Author Topic: Members Sales  (Read 2053772 times)

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #38440 on: Yesterday at 04:37:22 pm »
Quote from: ben9011 on Yesterday at 04:24:19 pm
 Unique sale links has actually made 13+ a closed shop now. Nobody next year will ever get to 13+ from using unique links

Just saw this on twitter what do we make of it as a take?
With the logic being your not going to get lucky with low queue numbers 13 times in one season

Pretty accurate... it'll be extremely difficult to get to 13+ now unless you have F&F that can transfer games to you, or you can afford to buy hospo.

The club has got rid of the unsuccessful bulk sale, balloted the local sales and has now effectively balloted the additional members sales by making them unique links. Not to mention they've made it difficult to refresh the hallmap without getting blocked.

The club is making it very clear that it doesn't want more members reaching 13+.
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #38441 on: Yesterday at 04:40:42 pm »
Quote from: Divock on Yesterday at 04:37:22 pm
Pretty accurate... it'll be extremely difficult to get to 13+ now unless you have F&F that can transfer games to you, or you can afford to buy hospo.

The club has got rid of the unsuccessful bulk sale, balloted the local sales and has now effectively balloted the additional members sales by making them unique links. Not to mention they've made it difficult to refresh the hallmap without getting blocked.

The club is making it very clear that it doesn't want more members reaching 13+.

But for all them sales, the website was also closed and put into a queue for tickets? The only different is with unique link you are only getting one chance to join the queue as opposed to 50284838 tabs? So it was still luck?
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #38442 on: Yesterday at 04:52:13 pm »
Quote from: RebeccaLFC on Yesterday at 04:40:42 pm
But for all them sales, the website was also closed and put into a queue for tickets? The only different is with unique link you are only getting one chance to join the queue as opposed to 50284838 tabs? So it was still luck?

I agree, it's defo still luck but I'd say you now need to be much luckier to get a good queue time than under the old system, if you were savvy.

This system is fairer and if somebody only used to try one tab for the old sales, they may end up with a better chance of  getting the odd game under the new system. However, those people would never have got to 13+ under the old system anyway.

People that used multiple tabs under the old system would have stood a chance of making it to 13+ but will find life much harder under this system. The game's the game, so I don't frown upon people that used multiple tabs when the system allowed them to do this (except touts, obviously).
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #38443 on: Yesterday at 05:32:34 pm »
Could anyone just confirm they can access the hallmap I e the exchange? I've tried all afternoon but am getting thrown in a hospitality page.
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #38444 on: Yesterday at 05:49:14 pm »
13+? 4+ looking like a struggle these days.
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #38445 on: Yesterday at 06:05:04 pm »
Was the sheff local ballot supposed to be today as well?
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #38446 on: Yesterday at 06:08:46 pm »
Quote from: Ab125 on Yesterday at 06:05:04 pm
Was the sheff local ballot supposed to be today as well?
Last Wednesday. Results were Friday.
"Can't wait for this one me mates picking me up in a van"

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #38447 on: Yesterday at 06:10:38 pm »
Quote from: keano7 on Yesterday at 06:08:46 pm
Last Wednesday. Results were Friday.

That was Brighton?
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #38448 on: Yesterday at 06:40:23 pm »
Quote from: Ab125 on Yesterday at 06:10:38 pm
That was Brighton?
It was for both.
"Can't wait for this one me mates picking me up in a van"

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #38449 on: Yesterday at 07:03:59 pm »
Quote from: RebeccaLFC on Yesterday at 04:31:08 pm
It doesnt make sense. Luck is the exact same as it was without the unique links? The only different is you have to register to access the sale and use one browser.

You still get a random queue number when it wasnt unique links or when using the link?

Not *really* true, imo. Unique links is ideal for less tech-savvy people, or people who don't have multiple links (i.e. groups). It undoubtably is the most fair option, but it evens the playing field, which is why some people don't like it.

Those 52352325 tabs are more likely to get you in early (and therefore more likely to get to 13+), than perhaps 1-8 links you might have as an individual or group per sale.



