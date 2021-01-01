« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 965 966 967 968 969 [970]   Go Down

Author Topic: Members Sales  (Read 2074731 times)

Offline RainbowFlick

  • The Test Ticket Tout. Head of the RAWK Vice Squad.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,410
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #38760 on: Yesterday at 10:58:49 am »
Quote from: sheepfest on Yesterday at 10:52:03 am
This guy had an android phone and showed me a barcode. Saw the steward at half time who wandered over for a chat. Said they were looking for his "mate" in the stand who sent him the ticket. 

Think Rebecca has it right.

Luckily this guy gave me no hassle and got thrown out but it makes you think about the remaining games.

pretty worrying if it is actually a legit pass and not just a screenshot with fake seat details over it. would be a huge TO scandal otherwise.
Logged
YNWA.

Offline didopich

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 830
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #38761 on: Yesterday at 11:56:45 am »
At this rate it might be better to have unique links for each game like the finals etc. I know it helps touts a bit but it will put an end to this carnage with people inside sitting in wrong seats etc and daft screenshots /passlinks and q's at the TO. I mean we moved on from cards to improve but I prefer cards now.
Logged

Offline Jonny-B

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 957
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #38762 on: Yesterday at 12:29:10 pm »
Quote from: Danny Boy on Yesterday at 10:48:07 am
Someone please explain this to me - although I think I know the answer already

My brother sold his ticket for last night back to the club early yesterday morning as he couldn't attend. When I got to my seat, I started chatting to the (American) guy who was in the seat - was interested to see who actually purchased it in a late drop.

He told me he'd bought it weeks ago from an online source. I explained that was impossible given I'd only sold it back to the club yesterday morning on the official exchange.

He told me the name of the site he'd bought it from, how much he'd paid, and even showed me a pic of the members pass on his phone (which obviously wasn't his - and I took a photo of it).

He told me he got an email link to download the ticket his phone but it looked like a proper NFC pass on his phone when he showed it to me.

Also - had my brother not returned his ticket, would this guy have been left in the lurch at late notice?

Finally - he told me he was there with two other friends. They all paid the same amount from the same website yet two of his friends ended up in a hospitality part of the same stand but he was in normal seats.

How on earth does a ticket get returned on the exchange yesterday and end up in the hands of someone who thinks he purchased it weeks ago?!

This is why tickets don't get delivered (if at all) from the sites that sell them until a day before the game (if you're lucky) The touts all have their zombie members accounts that will buy tickets in the exchange when needed.

If they can't get one last minute the buyer will just get refunded (or they'll send them a fake ticket and scarper)

For Americans, they're given zero inditcation that these tickets aren't anything other than legitmate. Stubhub is a very normal thing to use over there.
Logged

Offline Jonny-B

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 957
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #38763 on: Yesterday at 12:31:18 pm »
Quote from: RainbowFlick on Yesterday at 10:58:49 am
pretty worrying if it is actually a legit pass and not just a screenshot with fake seat details over it. would be a huge TO scandal otherwise.

I think the fake seat details are attempts from the touts to hide where the members passes originated from (not like the club wouldn't be able to know)
Logged

Offline Danny Boy

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,157
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #38764 on: Yesterday at 12:44:25 pm »
FWIW it wasn't Stubhub and the guy was very aware he'd paid over the odds and not bought it through official channels.

It's just frustrating when we sold our ticket back to the club in good faith and it ends up being touted for many times the FV.

It's been asked before but why can't/don't the club hoover up all these tickets on the dodgy websites and ban the account the tickets are linked to.
Logged

Offline Jonny-B

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 957
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #38765 on: Yesterday at 12:56:20 pm »
Quote from: Danny Boy on Yesterday at 12:44:25 pm
FWIW it wasn't Stubhub and the guy was very aware he'd paid over the odds and not bought it through official channels.

It's just frustrating when we sold our ticket back to the club in good faith and it ends up being touted for many times the FV.

It's been asked before but why can't/don't the club hoover up all these tickets on the dodgy websites and ban the account the tickets are linked to.

