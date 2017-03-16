It doesnt make sense. Luck is the exact same as it was without the unique links? The only different is you have to register to access the sale and use one browser.



You still get a random queue number when it wasnt unique links or when using the link?



Not *really* true, imo. Unique links is ideal for less tech-savvy people, or people who don't have multiple links (i.e. groups). It undoubtably is the most fair option, but it evens the playing field, which is why some people don't like it.Those 52352325 tabs are more likely to get you in early (and therefore more likely to get to 13+), than perhaps 1-8 links you might have as an individual or group per sale.I don't think 13+ will be completely impossible going forward, but it'll need a lot of luck and refreshing and checking you're not buying STH seats in returns etc. The hospo loophole will still presumably be there too for those with money. Also a chance we'll be 'settling' for a season or two with a new manager, so might not have half the world trying to see Klopp as it is right now.