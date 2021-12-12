Could someone help me please. I am a member, as is my brother. We have both registered for the members additional ballot for tickets for the game against Sheffield United. But it now transpires that I can't go, and his work commitments don't enable him to participate in the ballot. The website says these tickets can't be transferred, and the email sending us the link we use in the ballot says the link should not be shared.



Can he send his link to me to use to buy tickets for him as long as no one else uses that same link or is the prohibition on 'sharing' really a prohibition on transferring the link to someone else?



Thanking you in advance for any advice you can give me.