Unfortunately given the market value of tickets atm seems north of 250 quid the touts are going to be very well equipped to hoover up anything that turns up on the ticket ex. And because the buyers don't get tickets until the very last minute they sell tickets in advance of getting hold of them.

As for why the club don't just go and buy up a lot of the tickets on Stubhub etc then start banning accounts - who knows. Seems like it wouldn't cost much as it's the same ones again. There are definitely groups of touts who have lots and lots of season tickets in their possession. Maybe it's a many headed hydra situation.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 12:58:39 pm by Jonny-B »
Logged

Offline bignred84

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 873
  • We all Live in a Red and White Upper Centenary
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #38766 on: Yesterday at 01:08:12 pm »
Quote from: Danny Boy on Yesterday at 12:44:25 pm
FWIW it wasn't Stubhub and the guy was very aware he'd paid over the odds and not bought it through official channels.

It's just frustrating when we sold our ticket back to the club in good faith and it ends up being touted for many times the FV.

It's been asked before but why can't/don't the club hoover up all these tickets on the dodgy websites and ban the account the tickets are linked to.

because as has been stated these dodgy websites don't always have the tickets they advertise.

they source them once a booking is made.

why don't you report this to the club to follow up
Hopefully that way some sort of action can be taken.
Logged

Offline Levitz

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,674
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #38767 on: Yesterday at 02:00:03 pm »
Quote from: Bapsandwaps on Yesterday at 09:32:24 am
Similar for me. Got to my row and thought this looks full. My two were about 4 in so I went straight to steward. He removes two people. I sit down and they were not my numbers. It was the two to the right of me with people standing there. Before I could sort the steward comes back and asks me where my tickets are from so showed him my wallet pass. I said its them two there mate. He asks them and they are are showing him photographs of a members card, fucking bonkers. I'm not sure how it worked out but the four to my right had other seats but decided to sit in the four on my row, two of which were mine. Steward told them to move and I got in the seats. Steward was sound though. Those two other seats remained empty.  Would of told them to bail myself but had young daughter with me. They seen me getting to the seats as well and kept quiet despite knowing they were sitting in wrong seats.

What a fuckin mess

Had this in 202 rows 48/49/50 there was some kerfuffle about who should be sat where, I just assumed people who don't go regularly had got the wrong row, seems to happen a lot to be honest, but maybe it was something else as they all seemed to think they were in the right seats
Logged
Liverpool ist Rad!

Offline OOS

  • Jordan Henderson fanclub member #4
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,642
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #38768 on: Yesterday at 02:29:45 pm »
Have the Palace ballot tickets been released yet?
Logged
"I think the most important thing about music is the sense of escape." - Thom Yorke

Offline Schmarn

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,377
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #38769 on: Yesterday at 03:01:01 pm »
Quote from: Danny Boy on Yesterday at 12:44:25 pm
FWIW it wasn't Stubhub and the guy was very aware he'd paid over the odds and not bought it through official channels.

It's just frustrating when we sold our ticket back to the club in good faith and it ends up being touted for many times the FV.

It's been asked before but why can't/don't the club hoover up all these tickets on the dodgy websites and ban the account the tickets are linked to.

But the good news here is that you know exactly which seat you returned. So let the club know what happened and they can ban the tout that bought and sold it.
Logged

Offline VVM

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 747
  • OVER AN HOUR LEFT ESTIMATED TIME
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #38770 on: Yesterday at 03:01:52 pm »
Can't believe how bad the touting is getting. Really thought when they did away with cards and did that identification check it would sort a lot of it but seems to have gone the other way. Surrounded by what are clearly touted seats every game I've been to this season.
Logged

Offline RebeccaLFC

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 799
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #38771 on: Yesterday at 03:06:40 pm »
Quote from: OOS on Yesterday at 02:29:45 pm
Have the Palace ballot tickets been released yet?

