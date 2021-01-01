FWIW it wasn't Stubhub and the guy was very aware he'd paid over the odds and not bought it through official channels.



It's just frustrating when we sold our ticket back to the club in good faith and it ends up being touted for many times the FV.



It's been asked before but why can't/don't the club hoover up all these tickets on the dodgy websites and ban the account the tickets are linked to.



Unfortunately given the market value of tickets atm seems north of 250 quid the touts are going to be very well equipped to hoover up anything that turns up on the ticket ex. And because the buyers don't get tickets until the very last minute they sell tickets in advance of getting hold of them.As for why the club don't just go and buy up a lot of the tickets on Stubhub etc then start banning accounts - who knows. Seems like it wouldn't cost much as it's the same ones again. There are definitely groups of touts who have lots and lots of season tickets in their possession. Maybe it's a many headed hydra situation.