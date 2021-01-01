« previous next »
Offline DOG-LFC8

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #38560 on: Today at 12:36:18 pm »
There was checkout errors, never had them before. Always use the same card and it kept rejecting it. Worked then on a different one
Online ScubaSteve

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #38561 on: Today at 12:40:27 pm »
The club need to be more transparent before each sale about how many tickets are actually on offer. I know the numbers are low but a lot probably dont.

You go onto another browser to check if the site is open but all you get is the restricted access page and a link for supporters wishing to purchase memberships for 2023/24. They take the piss

Still more than an hour in this queue :wave
Offline ABJ

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #38562 on: Today at 12:59:20 pm »
Quote from: ScubaSteve on Today at 11:41:18 am
How can it be fair to release tickets for that game when theres a massive queue for another. They dont think!!!

If it was any other company, Id moved away long ago.
And thats the exact problem right there, the club know that you won't go elsewhere so they simply don't give a fuck.
Quote from: Harvest Fields
i watched the chelsea game at my sisters. her 12 year old son is severly autistic and i forgot myself and jumped up screaming at the goal and he went nuts. screaming and shouting. scared the fuck out of me. apologised to my sister as i thought id upset him, turns out he was joining in.

Offline bignred84

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #38563 on: Today at 01:01:55 pm »
Quote from: ScubaSteve on Today at 12:40:27 pm
The club need to be more transparent before each sale about how many tickets are actually on offer. I know the numbers are low but a lot probably dont.

You go onto another browser to check if the site is open but all you get is the restricted access page and a link for supporters wishing to purchase memberships for 2023/24. They take the piss

Still more than an hour in this queue :wave

Think the bigger problem as most on here will know and can vouch for.

weather you get straight in, in after 10-15 mins or an hour later.
it really makes no difference in terms of availability.

I got one today after almost an hour wait, a number of blocks went orange and this was after quite a few single pop ups.
this was also after my wait time double from 25 mins to over an hour.

there's also other issues, such as the local members & the Local £9 sale being after the late members sale.

why spend 2-3 hours today when you might be successful late on with either or both ballots, its utter madness.

Offline WorldChampions

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #38564 on: Today at 02:02:39 pm »
It really is a sack of shite. Don't know why they don't just ballot the tickets, it's essentially a lottery anyway. Would save a whole bunch of time and electricity that's for sure.
Offline bignred84

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #38565 on: Today at 02:14:04 pm »
Quote from: WorldChampions on Today at 02:02:39 pm
It really is a sack of shite. Don't know why they don't just ballot the tickets, it's essentially a lottery anyway. Would save a whole bunch of time and electricity that's for sure.
You may have a point.

but I'm sure others will agree if you are prepared to put the effort in, you can get the tickets
granted its not easy and not everyone can do it.

But at the same time, to many buy with NO intention of attending the game.

Look at all the groups of social media offering face value (only) tickets
Online dundeejoe

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #38566 on: Today at 02:15:21 pm »
In England do a lot of places close for Good Friday
Just wondering if the ticket office would
Offline yas1981

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #38567 on: Today at 02:18:53 pm »
It'll likely be shut. You'll be lucky getting hold of them any day of the week regardless of holidays
Online Pinehurst Alan

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #38568 on: Today at 02:22:44 pm »
Quote from: Paul12 on Today at 12:19:37 pm
Bought tickets from position 2190. At first there seemed to be no availability, but then availability appeared all over the place and I got a season ticket holder's ticket in the Sir Kenny stand.

Might they have released them just as I got to the head of the queue or something?

Well done. I had a position of 1313 and I was admitted to a crashed site. By the time it came back up, all had sold out.
Online dundeejoe

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #38569 on: Today at 02:25:51 pm »
So no online ticket sales
And now Im getting unknown error after 1 mouse click so gonna struggle getting last one for mate
Nightmare
Online dundeejoe

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #38570 on: Today at 03:22:37 pm »
In the last 45 mins there has been 7-8 tickets come up
I get unknown error every time
Pretty sure my ip has been blocked
Online swoopy

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #38571 on: Today at 03:25:34 pm »
Quote from: dundeejoe on Today at 03:22:37 pm
In the last 45 mins there has been 7-8 tickets come up
I get unknown error every time
Pretty sure my ip has been blocked

I saw someone else mention that firefox doesn't seem to work, and if you're using an ad-blocker it also seems to cause an issue. Either of them?
Online dundeejoe

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #38572 on: Today at 03:37:04 pm »
Same result on chrome/firefox/edge/opera
Meanwhile another 9 or 10 tickets are taunting me
Online ScubaSteve

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #38573 on: Today at 03:42:59 pm »
Quote from: dundeejoe on Today at 03:22:37 pm
In the last 45 mins there has been 7-8 tickets come up
I get unknown error every time
Pretty sure my ip has been blocked

Doesnt error message just mean that someone selected the ticket before you?
Offline seandundee123

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #38574 on: Today at 03:43:47 pm »
Quote from: ScubaSteve on Today at 03:42:59 pm
Doesnt error message just mean that someone selected the ticket before you?