Yes, check your bank or account history if youve been successful.
Logged

Offline Ab125

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 180
  • ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #38772 on: Yesterday at 03:07:34 pm »
I cant understand people buying the tickets from the touts. I know fans are desperate to watch us live but absolutely to fuck with paying them c*nts hundreds.
Logged

Offline Jonny-B

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 957
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #38773 on: Yesterday at 03:36:03 pm »
Quote from: Ab125 on Yesterday at 03:07:34 pm
I cant understand people buying the tickets from the touts. I know fans are desperate to watch us live but absolutely to fuck with paying them c*nts hundreds.

Given unless you're extremely lucky with a members ballot or you want to fork 400+ for a hospitality it's the only way.

Also bare in mind the vast majority of American/foreign fans buying on stubhub do not know it's illegal for the ticket seller to sell it.
Logged

Offline Ab125

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 180
  • ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #38774 on: Yesterday at 04:34:01 pm »
Quote from: Jonny-B on Yesterday at 03:36:03 pm
Given unless you're extremely lucky with a members ballot or you want to fork 400+ for a hospitality it's the only way.

Also bare in mind the vast majority of American/foreign fans buying on stubhub do not know it's illegal for the ticket seller to sell it.

The money they pay the touts theyd be as well forking out another ton for the hospo.
Logged

Offline Jonny-B

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 957
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #38775 on: Yesterday at 04:39:46 pm »
Quote from: Ab125 on Yesterday at 04:34:01 pm
The money they pay the touts theyd be as well forking out another ton for the hospo.

Yeah agree with this. Unless it's a top tier game there are usually some 400 quid hospo tickets going right up until the end. The club are shit at advertising them.
Logged

Offline ScubaSteve

  • Sworn enemy of SnorkelStephanie
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,322
  • Every other Saturday's me half day off......
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #38776 on: Yesterday at 06:44:13 pm »
Quote from: Jonny-B on Yesterday at 04:39:46 pm
Yeah agree with this. Unless it's a top tier game there are usually some 400 quid hospo tickets going right up until the end. The club are shit at advertising them.

The club need to sell tickets in the hospitality areas before releasing hospitality in the general areas. Looked like loads available in the hospitality areas last night that cant be sold to members.

I had someone claiming I was in their seat that man United game when we won the league. He pulled out a piece of paper and showed me the seat. I just told him to get the steward to sort it or do one. He got off!

Absolute joke that android are still using QR codes, thats mental.
Logged

Offline adzogolonzo

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 43
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #38777 on: Yesterday at 08:26:45 pm »
Quote from: VVM on Yesterday at 03:01:52 pm
Can't believe how bad the touting is getting. Really thought when they did away with cards and did that identification check it would sort a lot of it but seems to have gone the other way. Surrounded by what are clearly touted seats every game I've been to this season.
The reality is that if they change the method of ticketing there would be a way to circumvent it within less than 24 hrs.  There is limited fool proof ways to do it.  You have to look at the system with the least amount of ways to abuse
Logged

Offline didopich

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 830
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #38778 on: Yesterday at 10:33:25 pm »
Fingerprints it is then 🤪
Logged

Offline Kls89

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 164
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #38779 on: Today at 03:01:25 am »
Lad infront of me at the turnstile couldnt scan in, he was using a barcode but it was on an iPhone so 100% a screenshot. Steward told him to go to the ticket office or speak to a steward with a flag for help and moved him out the queue. He then moved so I could scan in and as I was going through the turnstile I heard him shout its ok mate I had the wrong game up didnt I then he mustve used a different barcode which worked and he entered behind me.

Club need to completely do away with al these barcodes and QR codes

Logged

Online Jon_YNWA82

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 253
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #38780 on: Today at 07:27:47 am »
This season the NFC on my memberships for me and my son have been hit a miss depending on where we sit. Having been to all home league games this season Id argue its been 50/50 on the NFC working properly.

So club would need to solve that before stopping the use of the barcodes - although the barcodes on Android refresh regularly so not sure how screenshots are working for those who pass them on or am I missing something?
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 965 966 967 968 969 [970]   Go Up
« previous next »
 