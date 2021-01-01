« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 960 961 962 963 964 [965]   Go Down

Author Topic: Members Sales  (Read 2058222 times)

Online DOG-LFC8

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 898
  • We've conquered Europe and we're never gonna stop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #38560 on: Today at 12:36:18 pm »
There was checkout errors, never had them before. Always use the same card and it kept rejecting it. Worked then on a different one
Logged

Offline ScubaSteve

  • Sworn enemy of SnorkelStephanie
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,285
  • Every other Saturday's me half day off......
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #38561 on: Today at 12:40:27 pm »
The club need to be more transparent before each sale about how many tickets are actually on offer. I know the numbers are low but a lot probably dont.

You go onto another browser to check if the site is open but all you get is the restricted access page and a link for supporters wishing to purchase memberships for 2023/24. They take the piss

Still more than an hour in this queue :wave
Logged

Online ABJ

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,799
  • Internet terrorist
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #38562 on: Today at 12:59:20 pm »
Quote from: ScubaSteve on Today at 11:41:18 am
How can it be fair to release tickets for that game when theres a massive queue for another. They dont think!!!

If it was any other company, Id moved away long ago.
And thats the exact problem right there, the club know that you won't go elsewhere so they simply don't give a fuck.
Logged
Quote from: Harvest Fields
i watched the chelsea game at my sisters. her 12 year old son is severly autistic and i forgot myself and jumped up screaming at the goal and he went nuts. screaming and shouting. scared the fuck out of me. apologised to my sister as i thought id upset him, turns out he was joining in.

Online bignred84

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 872
  • We all Live in a Red and White Upper Centenary
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #38563 on: Today at 01:01:55 pm »
Quote from: ScubaSteve on Today at 12:40:27 pm
The club need to be more transparent before each sale about how many tickets are actually on offer. I know the numbers are low but a lot probably dont.

You go onto another browser to check if the site is open but all you get is the restricted access page and a link for supporters wishing to purchase memberships for 2023/24. They take the piss

Still more than an hour in this queue :wave

Think the bigger problem as most on here will know and can vouch for.

weather you get straight in, in after 10-15 mins or an hour later.
it really makes no difference in terms of availability.

I got one today after almost an hour wait, a number of blocks went orange and this was after quite a few single pop ups.
this was also after my wait time double from 25 mins to over an hour.

there's also other issues, such as the local members & the Local £9 sale being after the late members sale.

why spend 2-3 hours today when you might be successful late on with either or both ballots, its utter madness.

Logged

Offline WorldChampions

  • Charlie uniform november tango fan...
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,556
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #38564 on: Today at 02:02:39 pm »
It really is a sack of shite. Don't know why they don't just ballot the tickets, it's essentially a lottery anyway. Would save a whole bunch of time and electricity that's for sure.
Logged

Online bignred84

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 872
  • We all Live in a Red and White Upper Centenary
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #38565 on: Today at 02:14:04 pm »
Quote from: WorldChampions on Today at 02:02:39 pm
It really is a sack of shite. Don't know why they don't just ballot the tickets, it's essentially a lottery anyway. Would save a whole bunch of time and electricity that's for sure.
You may have a point.

but I'm sure others will agree if you are prepared to put the effort in, you can get the tickets
granted its not easy and not everyone can do it.

But at the same time, to many buy with NO intention of attending the game.

Look at all the groups of social media offering face value (only) tickets
Logged

Online dundeejoe

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,070
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #38566 on: Today at 02:15:21 pm »
In England do a lot of places close for Good Friday
Just wondering if the ticket office would
Logged

Offline yas1981

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 99
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #38567 on: Today at 02:18:53 pm »
It'll likely be shut. You'll be lucky getting hold of them any day of the week regardless of holidays
Logged

Offline Pinehurst Alan

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 174
  • Cup Regular. 4+ games.
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #38568 on: Today at 02:22:44 pm »
Quote from: Paul12 on Today at 12:19:37 pm
Bought tickets from position 2190. At first there seemed to be no availability, but then availability appeared all over the place and I got a season ticket holder's ticket in the Sir Kenny stand.

Might they have released them just as I got to the head of the queue or something?

Well done. I had a position of 1313 and I was admitted to a crashed site. By the time it came back up, all had sold out.
Logged

Online dundeejoe

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,070
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #38569 on: Today at 02:25:51 pm »
So no online ticket sales
And now Im getting unknown error after 1 mouse click so gonna struggle getting last one for mate
Nightmare
Logged

Online dundeejoe

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,070
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #38570 on: Today at 03:22:37 pm »
In the last 45 mins there has been 7-8 tickets come up
I get unknown error every time
Pretty sure my ip has been blocked
Logged

Online swoopy

  • not a mod. At all. Like ever. And certainly not on the ticket board that's for sure. Not for want of trying. Can't spell Irmingham either.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,574
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #38571 on: Today at 03:25:34 pm »
Quote from: dundeejoe on Today at 03:22:37 pm
In the last 45 mins there has been 7-8 tickets come up
I get unknown error every time
Pretty sure my ip has been blocked

I saw someone else mention that firefox doesn't seem to work, and if you're using an ad-blocker it also seems to cause an issue. Either of them?
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 960 961 962 963 964 [965]   Go Up
« previous next »
 