Is there still no way of being able to see if the ticket carries a credit or not? I usually check to see what it says on the seating plan but missed it this time.
Had queue position 53 managed to get 4 in a row in upper annyWhole ground was orange Puts my lad on 4 now which is a relief
Queue has only moved 3k in an hour. Definitely need to put a stop to people going back in and buying for mates.
As ever the sales page is zero help, so is this additional sale (ie from now til KO) only open to people who registered interest?Or is it back to all members after this initial sale now?
anybody know how long the blocks last
How do you tell if the ticket purchased in the additional members sale carriers a credit?
it will be in the email or if still on site goto add more tickets and youll see ticket
Should it be obvious? He's forwarded his email, but I can't see anything. I have a feeling he was on 3 for this season.
Someone asking LFC Help why their account has been deactivated. "If I've ever sorted you please vouch for me" in his name.. hopefully another one causing issues out of the way
Someone got this for Brighton and asked me what it was No idea what causes it, they say they're good as gold but who knows what they've done in the past I've no idea what triggers it
Club have removed the ST text from the hall map areas so you have no idea if seat is ST or credit.Hopefully just a mistake but seems very sneaky.
