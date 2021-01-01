« previous next »
Members Sales

Ab125

Re: Members Sales
Reply #38400 on: Today at 11:59:07 am
Quote from: lfcrule6times on Today at 11:57:03 am
Is there still no way of being able to see if the ticket carries a credit or not? I usually check to see what it says on the seating plan but missed it this time.

It should do its not a late sale?

Im maybe wrong though.
"Stuart"

Re: Members Sales
Reply #38401 on: Today at 12:01:54 pm
Had queue position 53 managed to get 4 in a row in upper anny

Whole ground was orange

Puts my lad on 4 now which is a relief
ScubaSteve

Re: Members Sales
Reply #38402 on: Today at 12:02:59 pm
Quote from: "Stuart" on Today at 12:01:54 pm
Had queue position 53 managed to get 4 in a row in upper anny

Whole ground was orange

Puts my lad on 4 now which is a relief

Until they increase it. Loads more must be on 4+ now with the expansion
Ab125

Re: Members Sales
Reply #38403 on: Today at 12:04:19 pm
Quote from: "Stuart" on Today at 12:01:54 pm
Had queue position 53 managed to get 4 in a row in upper anny

Whole ground was orange

Puts my lad on 4 now which is a relief

Is any still showing orange can you check?
Schmarn

Re: Members Sales
Reply #38404 on: Today at 12:05:20 pm

Queue has only moved 3k in an hour. Definitely need to put a stop to people going back in and buying for mates.
zed_4k

Re: Members Sales
Reply #38405 on: Today at 12:06:39 pm
Odd tickets keep popping up
ScubaSteve

Re: Members Sales
Reply #38406 on: Today at 12:10:08 pm
Quote from: Schmarn on Today at 12:05:20 pm
Queue has only moved 3k in an hour. Definitely need to put a stop to people going back in and buying for mates.

Yeah its mental. They used to log you out once you made the purchase
swoopy

Re: Members Sales
Reply #38407 on: Today at 12:24:09 pm
Quote from: Claire. on Today at 11:05:51 am
As ever the sales page is zero help, so is this additional sale (ie from now til KO) only open to people who registered interest?

Or is it back to all members after this initial sale now?

I'd be surprised. I think that only people who 'registered' will be able to see the game, even once the lockdown of the site is over.
ScubaSteve

Re: Members Sales
Reply #38408 on: Today at 12:29:55 pm
Mine is still on over an hour?? Cant they just close the queue if this sale has ended

Edit: dropping now
Last Edit: Today at 12:45:46 pm by ScubaSteve
Oh Yes BisCAN

Re: Members Sales
Reply #38409 on: Today at 12:47:36 pm
How do you tell if the ticket purchased in the additional members sale carriers a credit?
dundeejoe

Re: Members Sales
Reply #38410 on: Today at 12:49:51 pm
anybody know how long the blocks last
Schmarn

Re: Members Sales
Reply #38411 on: Today at 12:52:30 pm
Quote from: dundeejoe on Today at 12:49:51 pm
anybody know how long the blocks last

I wouldn't worry. Once in it is sold out and the hallmap link just has an error message saying that the sale is now over
dundeejoe

Re: Members Sales
Reply #38412 on: Today at 12:53:05 pm
Quote from: Oh Yes BisCAN on Today at 12:47:36 pm
How do you tell if the ticket purchased in the additional members sale carriers a credit?
it will be in the email or if still on site goto add more tickets and youll see ticket