/



I don't think 13+ will be completely impossible going forward, but it'll need a lot of luck and refreshing and checking you're not buying STH seats in returns etc. The hospo loophole will still presumably be there too for those with money. Also a chance we'll be 'settling' for a season or two with a new manager, so might not have half the world trying to see Klopp as it is right now.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 07:06:46 pm by RainbowFlick »
YNWA.

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #38450 on: Yesterday at 07:17:51 pm »
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #38451 on: Yesterday at 07:49:17 pm »
Quote from: RebeccaLFC on Yesterday at 04:40:42 pm
But for all them sales, the website was also closed and put into a queue for tickets? The only different is with unique link you are only getting one chance to join the queue as opposed to 50284838 tabs? So it was still luck?

My queue times have always been historically poor, but unique links, registering your interest, and selling in the first sale as a ballot is the fairest way to do it. I praise the ticket office for doing this

What the club do need to change though, is the transferring of tickets to F&F. Its disgusting how someone can bypass all those processes and any pre requisite which is even more bizarre. Its away ticket mentality
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #38452 on: Yesterday at 08:02:26 pm »
Quote from: bryanod on Yesterday at 03:34:41 pm
Palace 1-1539 on waitlist.

1576 - ouch.

Disability waiting list.. just 1 again.. 1,2,1 for the last 3 sales... My lad is number 5 for Spurs so nervous wait
Proud father to Riley James Lucas 16/3/17

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #38453 on: Yesterday at 08:19:12 pm »
Quote from: keano7 on Yesterday at 06:08:46 pm
Last Wednesday. Results were Friday.

It wasnt.

Sheff United was today  . Its in your purchase history taken today and £9 pending from my bank.
Unsuccessful for Brighton, successful for Sheffield
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #38454 on: Yesterday at 08:19:36 pm »
Quote from: Ab125 on Yesterday at 06:05:04 pm
Was the sheff local ballot supposed to be today as well?

Yeah, in your purchase history if you got one
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #38455 on: Yesterday at 08:22:45 pm »
Quote from: ScubaSteve on Yesterday at 07:49:17 pm
My queue times have always been historically poor, but unique links, registering your interest, and selling in the first sale as a ballot is the fairest way to do it. I praise the ticket office for doing this

What the club do need to change though, is the transferring of tickets to F&F. Its disgusting how someone can bypass all those processes and any pre requisite which is even more bizarre. Its away ticket mentality

Correct. The credit farming and building up other memberships to 13+ using the transfer method is so wrong. Exactly what people said would happen too.
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #38456 on: Yesterday at 08:24:03 pm »
Quote from: RainbowFlick on Yesterday at 07:03:59 pm
Not *really* true, imo. Unique links is ideal for less tech-savvy people, or people who don't have multiple links (i.e. groups). It undoubtably is the most fair option, but it evens the playing field, which is why some people don't like it.

Those 52352325 tabs are more likely to get you in early (and therefore more likely to get to 13+), than perhaps 1-8 links you might have as an individual or group per sale.



/



I don't think 13+ will be completely impossible going forward, but it'll need a lot of luck and refreshing and checking you're not buying STH seats in returns etc. The hospo loophole will still presumably be there too for those with money. Also a chance we'll be 'settling' for a season or two with a new manager, so might not have half the world trying to see Klopp as it is right now.

If someone can open one link, they can open it several times on different tabs. Soon everyone will be opening millions of tabs.

Plus people moan about bots the unique link is there to oppose bots.

Both are down to luck, and a unique link is no harder than no unique link . They all ultimately came down to luck. You could open 700 tabs and all them be over an hour
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #38457 on: Yesterday at 08:38:44 pm »
Quote from: RebeccaLFC on Yesterday at 08:24:03 pm
If someone can open one link, they can open it several times on different tabs. Soon everyone will be opening millions of tabs.

Plus people moan about bots the unique link is there to oppose bots.

