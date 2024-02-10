« previous next »
Ab125

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 169
  • Si señor...
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #38400 on: Today at 11:59:07 am »
Quote from: lfcrule6times on Today at 11:57:03 am
Is there still no way of being able to see if the ticket carries a credit or not? I usually check to see what it says on the seating plan but missed it this time.

It should do its not a late sale?

Im maybe wrong though.
"Stuart"

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 681
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #38401 on: Today at 12:01:54 pm »
Had queue position 53 managed to get 4 in a row in upper anny

Whole ground was orange

Puts my lad on 4 now which is a relief
ScubaSteve

  • Sworn enemy of SnorkelStephanie
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,267
  • Every other Saturday's me half day off......
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #38402 on: Today at 12:02:59 pm »
Quote from: "Stuart" on Today at 12:01:54 pm
Had queue position 53 managed to get 4 in a row in upper anny

Whole ground was orange

Puts my lad on 4 now which is a relief

Until they increase it. Loads more must be on 4+ now with the expansion
Ab125

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 169
  • Si señor...
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #38403 on: Today at 12:04:19 pm »
Quote from: "Stuart" on Today at 12:01:54 pm
Had queue position 53 managed to get 4 in a row in upper anny

Whole ground was orange

Puts my lad on 4 now which is a relief

Is any still showing orange can you check?
Schmarn

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,340
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #38404 on: Today at 12:05:20 pm »

Queue has only moved 3k in an hour. Definitely need to put a stop to people going back in and buying for mates.
zed_4k

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 554
  • But how do we know its not sarcasm
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #38405 on: Today at 12:06:39 pm »
Odd tickets keep popping up
ScubaSteve

  • Sworn enemy of SnorkelStephanie
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,267
  • Every other Saturday's me half day off......
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #38406 on: Today at 12:10:08 pm »
Quote from: Schmarn on Today at 12:05:20 pm
Queue has only moved 3k in an hour. Definitely need to put a stop to people going back in and buying for mates.

Yeah its mental. They used to log you out once you made the purchase
swoopy

  • not a mod. At all. Like ever. And certainly not on the ticket board that's for sure. Not for want of trying. Can't spell Irmingham either.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,561
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #38407 on: Today at 12:24:09 pm »
Quote from: Claire. on Today at 11:05:51 am
As ever the sales page is zero help, so is this additional sale (ie from now til KO) only open to people who registered interest?

Or is it back to all members after this initial sale now?

I'd be surprised. I think that only people who 'registered' will be able to see the game, even once the lockdown of the site is over.
ScubaSteve

  • Sworn enemy of SnorkelStephanie
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,267
  • Every other Saturday's me half day off......
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #38408 on: Today at 12:29:55 pm »
Mine is still on over an hour?? Cant they just close the queue if this sale has ended

Edit: dropping now
« Last Edit: Today at 12:45:46 pm by ScubaSteve »
Oh Yes BisCAN

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 650
  • Where Kenny played...
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #38409 on: Today at 12:47:36 pm »
How do you tell if the ticket purchased in the additional members sale carriers a credit?
dundeejoe

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,059
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #38410 on: Today at 12:49:51 pm »
anybody know how long the blocks last
Schmarn

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,340
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #38411 on: Today at 12:52:30 pm »
Quote from: dundeejoe on Today at 12:49:51 pm
anybody know how long the blocks last

I wouldn't worry. Once in it is sold out and the hallmap link just has an error message saying that the sale is now over
dundeejoe

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,059
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #38412 on: Today at 12:53:05 pm »
Quote from: Oh Yes BisCAN on Today at 12:47:36 pm
How do you tell if the ticket purchased in the additional members sale carriers a credit?
it will be in the email or if still on site goto add more tickets and youll see ticket
Oh Yes BisCAN

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 650
  • Where Kenny played...
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #38413 on: Today at 12:56:07 pm »
Quote from: dundeejoe on Today at 12:53:05 pm
it will be in the email or if still on site goto add more tickets and youll see ticket
Cheers. I got my mate one and now he's asking me. Clearly hasn't read his email!
owens_2k

  • Bagged the role of third spud in the annual RAWK panto
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,187
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #38414 on: Today at 01:14:24 pm »
So position 5732 took 1hr 40mins to get in, and when I did it just took me directly to the hospitality page.
ScubaSteve

  • Sworn enemy of SnorkelStephanie
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,267
  • Every other Saturday's me half day off......
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #38415 on: Today at 01:16:30 pm »
There is still quite a bit of unsold hospitality for this in general seating areas. Some more will be released closer to the game, Im certain of it. Its just knowing when the releases will be.

