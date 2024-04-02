Every day is a school day. No harm done



Innit just, I'll apologise to anyone that it offended. Have had 2 dm's on here saying it was news to them too so we're all learning 🤣All used it as a descriptive term for as long as I can remember, because a good portion are called Patrick or something of that ilk anywayMaybe the guy who runs them cowboy builders is, but the "haha" was about the actual reviews they're all 1 starApparently same guy had 2 seasies banned and his "suppliers" fined him 10k, then his "mates" (people he's fleeced for thousands by touting) all had a whip round to cover his alleged costs 🤦🏻And just below that screenshot further down the chat he's posted a raffle for tickets 😂