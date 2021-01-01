« previous next »
Offline RainbowFlick

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #38760 on: Today at 10:58:49 am »
Quote from: sheepfest on Today at 10:52:03 am
This guy had an android phone and showed me a barcode. Saw the steward at half time who wandered over for a chat. Said they were looking for his "mate" in the stand who sent him the ticket. 

Think Rebecca has it right.

Luckily this guy gave me no hassle and got thrown out but it makes you think about the remaining games.

pretty worrying if it is actually a legit pass and not just a screenshot with fake seat details over it. would be a huge TO scandal otherwise.
Offline didopich

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #38761 on: Today at 11:56:45 am »
At this rate it might be better to have unique links for each game like the finals etc. I know it helps touts a bit but it will put an end to this carnage with people inside sitting in wrong seats etc and daft screenshots /passlinks and q's at the TO. I mean we moved on from cards to improve but I prefer cards now.
Online Jonny-B

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #38762 on: Today at 12:29:10 pm »
Quote from: Danny Boy on Today at 10:48:07 am
Someone please explain this to me - although I think I know the answer already

My brother sold his ticket for last night back to the club early yesterday morning as he couldn't attend. When I got to my seat, I started chatting to the (American) guy who was in the seat - was interested to see who actually purchased it in a late drop.

He told me he'd bought it weeks ago from an online source. I explained that was impossible given I'd only sold it back to the club yesterday morning on the official exchange.

He told me the name of the site he'd bought it from, how much he'd paid, and even showed me a pic of the members pass on his phone (which obviously wasn't his - and I took a photo of it).

He told me he got an email link to download the ticket his phone but it looked like a proper NFC pass on his phone when he showed it to me.

Also - had my brother not returned his ticket, would this guy have been left in the lurch at late notice?

Finally - he told me he was there with two other friends. They all paid the same amount from the same website yet two of his friends ended up in a hospitality part of the same stand but he was in normal seats.

How on earth does a ticket get returned on the exchange yesterday and end up in the hands of someone who thinks he purchased it weeks ago?!

This is why tickets don't get delivered (if at all) from the sites that sell them until a day before the game (if you're lucky) The touts all have their zombie members accounts that will buy tickets in the exchange when needed.

If they can't get one last minute the buyer will just get refunded (or they'll send them a fake ticket and scarper)

For Americans, they're given zero inditcation that these tickets aren't anything other than legitmate. Stubhub is a very normal thing to use over there.
Online Jonny-B

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #38763 on: Today at 12:31:18 pm »
Quote from: RainbowFlick on Today at 10:58:49 am
pretty worrying if it is actually a legit pass and not just a screenshot with fake seat details over it. would be a huge TO scandal otherwise.

I think the fake seat details are attempts from the touts to hide where the members passes originated from (not like the club wouldn't be able to know)
Offline Danny Boy

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #38764 on: Today at 12:44:25 pm »
FWIW it wasn't Stubhub and the guy was very aware he'd paid over the odds and not bought it through official channels.

It's just frustrating when we sold our ticket back to the club in good faith and it ends up being touted for many times the FV.

It's been asked before but why can't/don't the club hoover up all these tickets on the dodgy websites and ban the account the tickets are linked to.
Online Jonny-B

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #38765 on: Today at 12:56:20 pm »
Quote from: Danny Boy on Today at 12:44:25 pm
FWIW it wasn't Stubhub and the guy was very aware he'd paid over the odds and not bought it through official channels.

It's just frustrating when we sold our ticket back to the club in good faith and it ends up being touted for many times the FV.

It's been asked before but why can't/don't the club hoover up all these tickets on the dodgy websites and ban the account the tickets are linked to.

Unfortunately given the market value of tickets atm seems north of 250 quid the touts are going to be very well equipped to hoover up anything that turns up on the ticket ex. And because the buyers don't get tickets until the very last minute they sell tickets in advance of getting hold of them.

As for why the club don't just go and buy up a lot of the tickets on Stubhub etc then start banning accounts - who knows. Seems like it wouldn't cost much as it's the same ones again. There are definitely groups of touts who have lots and lots of season tickets in their possession. Maybe it's a many headed hydra situation.
Offline bignred84

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #38766 on: Today at 01:08:12 pm »
Quote from: Danny Boy on Today at 12:44:25 pm
FWIW it wasn't Stubhub and the guy was very aware he'd paid over the odds and not bought it through official channels.

It's just frustrating when we sold our ticket back to the club in good faith and it ends up being touted for many times the FV.

It's been asked before but why can't/don't the club hoover up all these tickets on the dodgy websites and ban the account the tickets are linked to.

because as has been stated these dodgy websites don't always have the tickets they advertise.

they source them once a booking is made.

why don't you report this to the club to follow up
Hopefully that way some sort of action can be taken.
Offline Levitz

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #38767 on: Today at 02:00:03 pm »
Quote from: Bapsandwaps on Today at 09:32:24 am
Similar for me. Got to my row and thought this looks full. My two were about 4 in so I went straight to steward. He removes two people. I sit down and they were not my numbers. It was the two to the right of me with people standing there. Before I could sort the steward comes back and asks me where my tickets are from so showed him my wallet pass. I said its them two there mate. He asks them and they are are showing him photographs of a members card, fucking bonkers. I'm not sure how it worked out but the four to my right had other seats but decided to sit in the four on my row, two of which were mine. Steward told them to move and I got in the seats. Steward was sound though. Those two other seats remained empty.  Would of told them to bail myself but had young daughter with me. They seen me getting to the seats as well and kept quiet despite knowing they were sitting in wrong seats.

What a fuckin mess

Had this in 202 rows 48/49/50 there was some kerfuffle about who should be sat where, I just assumed people who don't go regularly had got the wrong row, seems to happen a lot to be honest, but maybe it was something else as they all seemed to think they were in the right seats
Online OOS

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #38768 on: Today at 02:29:45 pm »
Have the Palace ballot tickets been released yet?
Offline Schmarn

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #38769 on: Today at 03:01:01 pm »
Quote from: Danny Boy on Today at 12:44:25 pm
FWIW it wasn't Stubhub and the guy was very aware he'd paid over the odds and not bought it through official channels.

It's just frustrating when we sold our ticket back to the club in good faith and it ends up being touted for many times the FV.

It's been asked before but why can't/don't the club hoover up all these tickets on the dodgy websites and ban the account the tickets are linked to.

But the good news here is that you know exactly which seat you returned. So let the club know what happened and they can ban the tout that bought and sold it.
Online VVM

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #38770 on: Today at 03:01:52 pm »
Can't believe how bad the touting is getting. Really thought when they did away with cards and did that identification check it would sort a lot of it but seems to have gone the other way. Surrounded by what are clearly touted seats every game I've been to this season.
Online RebeccaLFC

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #38771 on: Today at 03:06:40 pm »
Quote from: OOS on Today at 02:29:45 pm
Have the Palace ballot tickets been released yet?

Yes, check your bank or account history if youve been successful.
