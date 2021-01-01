The club need to be more transparent before each sale about how many tickets are actually on offer. I know the numbers are low but a lot probably dont.



You go onto another browser to check if the site is open but all you get is the restricted access page and a link for supporters wishing to purchase memberships for 2023/24. They take the piss



Still more than an hour in this queue



Think the bigger problem as most on here will know and can vouch for.weather you get straight in, in after 10-15 mins or an hour later.it really makes no difference in terms of availability.I got one today after almost an hour wait, a number of blocks went orange and this was after quite a few single pop ups.this was also after my wait time double from 25 mins to over an hour.there's also other issues, such as the local members & the Local £9 sale being after the late members sale.why spend 2-3 hours today when you might be successful late on with either or both ballots, its utter madness.