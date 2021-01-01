Given unless you're extremely lucky with a members ballot or you want to fork 400+ for a hospitality it's the only way.
Also bare in mind the vast majority of American/foreign fans buying on stubhub do not know it's illegal for the ticket seller to sell it.
Its not the only way at all.
The only way if youre unlucky in the members ballot is to hammer refresh and wait for a drop - if you do that youll get a ticket for the vast majority of the matches, probably ST returns rather than credits I grant you but nevertheless youll get in for FV - becomes harder if you want pairs and I appreciate that not everyone has jobs that allow this but Ive got tickets for league matches this season whilst lying on the sofa at 11pm hitting refresh.
I always say this but I genuinely believe that for most home matches if you really want a ticket and have the capacity to try and get one, youll be able to for any that arent restricted to credit criteria as you cant physically buy those unless you get the loyalty.