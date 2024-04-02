« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 963 964 965 966 967 [968]   Go Down

Author Topic: Members Sales  (Read 2068913 times)

Offline Biscuitman

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 328
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #38680 on: Yesterday at 01:09:04 pm »
Quote from: 30fiver on Yesterday at 12:10:07 pm
Queue at 2.05

Yes thats been me and my son at various times, tickets bought from the club that for some reason dont scan. I missed twenty minutes of a game last season due to this.

Logged

Offline 30fiver

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,647
  • Now it's time for Jurgens men
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #38681 on: Yesterday at 01:10:45 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Yesterday at 12:50:19 pm
Every day is a school day. No harm done  :wave

Innit just, I'll apologise to anyone that it offended. Have had 2 dm's on here saying it was news to them too so we're all learning 🤣

All used it as a descriptive term for as long as I can remember, because a good portion are called Patrick or something of that ilk anyway

Maybe the guy who runs them cowboy builders is, but the "haha" was about the actual reviews they're all 1 star

Apparently same guy had 2 seasies banned and his "suppliers" fined him 10k, then his "mates" (people he's fleeced for thousands by touting) all had a whip round to cover his alleged costs 🤦🏻

And just below that screenshot further down the chat he's posted a raffle for tickets 😂
Logged

Offline 30fiver

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,647
  • Now it's time for Jurgens men
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #38682 on: Yesterday at 01:12:12 pm »
Quote from: Biscuitman on Yesterday at 01:09:04 pm
Yes thats been me and my son at various times, tickets bought from the club that for some reason dont scan. I missed twenty minutes of a game last season due to this.

Yeah will be a chunk of random checks, targeted checks, fake tickets etc

Reality is a lot of the fakes will have tried going in early and queued and left the ticket office by that point

The ones just let down and promised refunds be the ones queueing asking if there's any available etc or reporting people
Logged

Offline Rodneyhide

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 139
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #38683 on: Yesterday at 01:14:41 pm »
Quote from: Biscuitman on Yesterday at 01:09:04 pm
Yes thats been me and my son at various times, tickets bought from the club that for some reason dont scan. I missed twenty minutes of a game last season due to this.

Happened to my wife and I prior to Luton in the kemlyn. We weren't the only ones. The steward said 500 but not sure that many but there were long queues. The club had to clue to why they weren't scanning, or so they said.   
Logged

Offline Claire.

  • RAWK Staff.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,787
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #38684 on: Yesterday at 01:58:56 pm »
few just been up for Thursday and finally managed to get one.
Logged

Offline mighty magpie

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 124
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #38685 on: Yesterday at 02:17:41 pm »
Manage to basket a credit there but it wouldnt let me assign to most of my friends. Found one that worked. Another strange mistake by TO.

Limited to 0 and those people had no tickets...
Logged

Offline 30fiver

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,647
  • Now it's time for Jurgens men
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #38686 on: Yesterday at 02:28:26 pm »
Quote from: mighty magpie on Yesterday at 02:17:41 pm
Manage to basket a credit there but it wouldnt let me assign to most of my friends. Found one that worked. Another strange mistake by TO.

Limited to 0 and those people had no tickets...

Had they registered for the late sale? have to have registered
Logged

Offline ABJ

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,810
  • Internet terrorist
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #38687 on: Yesterday at 02:28:47 pm »
Quote from: mighty magpie on Yesterday at 02:17:41 pm
Manage to basket a credit there but it wouldnt let me assign to most of my friends. Found one that worked. Another strange mistake by TO.

Limited to 0 and those people had no tickets...
Had they all registered to buy for Sheff U though?
Logged
Quote from: Harvest Fields
i watched the chelsea game at my sisters. her 12 year old son is severly autistic and i forgot myself and jumped up screaming at the goal and he went nuts. screaming and shouting. scared the fuck out of me. apologised to my sister as i thought id upset him, turns out he was joining in.

Offline Claire.

  • RAWK Staff.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,787
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #38688 on: Yesterday at 02:45:17 pm »
not too bothered as I won't make 13 now but is a tick on the seat map a credit? I saw something about the new design they haven't sorted it yet but can't remember what thread it was all in to look back.
Logged

Offline 30fiver

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,647
  • Now it's time for Jurgens men
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #38689 on: Yesterday at 02:50:58 pm »
Quote from: Claire. on Yesterday at 02:45:17 pm
not too bothered as I won't make 13 now but is a tick on the seat map a credit? I saw something about the new design they haven't sorted it yet but can't remember what thread it was all in to look back.
In your basket it tells you its a season ticket seat or not on the ticket
Logged

Offline swoopy

  • not a mod. At all. Like ever. And certainly not on the ticket board that's for sure. Not for want of trying. Can't spell Irmingham either.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,593
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #38690 on: Yesterday at 02:53:07 pm »
Quote from: 30fiver on Yesterday at 02:50:58 pm
In your basket it tells you its a season ticket seat or not on the ticket

That's new then as part of the website design, and a positive change too.
Logged

Offline Claire.

