Lad infront of me at the turnstile couldnt scan in, he was using a barcode but it was on an iPhone so 100% a screenshot. Steward told him to go to the ticket office or speak to a steward with a flag for help and moved him out the queue. He then moved so I could scan in and as I was going through the turnstile I heard him shout its ok mate I had the wrong game up didnt I then he mustve used a different barcode which worked and he entered behind me.
Club need to completely do away with al these barcodes and QR codes