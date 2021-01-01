« previous next »
Author Topic: Members Sales  (Read 2051535 times)

xRedmanLFCx

  
  
  
  
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #38360 on: Today at 11:05:09 am »
Quote from: ScubaSteve on Yesterday at 12:02:37 pm
Yeah selfishly, its benefitted those who actively keep an eye on the ticket pages.

Loads probably have missed out. I noticed no one was posting about it on her ;De and why should they. Theres a balance between looking after yourself and also the RAWK community  :)

My friends link just got 10k in the queue in this, so enough people registered during that 24hr period anyway  ;D



Claire.

  
  
  
  
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #38361 on: Today at 11:05:51 am »
As ever the sales page is zero help, so is this additional sale (ie from now til KO) only open to people who registered interest?

Or is it back to all members after this initial sale now?


mighty magpie

  
  
  
  
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #38362 on: Today at 11:06:54 am »
Quote from: Claire. on Today at 11:05:51 am
As ever the sales page is zero help, so is this additional sale (ie from now til KO) only open to people who registered interest?

Or is it back to all members after this initial sale now?

Registered only if anything like prague or cup games are to go by


RebeccaLFC

  
  
  
  
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #38363 on: Today at 11:07:44 am »
Quote from: Claire. on Today at 11:05:51 am
As ever the sales page is zero help, so is this additional sale (ie from now til KO) only open to people who registered interest?

Or is it back to all members after this initial sale now?

all members, they couldn't close the site down indefinitely as they have other sales going on etc.

So once they open the website after this has been on for two hours say, it will be all members


wild_wild_wild

  
  
  
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #38364 on: Today at 11:07:53 am »
ooof, just went down to 16mins... 1148 ahead of me...


ScubaSteve

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #38365 on: Today at 11:08:01 am »
Quote from: xRedmanLFCx on Today at 11:05:09 am
My friends link just got 10k in the queue in this, so enough people registered during that 24hr period anyway  ;D

Yeah exactly. 24h time period to register is more than enough

Will need to try and get one on the refresh now in a few days  :butt


Claire.

  
  
  
  
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #38366 on: Today at 11:08:03 am »
Quote from: mighty magpie on Today at 11:06:54 am
Registered only if anything like prague or cup games are to go by

cool, so no stress today and can take my chances the rest of the week then!


Claire.

  
  
  
  
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #38367 on: Today at 11:08:51 am »
Quote from: RebeccaLFC on Today at 11:07:44 am
all members, they couldn't close the site down indefinitely as they have other sales going on etc.

So once they open the website after this has been on for two hours say, it will be all members

I don't mean locking the site down, I mean eligible to buy.


mighty magpie

  
  
  
  
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #38368 on: Today at 11:09:03 am »
Quote from: RebeccaLFC on Today at 11:07:44 am
all members, they couldn't close the site down indefinitely as they have other sales going on etc.

So once they open the website after this has been on for two hours say, it will be all members

Really don't think so. Prague couldn't be viewed on ticket page if you didn't register but who knows.


Ab125

  
  
  
  
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #38369 on: Today at 11:09:29 am »
Sold out!


RebeccaLFC

  
  
  
  
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #38370 on: Today at 11:10:20 am »
Quote from: Claire. on Today at 11:08:51 am
I don't mean locking the site down, I mean eligible to buy.

sorry misread


Roy Cropper

  
  
  
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #38371 on: Today at 11:13:56 am »
i was 4k in the queue and over an hour.
fingers crossed for the local ballot


walterwhite

  
  
  
  
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #38372 on: Today at 11:14:13 am »
Quote from: Ab125 on Today at 11:09:29 am
Sold out!

A friend was in the 190s and sold out seems odd haven't seen that with other sales


owens_2k

  
  
  
  
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #38373 on: Today at 11:14:16 am »
Initial queue number at 11:00am - 5732, queue number at 11:13 - 5165. Is it me or is it slower than usual?


RebeccaLFC

  
  
  
  
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #38374 on: Today at 11:14:29 am »
Quote from: Roy Cropper on Today at 11:13:56 am
i was 4k in the queue and over an hour.
fingers crossed for the local ballot

Thats been drawn already on Friday!


AnfieldTipster

  
  
  
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #38375 on: Today at 11:14:50 am »
6604 for me today. More than am hour but I am on a dodgy coffee shop wifi at the moment if that makes a difference. Queue is going a lot slower than usual


Ab125

  
  
  
  
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #38376 on: Today at 11:15:28 am »
Quote from: Roy Cropper on Today at 11:13:56 am
i was 4k in the queue and over an hour.
fingers crossed for the local ballot

Local Ballot already done.


pl_kop_1969

  
  
  
  
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #38377 on: Today at 11:16:53 am »
Quote from: owens_2k on Today at 11:14:16 am
Initial queue number at 11:00am - 5732, queue number at 11:13 - 5165. Is it me or is it slower than usual?

Do the links mean less bots and more humans actually buying so throughput is lower?


Schmarn

  
  
  
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #38378 on: Today at 11:18:17 am »
Quote from: walterwhite on Today at 11:14:13 am
A friend was in the 190s and sold out seems odd haven't seen that with other sales

If that queue position isn't good enough then these sales are basically a waste of time. It suggests that there were only enough tickets to satisfy the 200 or so who got straight in (all bots most likely).

But don't worry, they will all be for sale on resale sites by now.


walterwhite

  
  
  
  
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #38379 on: Today at 11:20:02 am »
Quote from: Schmarn on Today at 11:18:17 am
If that queue position isn't good enough then these sales are basically a waste of time. It suggests that there were only enough tickets to satisfy the 200 or so who got straight in (all bots most likely).

But don't worry, they will all be for sale on resale sites by now.

Yeah unique links have been good for me so far with low positions around that, so with 1500 odd tickets today seems odd it was sold out.

Only thing is now can they figure who checked out from the unique links and logged back in and bought again I know someone who got in almost immediately got 4 and is now hoovering up the ST returns
« Last Edit: Today at 11:22:30 am by walterwhite »


RainbowFlick

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #38380 on: Today at 11:21:26 am »
Quote from: pl_kop_1969 on Today at 11:16:53 am
Do the links mean less bots and more humans actually buying so throughput is lower?

in theory. but also you have to remember a tout will have multiple memberships, maybe about 20. therefore he has 20 links, and if any one of those gets through they can just loop buying tickets.

possible chances of other loopholes and bypasses always too. no system is foolproof unfortunately.