  • RAWK Staff.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,787
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #38691 on: Yesterday at 02:56:03 pm »
Quote from: 30fiver on Yesterday at 02:50:58 pm
In your basket it tells you its a season ticket seat or not on the ticket

Ta, can't remember what it said so good job it doesn't matter ;D
Logged

Offline Rafas3leggedtable

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,664
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #38692 on: Yesterday at 03:19:45 pm »
Quote from: mighty magpie on Yesterday at 07:49:01 am
Sounds like you are all good although I'm unsure how you downloaded both tickets from only one membership. As long as you have both tickets in your google or apple wallet then you're fine.

Apple is NFC only, google will give you option to use NFC or the barcode.



Many thanks for that - put my mind at ease a bit. We are linked (the cards) and I did purchase both tickets
Logged
The people of Liverpool are workers. This is not a rich town where everyone lives a comfortable life. They work hard for themselves, and this is what we at Liverpool like to do. This is the attitude we must all have.

Offline mighty magpie

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 124
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #38693 on: Yesterday at 03:25:52 pm »
Quote from: 30fiver on Yesterday at 02:28:26 pm
Had they registered for the late sale? have to have registered

Yes they had all registered.

My thinking is that i wasnt lead booker on their registration.
The one that was successful, i was lead booker.
Logged

Offline mighty magpie

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 124
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #38694 on: Yesterday at 03:26:38 pm »
Quote from: 30fiver on Yesterday at 02:50:58 pm
In your basket it tells you its a season ticket seat or not on the ticket

A great improvement amongst all the issues
Logged

Offline DOG-LFC8

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 902
  • We've conquered Europe and we're never gonna stop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #38695 on: Yesterday at 03:31:55 pm »
The Sheffield United game has now stopped showing on the games menu for my friend. He has registered interest and had access to the Sheff Utd hall map until today. Now only Atalanta showing and hall map link won't work so now he can't buy Sheff Utd and anyone who tries to buy for him is gettin that "Max quantity exceeded, limited to 0 tickets per event". Absolute joke
Logged

Offline 30fiver

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,647
  • Now it's time for Jurgens men
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #38696 on: Yesterday at 03:46:43 pm »
Quote from: mighty magpie on Yesterday at 03:25:52 pm
Yes they had all registered.

My thinking is that i wasnt lead booker on their registration.
The one that was successful, i was lead booker.

Successful for what?

I mean register for the late availability sale a couple week ago, not the ballot back in December
Logged

Offline 30fiver

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,647
  • Now it's time for Jurgens men
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #38697 on: Yesterday at 03:49:20 pm »
Quote from: swoopy on Yesterday at 02:53:07 pm
That's new then as part of the website design, and a positive change too.

Looks like this

Logged

Offline 30fiver

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,647
  • Now it's time for Jurgens men
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #38698 on: Yesterday at 04:06:45 pm »
No fucking about.... emails are out for 2024/25 membership renewals for those who's on-file payment cards expire before end of April and have Auto Renew enabled

Asking them to update card info etc
Logged

Offline 1964allezallezallez

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 230
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #38699 on: Yesterday at 04:11:25 pm »
Quote from: DOG-LFC8 on Yesterday at 03:31:55 pm
The Sheffield United game has now stopped showing on the games menu for my friend. He has registered interest and had access to the Sheff Utd hall map until today. Now only Atalanta showing and hall map link won't work so now he can't buy Sheff Utd and anyone who tries to buy for him is gettin that "Max quantity exceeded, limited to 0 tickets per event". Absolute joke

Hall map still works for me
Logged

Offline DangerScouse

  • "You picked on the wrong city!"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,617
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #38700 on: Yesterday at 04:11:28 pm »
Quote from: 30fiver on Yesterday at 04:06:45 pm
No fucking about.... emails are out for 2024/25 membership renewals for those who's on-file payment cards expire before end of April and have Auto Renew enabled

Asking them to update card info etc

Yeah, got mine earlier.
Logged

Offline Jm55

  • Would legit drive you round the bend but his car legit won't start. More bounze... to the ounze.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,604
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #38701 on: Yesterday at 04:13:39 pm »
Quote from: 30fiver on Yesterday at 04:06:45 pm
No fucking about.... emails are out for 2024/25 membership renewals for those who's on-file payment cards expire before end of April and have Auto Renew enabled

Asking them to update card info etc

Got one myself.

