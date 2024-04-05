What do you suggest then, scrap all season tickets and members loyalty and just make every match a free for all?



I agree with Jm55, the allocation of tickets is a good setup. STH, 13+ and 4+ has worked quite well albeit I dont like the way some people have managed to get on those ladders over the years (STH amnesty, hospitality tickets to gain credits, F&F distribution etc.)The club will never reduce hospitality but what they could do, is crack down on the touting.The STH and members loyalty is fine IF you are actually the person whos in attendance. It got easier to pick tickets when they introduced the STH returns but then they pushed it too far with F&F.I bang the drum about this, but Ill be standing next to different people AGAIN for Europe as I have for every game this season. What gives someone the right to pass on tickets and get a ticket to a final. Furthermore, what gives someone the right to go the game if they dont have the prerequisite??Its a global sport with a massive following worldwide but at Liverpool its an extreme case that maybe only man United would understand. I used to be embarrassed in my school, when people called Liverpool the tourist club but it well and truly is now. The passion is not lost but its just not the same.