season whilst lying on the sofa at 11pm hitting refresh.

I always say this but I genuinely believe that for most home matches if you really want a ticket and have the capacity to try and get one, youll be able to for any that arent restricted to credit criteria as you cant physically buy those unless you get the loyalty.

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #38785 on: April 6, 2024, 11:41:59 am »
Quote from: Jm55 on April  6, 2024, 10:51:14 am
Its not the only way at all.

The only way if youre unlucky in the members ballot is to hammer refresh and wait for a drop - if you do that youll get a ticket for the vast majority of the matches, probably ST returns rather than credits I grant you but nevertheless youll get in for FV - becomes harder if you want pairs and I appreciate that not everyone has jobs that allow this but Ive got tickets for league matches this season whilst lying on the sofa at 11pm hitting refresh.

I always say this but I genuinely believe that for most home matches if you really want a ticket and have the capacity to try and get one, youll be able to for any that arent restricted to credit criteria as you cant physically buy those unless you get the loyalty.
The refreshing option is a no go for foreign fans who book months or weeks in advance flights,hotels etc and need seats together.
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #38786 on: April 6, 2024, 12:26:18 pm »
Quote from: Rhi on April  6, 2024, 08:23:52 am
The NFC readers are much slower in the Anny Road than elsewhere in the ground. They need to sort it over the summer. The queues are always huge for the Upper and it's at least in part because scanning in takes longer than the rest of the ground. The difference also catches people out so they think it hasn't scanned, move their phone away, try again, etc.

Self inflicted too as they introduced those daft screen scanners in the AR which shows your name when you scan in (just in case you forgot what it was).
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #38787 on: April 6, 2024, 12:48:49 pm »
Quote from: didopich on April  6, 2024, 11:41:59 am
The refreshing option is a no go for foreign fans who book months or weeks in advance flights,hotels etc and need seats together.

The refreshing option is a no go for anyone who has a life outside of footy

Shouldnt be that difficult to go to a game. The prem being global is not good for the local fan
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #38788 on: April 6, 2024, 01:04:59 pm »
Quote from: ScubaSteve on April  6, 2024, 12:48:49 pm
The refreshing option is a no go for anyone who has a life outside of footy

Shouldnt be that difficult to go to a game. The prem being global is not good for the local fan

Its not ideal but this just generally isnt true.

It took me about 5 minutes of refreshing to get a Sheffield United ticket.

Theres lots of things to criticise the club for but the reality is that more people want to go to Liverpool matches than there are tickets so if you want a ticket then youll probably have to do more than most people are willing to to get a ticket.
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #38789 on: April 6, 2024, 02:03:52 pm »
Quote from: ScubaSteve on April  6, 2024, 12:48:49 pm
The refreshing option is a no go for anyone who has a life outside of footy

Shouldnt be that difficult to go to a game. The prem being global is not good for the local fan
What do you suggest then, scrap all season tickets and members loyalty and just make every match a free for all?
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #38790 on: April 6, 2024, 02:31:33 pm »
Quote from: ABJ on April  6, 2024, 02:03:52 pm
What do you suggest then, scrap all season tickets and members loyalty and just make every match a free for all?

I honestly think the current setup is mostly alright.

The end of the day people who are willing to spend the most time usually get sorted.

Theres lots wrong with the ticketing at our club but for me thats more down to hospitality/the lack of cracking down on touts etc.

The actual way of selling the tickets I think is mostly okay, albeit they could do with better tech etc.
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #38791 on: April 6, 2024, 05:44:20 pm »
Quote from: ABJ on April  6, 2024, 02:03:52 pm
What do you suggest then, scrap all season tickets and members loyalty and just make every match a free for all?

I agree with Jm55, the allocation of tickets is a good setup. STH, 13+ and 4+ has worked quite well albeit I dont like the way some people have managed to get on those ladders over the years (STH amnesty, hospitality tickets to gain credits, F&F distribution etc.)

The club will never reduce hospitality but what they could do, is crack down on the touting.

The STH and members loyalty is fine IF you are actually the person whos in attendance. It got easier to pick tickets when they introduced the STH returns but then they pushed it too far with F&F.

I bang the drum about this, but Ill be standing next to different people AGAIN for Europe as I have for every game this season. What gives someone the right to pass on tickets and get a ticket to a final. Furthermore, what gives someone the right to go the game if they dont have the prerequisite??

Its a global sport with a massive following worldwide but at Liverpool its an extreme case that maybe only man United would understand. I used to be embarrassed in my school, when people called Liverpool the tourist club but it well and truly is now. The passion is not lost but its just not the same.
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #38792 on: Yesterday at 11:55:16 am »
Quote from: Jm55 on April  6, 2024, 01:04:59 pm
Its not ideal but this just generally isnt true.

It took me about 5 minutes of refreshing to get a Sheffield United ticket.

Theres lots of things to criticise the club for but the reality is that more people want to go to Liverpool matches than there are tickets so if you want a ticket then youll probably have to do more than most people are willing to to get a ticket.


Spot on.

I was stood outside the ground for Brighton (Id already had been forwarded a ticket but thought Id see if I could sort me dad out with a ticket), hit refresh for 5 min and bagged a ticket in 202.

Its not that bad.
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #38793 on: Yesterday at 12:02:27 pm »
Quote from: MightyRed42 on Yesterday at 11:55:16 am

Spot on.

I was stood outside the ground for Brighton (Id already had been forwarded a ticket but thought Id see if I could sort me dad out with a ticket), hit refresh for 5 min and bagged a ticket in 202.

Its not that bad.

Beginners luck mate Hahahahaha  ;D

I can go hours of refreshing (one and off) and not get one. Happened for both Brighton and Sheff United recently
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #38794 on: Yesterday at 01:32:54 pm »
Quote from: ScubaSteve on Yesterday at 12:02:27 pm
Beginners luck mate Hahahahaha  ;D

I can go hours of refreshing (one and off) and not get one. Happened for both Brighton and Sheff United recently

Deffo luck, but its not me first rodeo. 👌🏻
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #38795 on: Today at 10:39:26 am »
Just checking, for the Waiting List sale, you just pop in a the right time, there is no special link or anything?

I have a favourable number for Palace, (probably first time ever), just don't want to feck it up! :)
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #38796 on: Today at 10:40:21 am »
Quote from: lionel_messias on Today at 10:39:26 am
Just checking, for the Waiting List sale, you just pop in a the right time, there is no special link or anything?

I have a favourable number for Palace, (probably first time ever), just don't want to feck it up! :)

Correct
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #38797 on: Today at 11:07:49 am »
4 front row of the non-hospitality area Annie Upper sorted :)
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #38798 on: Today at 11:14:14 am »
Quote from: swoopy on Today at 10:40:21 am
Correct

Thank you.  A nice feeling of having bought tickets directly from the club and my 10 year old will be delighted.
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #38799 on: Today at 11:34:42 am »
Saw a few bans via f&f if i get sent a ticket from a mate through a burner what are the chancss of me being banned?