Whats the score with this, if they dont auto renew it by 30 April so I lose the membership and the loyalty or do I get a period of time to just sort it myself?
Logged

Offline DOG-LFC8

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 902
  • We've conquered Europe and we're never gonna stop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #38702 on: Yesterday at 04:16:41 pm »
Quote from: DOG-LFC8 on Yesterday at 03:31:55 pm
The Sheffield United game has now stopped showing on the games menu for my friend. He has registered interest and had access to the Sheff Utd hall map until today. Now only Atalanta showing and hall map link won't work so now he can't buy Sheff Utd and anyone who tries to buy for him is gettin that "Max quantity exceeded, limited to 0 tickets per event". Absolute joke.

Another strange twist to this. A friend who bought a returned ST for Sheff Utd can forward the ticket. And when he tries to forward to the above aforementioned friend who gets the "max quantity exceeded, limited to 0 tickets per event" it allows him to do it no problem, no error at all. But when that friend tries to buy in the drop or get forwarded a ticket with a credit that limited to 0 tickets per event error keeps coming up. Very odd
Logged

Offline 30fiver

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,647
  • Now it's time for Jurgens men
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #38703 on: Yesterday at 04:17:27 pm »
Quote from: Jm55 on Yesterday at 04:13:39 pm
Got one myself.

Whats the score with this, if they dont auto renew it by 30 April so I lose the membership and the loyalty or do I get a period of time to just sort it myself?

Can buy a membership whenever and keep the points, just need to make sure you buy it in time to register for ACS and 13+ registrations etc which is usually starting in June
Logged

Offline mighty magpie

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 124
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #38704 on: Yesterday at 04:43:33 pm »
Quote from: 30fiver on Yesterday at 03:46:43 pm
Successful for what?

I mean register for the late availability sale a couple week ago, not the ballot back in December

Successful as in i was able to buy today.

Yeah i understood what you meant. I'd 10 people on f+f who registered for late sale. all of these except 1 was showing error.
Logged

Offline Ab125

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 176
  • ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #38705 on: Yesterday at 05:43:25 pm »
Quote from: DOG-LFC8 on Yesterday at 04:16:41 pm
Another strange twist to this. A friend who bought a returned ST for Sheff Utd can forward the ticket. And when he tries to forward to the above aforementioned friend who gets the "max quantity exceeded, limited to 0 tickets per event" it allows him to do it no problem, no error at all. But when that friend tries to buy in the drop or get forwarded a ticket with a credit that limited to 0 tickets per event error keeps coming up. Very odd

Forwarding is blocked to members who registered for additional sale

Fuck knows what the club is up to. Shambolic.
Logged

Offline 30fiver

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,647
  • Now it's time for Jurgens men
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #38706 on: Yesterday at 06:11:54 pm »
Quote from: mighty magpie on Yesterday at 04:43:33 pm
Successful as in i was able to buy today.

Yeah i understood what you meant. I'd 10 people on f+f who registered for late sale. all of these except 1 was showing error.

Very odd then, I'd get them to get onto live chat
Logged

Offline Annie Road 64

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 132
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #38707 on: Yesterday at 06:38:30 pm »
Every time a seat becomes available , I get a message saying { Please make sure your number of seats you are after is correct?) Its got total seats +1 but still wont let me buy .
Logged

Offline mighty magpie

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 124
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #38708 on: Yesterday at 07:45:34 pm »
Quote from: Annie Road 64 on Yesterday at 06:38:30 pm
Every time a seat becomes available , I get a message saying { Please make sure your number of seats you are after is correct?) Its got total seats +1 but still wont let me buy .

Just means someone beat you to it
Logged

Offline ScubaSteve

  • Sworn enemy of SnorkelStephanie
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,306
  • Every other Saturday's me half day off......
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #38709 on: Yesterday at 08:26:29 pm »
Quote from: Pinehurst Alan on Yesterday at 09:09:38 am
Of all the ridiculous things the club has done, this has to be up there. So the people who are most engaged with going to a match, who signed up for a chance to buy are now denied, whereas any Joe Punter linked on F&F (or who creates a new account for the sake of it) can receive a ticket. Absolute bonkers.

The club never disappoints and always makes the right decisions  :o

No sympathy for those who have bought from touts and not got in. Feeding the touts should never be rewarded

Honestly hoping theres a dip in demand when Klopp goes. Happy for there to be less hospitality in the ground too
Logged

Offline Schmarn

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,362
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #38710 on: Yesterday at 09:41:37 pm »

The unknown error soft block is happening much sooner. 30 secs of refreshing and its on.
Logged

Online stopbabeltime

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 54
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #38711 on: Today at 03:17:55 am »
Perks of working night shift, just got a ticket.
Logged
Shankly to the Brussels hotel clerk who queried his signing 'Anfield' as his address on the hotel register:
'But that's where I live.'
Pages: 1 ... 963 964 965 966 967 [968]   Go Up
« previous next »
 