I dont need the credit so Ill take whatever i can 
Bapsandwaps

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 203
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #38416 on: Today at 01:17:44 pm »
Isn't the exchange usually open now up until the game.
Oh Yes BisCAN

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 650
  • Where Kenny played...
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #38417 on: Today at 01:18:24 pm »
Quote from: dundeejoe on Today at 12:53:05 pm
it will be in the email or if still on site goto add more tickets and youll see ticket
Should it be obvious? He's forwarded his email, but I can't see anything. I have a feeling he was on 3 for this season.
dundeejoe

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,059
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #38418 on: Today at 01:25:46 pm »
Quote from: Oh Yes BisCAN on Today at 01:18:24 pm
Should it be obvious? He's forwarded his email, but I can't see anything. I have a feeling he was on 3 for this season.

Liverpool v Burnley

10/02/2024 KO: 15:00

Stand: Anfield Road Upper

Area: AU6

Row: 38

Seat: 164

 

Turnstile: O 1-2, P 1-3


if it has a space between seat & turnstile its a credit
ben9011

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 54
  • Ohh he wears the number twenty
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #38419 on: Today at 01:26:17 pm »
Quote from: Oh Yes BisCAN on Today at 01:18:24 pm
Should it be obvious? He's forwarded his email, but I can't see anything. I have a feeling he was on 3 for this season.

If it doesnt say
Season Ticket Seat

below his seat details then it should be a credit.
Oh Yes BisCAN

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 650
  • Where Kenny played...
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #38420 on: Today at 01:33:06 pm »
Thanks all. Makes it easier if you know what you're looking for!

Defo a season ticket seat. He won't care that much, as gets sorted in the lates most games.
swoopy

  • not a mod. At all. Like ever. And certainly not on the ticket board that's for sure. Not for want of trying. Can't spell Irmingham either.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,561
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #38421 on: Today at 01:41:10 pm »


Someone asking LFC Help why their account has been deactivated. "If I've ever sorted you please vouch for me" in his name.. hopefully another one causing issues out of the way
sambhi92

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Kopite
  • ******
  • Posts: 949
  • Round the Fields of Anfield Road
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #38422 on: Today at 02:06:50 pm »
Quote from: swoopy on Today at 01:41:10 pm


Someone asking LFC Help why their account has been deactivated. "If I've ever sorted you please vouch for me" in his name.. hopefully another one causing issues out of the way

Fair play to the club, really are trying
30fiver

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,608
  • Now it's time for Jurgens men
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #38423 on: Today at 02:08:44 pm »
Quote from: swoopy on Today at 01:41:10 pm


Someone got this for Brighton and asked me what it was

No idea what causes it, they say they're good as gold but who knows what they've done in the past

I've no idea what triggers it

Someone asking LFC Help why their account has been deactivated. "If I've ever sorted you please vouch for me" in his name.. hopefully another one causing issues out of the way
Bapsandwaps

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 203
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #38424 on: Today at 02:12:17 pm »
Has the hallmap gone missing then?
mighty magpie

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 104
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #38425 on: Today at 02:20:42 pm »
Club have removed the ST text from the hall map areas so you have no idea if seat is ST or credit.

Hopefully just a mistake but seems very sneaky.
Bapsandwaps

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 203
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #38426 on: Today at 02:21:41 pm »
Quote from: mighty magpie on Today at 02:20:42 pm
Club have removed the ST text from the hall map areas so you have no idea if seat is ST or credit.

Hopefully just a mistake but seems very sneaky.

Are you on the hallmap mate? Cannot get on it. Main sales page says check availability but no access.
