Given unless you're extremely lucky with a members ballot or you want to fork 400+ for a hospitality it's the only way.



Also bare in mind the vast majority of American/foreign fans buying on stubhub do not know it's illegal for the ticket seller to sell it.



Its not the only way at all.The only way if youre unlucky in the members ballot is to hammer refresh and wait for a drop - if you do that youll get a ticket for the vast majority of the matches, probably ST returns rather than credits I grant you but nevertheless youll get in for FV - becomes harder if you want pairs and I appreciate that not everyone has jobs that allow this but Ive got tickets for league matches this season whilst lying on the sofa at 11pm hitting refresh.I always say this but I genuinely believe that for most home matches if you really want a ticket and have the capacity to try and get one, youll be able to for any that arent restricted to credit criteria as you cant physically buy those unless you get the loyalty.