Yep
Offline seandundee123

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #38575 on: Today at 03:45:10 pm »
Quote from: seandundee123 on Today at 03:43:47 pm
Yep

Or its a Personal Assistant seat, like the one that just came up then
Online ScubaSteve

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #38576 on: Today at 03:46:12 pm »
The new website is confusing me as Ive not had to buy a ticket yet on this.

If a ticket appears and you click choose seat for me it brings something up in that new screen click in hall map to select an area. Do you need to buy the ticket from there now?
Online swoopy

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #38577 on: Today at 03:46:23 pm »
Quote from: ScubaSteve on Today at 03:42:59 pm
Doesnt error message just mean that someone selected the ticket before you?

Have this changed since the website changed? I've not tried to buy anything on the new look site you see. 'Unknown error' used to mean you were silently blocked from using the button. The old message was "Please select the number of seats you are eligible to purchase" if someone else got it before you.
Online dundeejoe

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #38578 on: Today at 03:47:35 pm »
Someone on here mentioned its a background block
Then theres the please make sure you are eligible one which I thought was if someone got there before
Online dundeejoe

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #38579 on: Today at 03:52:13 pm »
Quote from: swoopy on Today at 03:46:23 pm
Have this changed since the website changed? I've not tried to buy anything on the new look site you see. 'Unknown error' used to mean you were silently blocked from using the button. The old message was "Please select the number of seats you are eligible to purchase" if someone else got it before you.
Thats what I read
One thing Ive noticed is there has only been single sections with a ticket
At no time is there more than one section light up
And there has been plenty in the last hour
Online ScubaSteve

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #38580 on: Today at 03:52:13 pm »
Not sure now. Its not helping though.

Every now and then, my number of seats goes to 0 and I wonder why I cant see anything haha

EDIT it would help if you didnt need to refresh and tickets would just appear
Online RedJosh90

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #38581 on: Today at 04:04:16 pm »
Quote from: ScubaSteve on Today at 03:46:12 pm
The new website is confusing me as Ive not had to buy a ticket yet on this.

If a ticket appears and you click choose seat for me it brings something up in that new screen click in hall map to select an area. Do you need to buy the ticket from there now?

Just took me straight to the basket when I got mine earlier so I wouldnt think so.
Online includo

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #38582 on: Today at 04:09:14 pm »
Getting payment declines on 2 cards now while trying to checkout, first time ever!
Online ScubaSteve

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #38583 on: Today at 04:09:21 pm »
Quote from: RedJosh90 on Today at 04:04:16 pm
Just took me straight to the basket when I got mine earlier so I wouldnt think so.

Yeah thanks. Just tested it on the hospitality page
Online Bapsandwaps

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #38584 on: Today at 04:09:45 pm »
Quote from: ScubaSteve on Today at 03:52:13 pm
Not sure now. Its not helping though.

Every now and then, my number of seats goes to 0 and I wonder why I cant see anything haha

EDIT it would help if you didnt need to refresh and tickets would just appear

Tell you what there is not a sniff for brighton, first game this season ive seen fuck all. There was one in two days, ST 60 quid. Rather watch it in pub for that price

I have always though that, when tickets go in it auto refreshers or something
Online ScubaSteve

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #38585 on: Today at 04:12:02 pm »
Quote from: Bapsandwaps on Today at 04:09:45 pm
Tell you what there is not a sniff for brighton, first game this season ive seen fuck all. There was one in two days, ST 60 quid. Rather watch it in pub for that price

I have always though that, when tickets go in it auto refreshers or something

Ive seen a few. Im on about 8 homes now so neither here or there. Would pay that right now to be fair.

Youve got everyone on Twitter lfc help asking why theyre having problems transferring tickets. Loads cant go but hundreds are being passed via a different channel.

Glad the TO will be closed tomorrow as I CBA refreshing on my day off
Online Mr.Savage

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #38586 on: Today at 04:12:34 pm »
Are people picking up credit seats or ST today?
Online dundeejoe

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #38587 on: Today at 04:12:58 pm »
And now the last 5/6 tickets is suddenly let me at least to get to the please make sure you are eligible

Edit unknown error again
Site is mental
Online ScubaSteve

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #38588 on: Today at 04:29:18 pm »
Quote from: dundeejoe on Today at 04:12:58 pm
And now the last 5/6 tickets is suddenly let me at least to get to the please make sure you are eligible

Edit unknown error again
Site is mental

Ive not seen any for about 15 mins. Im giving up, good luck
Offline WorldChampions

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #38589 on: Today at 04:58:25 pm »
Quote from: bignred84 on Today at 02:14:04 pm
You may have a point.

but I'm sure others will agree if you are prepared to put the effort in, you can get the tickets
granted its not easy and not everyone can do it.

But at the same time, to many buy with NO intention of attending the game.

Look at all the groups of social media offering face value (only) tickets

Has to be better than randomly being assigned a queue position and playing the "which part of the site will bug out" game should you even get lucky with the queue though.
