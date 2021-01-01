Someone please explain this to me - although I think I know the answer already
My brother sold his ticket for last night back to the club early yesterday morning as he couldn't attend. When I got to my seat, I started chatting to the (American) guy who was in the seat - was interested to see who actually purchased it in a late drop.
He told me he'd bought it weeks ago from an online source. I explained that was impossible given I'd only sold it back to the club yesterday morning on the official exchange.
He told me the name of the site he'd bought it from, how much he'd paid, and even showed me a pic of the members pass on his phone (which obviously wasn't his - and I took a photo of it).
He told me he got an email link to download the ticket his phone but it looked like a proper NFC pass on his phone when he showed it to me.
Also - had my brother not returned his ticket, would this guy have been left in the lurch at late notice?
Finally - he told me he was there with two other friends. They all paid the same amount from the same website yet two of his friends ended up in a hospitality part of the same stand but he was in normal seats.
How on earth does a ticket get returned on the exchange yesterday and end up in the hands of someone who thinks he purchased it weeks ago?!
This is why tickets don't get delivered (if at all) from the sites that sell them until a day before the game (if you're lucky) The touts all have their zombie members accounts that will buy tickets in the exchange when needed.
If they can't get one last minute the buyer will just get refunded (or they'll send them a fake ticket and scarper)
For Americans, they're given zero inditcation that these tickets aren't anything other than legitmate. Stubhub is a very normal thing to use over there.