Both are down to luck, and a unique link is no harder than no unique link . They all ultimately came down to luck. You could open 700 tabs and all them be over an hour

This can't happen now nor could it happen in the old system
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #38458 on: Yesterday at 08:52:25 pm »
Quote from: mighty magpie on Yesterday at 08:38:44 pm
This can't happen now nor could it happen in the old system

What Im saying is, if you can open a link then even with out the unique link you could open new tabs. You dont have to be tech savvy. I was just highlighting theyre the same motion.

You could deffo open multiple tabs on the old system
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #38459 on: Yesterday at 08:57:58 pm »
Quote from: ben9011 on Yesterday at 04:24:19 pm
 Unique sale links has actually made 13+ a closed shop now. Nobody next year will ever get to 13+ from using unique links

Just saw this on twitter what do we make of it as a take?
With the logic being your not going to get lucky with low queue numbers 13 times in one season

But i dont think anyone was realistically getting to 13+ in one season (without gaming the system).

Getting to 4 is still reasonably achievable - only takes a few shit team midweek games where people can't give tickets away.

Then the following season the odds on 4+ tickets are quite good, and added to the crap midweek ones doesnt leave too far to go to get to 13.
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #38460 on: Yesterday at 09:01:30 pm »
Quote from: pistol on Yesterday at 08:57:58 pm
But i dont think anyone was realistically getting to 13+ in one season (without gaming the system).

Getting to 4 is still reasonably achievable - only takes a few shit team midweek games where people can't give tickets away.

Then the following season the odds on 4+ tickets are quite good, and added to the crap midweek ones doesnt leave too far to go to get to 13.

I agree, most do it in 2 stages, first get four plus, then try for the 13
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #38461 on: Yesterday at 09:04:04 pm »
Ive seen loads on twitter getting that email where theyve esssentuakly been banned with the registration for Brighton / Sheffield and when you check them, its ones where they must forward all the time so maybe club have a new way of classing touts buy seeing if the tickets are always forwarded on to people every single game etc.

When you go on their twitter page, theyre all the try hards too who are clearly forwarding them on for clout and money

Good news that tho!
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #38462 on: Yesterday at 09:29:35 pm »
Quote from: RebeccaLFC on Yesterday at 08:52:25 pm
What Im saying is, if you can open a link then even with out the unique link you could open new tabs. You dont have to be tech savvy. I was just highlighting theyre the same motion.

You could deffo open multiple tabs on the old system

No, it has to be multiple browsers not multiple tabs.
Having multiple tabs will just give the user the same queue position on all of the tabs withing same browser.

People on twitter are getting banned for having multiple blag burner accounts with duplicate names, addresses etc. very stupid but one lad got his account back. They all play dumb and think they've done nothing wrong.
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #38463 on: Yesterday at 10:39:35 pm »
Would you note have to pay the membership fee on each blag account through?
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #38464 on: Today at 08:20:19 am »
Quote from: Bapsandwaps on Yesterday at 10:39:35 pm
Would you note have to pay the membership fee on each blag account through?

Yes, but when they're only doing it to tout, the membership is easily covered either from buying a ticket on that account, or increasing chances of getting in early and hoovering up.
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #38465 on: Today at 08:25:10 am »
The club need to investigate whos selling tickets on livefootballtickets. There are currently 722 up for sale for the Brighton game.

I can only assume that its the club who are selling these tickets. How can a club be so stupid not to act otherwise
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #38466 on: Today at 08:26:34 am »
Quote from: ScubaSteve on Today at 08:25:10 am
The club need to investigate whos selling tickets on livefootballtickets. There are currently 722 up for sale for the Brighton game.

I can only assume that its the club who are selling these tickets. How can a club be so stupid not to act otherwise

Personally think a large number of them aren't real, when someone buys the seller then goes and sources

Someone made a valid point on here a while back that you can't actually just go on there and sell your tickets
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #38467 on: Today at 08:28:35 am »
Quote from: 30fiver on Today at 08:26:34 am
Personally think a large number of them aren't real, when someone buys the seller then goes and sources

Someone made a valid point on here a while back that you can't actually just go on there and sell your tickets

This.

And when you buy from there, nothing is confirmed straight away.  The order goes pending until their 'supplier' confirms they can provide.
