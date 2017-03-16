« previous next »
Author Topic: Members Sales  (Read 2035144 times)

Offline duvva 💅

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #38240 on: March 10, 2024, 08:27:32 am »
Quote from: WelshBorderRed on March 10, 2024, 08:03:53 am
OK thanks, can I just ask whether you bought yours in the ballot sale on Monday or the additional sale on Tuesday please?
We were on the waiting list I think that was Monday wasnt it
Offline WelshBorderRed

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #38241 on: March 10, 2024, 08:29:06 am »
Quote from: duvva 💅 on March 10, 2024, 08:27:32 am
We were on the waiting list I think that was Monday wasnt it

Ah OK, that sale does allow forwarding.

Thanks
Offline ScubaSteve

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #38242 on: March 10, 2024, 08:35:32 am »
Any chance this will drop to 3+

Loads in the kop this morning. Happy in the upper Annie but I normally hold my nerve for returns but this game was too massive  ???
Offline keano7

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #38243 on: March 10, 2024, 08:36:56 am »
Quote from: mattyyt on March  9, 2024, 03:03:30 pm
Still tickets popping up They need to drop this to 3+ or even all members, cant be having empty seats tomorrow.
They purposely havent done this to save face that it hasnt sold out on 4+ and having to put a further sale on the morning of the game. No consolation for us on 3+
Offline DOG-LFC8

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #38244 on: March 10, 2024, 09:11:19 am »
Amazing how there was 70+ tickets there last night and more added this morning and now there's none left. Not suspicious at all how many people only realised at half 8 this morning that they qualified and there loads of tickets available from 2:30pm Friday right through all day yesterday and they weren't bought but mysteriously disappear this morning. Not one bit suspicious...
Offline "Stuart"

« Reply #38245 on: March 10, 2024, 11:18:17 am »
Should this give me hope for wolves even if we don't get lucky in wait list that there will be tickets for 4+

Still gutted I bought a single and having to leave my 6 year old at home as there's been loads of pairs even saw a row of 4 this morning
Offline bignred84

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #38246 on: March 10, 2024, 12:03:53 pm »
Just Checking things here the ticket I bought for the Anny Road Upper for today

I have been charged £54, yet seats available last night/now dotted around the seat are only £43.

According to LFC Ticketing plan, there are NO £54 seats in AU1,2 or AU7,8 ?

anyone had this before ?

https://www.liverpoolfc.com/tickets/match-day-premier-league-prices
Offline glasgowsmvp

« Reply #38247 on: March 10, 2024, 02:03:05 pm »
My dad can't go the game and I'm trying to forward it to a mate but the option is greyed out. Any reason why that would be? Tar
Offline duvva 💅

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #38248 on: March 10, 2024, 02:54:30 pm »
Quote from: glasgowsmvp on March 10, 2024, 02:03:05 pm
My dad can't go the game and I'm trying to forward it to a mate but the option is greyed out. Any reason why that would be? Tar
Sounds like forwarding wasnt available if the tickets were bought in the late sale
Offline 30fiver

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #38249 on: March 10, 2024, 09:29:57 pm »
Quote from: Jm55 on March  9, 2024, 10:01:59 pm
Thats true and I get that, I used to be a chef so Id have been fucked if I still have that job.

Personally just think were at the point where 60k is about the right amount of seats, theres slightly more people that want tickets than there are seats, but those that really want them will usually get them.

People wont have this but it wasnt that long ago under Rafa, Houllier when things werent going well that wed struggle to sell 40k. I know the club has moved on a huge amount since then but theres still only a certain amount of people that wants to go.

Every match thats gone to 0 credits Ive been able to get one for, albeit its often taken a few hours of refreshing which I get that not everyone is able to do.

Yeah there's a lot in that boat but the club can't hold sales at a time that suit everyone etc gonna be impacting some for sure!

60k is about right I think, tbf if the credit system was different it'd be more than enough as people wouldn't buy the shit Cup games etc, got to think what we could be like in 3 years once the big names move on and we've had a few years of post klopp footie, could be a whole other world
Offline bignred84

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #38250 on: March 11, 2024, 10:23:26 am »
Quote from: bignred84 on March 10, 2024, 12:03:53 pm
Just Checking things here the ticket I bought for the Anny Road Upper for today

I have been charged £54, yet seats available last night/now dotted around the seat are only £43.

According to LFC Ticketing plan, there are NO £54 seats in AU1,2 or AU7,8 ?

anyone had this before ?

https://www.liverpoolfc.com/tickets/match-day-premier-league-prices

can anyone recall when LFC did away with category A, B & C games.

I have queried this with LFC now and I have had the usual computer like generated response.

stating not only is the price correct (It cant be)

but prices do vary game by game and depend what part of the stadium you are in.


lets clarify here, it is a General Admission ticket in Block AU1 of the Upper Anny.
according to LFC'S own pricing structure there are NO £54 tickets in AU1,2, 7, & 8

Its not a Hospitality ticket which can go up and down depending on the day it is sold and the match

https://www.liverpoolfc.com/tickets/match-day-premier-league-prices

Further to the above I also sent a screenshot of another ticket 2 rows in front and 1 seat away, the price showing at £43

Offline tasmichkata

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #38251 on: March 11, 2024, 10:29:41 am »
After the 18/19 season.
Offline anfieldpurch

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #38252 on: March 11, 2024, 12:37:56 pm »
Quote from: bignred84 on March 11, 2024, 10:23:26 am
can anyone recall when LFC did away with category A, B & C games.

I have queried this with LFC now and I have had the usual computer like generated response.

stating not only is the price correct (It cant be)

but prices do vary game by game and depend what part of the stadium you are in.


lets clarify here, it is a General Admission ticket in Block AU1 of the Upper Anny.
according to LFC'S own pricing structure there are NO £54 tickets in AU1,2, 7, & 8

Its not a Hospitality ticket which can go up and down depending on the day it is sold and the match

https://www.liverpoolfc.com/tickets/match-day-premier-league-prices

Further to the above I also sent a screenshot of another ticket 2 rows in front and 1 seat away, the price showing at £43



Liverpool scrapped categorisation ahead of the 16/17 season just as we opened the main stand after the protests against the £77
Offline bignred84

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #38253 on: March 11, 2024, 01:20:50 pm »
Quote from: anfieldpurch on March 11, 2024, 12:37:56 pm
Liverpool scrapped categorisation ahead of the 16/17 season just as we opened the main stand after the protests against the £77

Yes I thought as much.

its more to do with the auto generated computerised reply I had about my query.

stating tickets prices vary game by game etc.

when its quite clear they don't as per their own ticketing pricing structure

https://www.liverpoolfc.com/tickets/match-day-premier-league-prices

The only prices that change per game are Hospitality both initially and closer to the game with returns on sale
Offline Minore

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #38254 on: March 11, 2024, 08:03:43 pm »
Any idea when the Waiting list sale is for Wolves?
Offline pistol

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #38255 on: March 11, 2024, 08:20:30 pm »
Quote from: Minore on March 11, 2024, 08:03:43 pm
Any idea when the Waiting list sale is for Wolves?

May, I imagine..
Offline Schmarn

« Reply #38256 on: March 11, 2024, 09:31:40 pm »

Am I right in thinking that the only way Spurs at home might not be on the Sunday is if we are knocked out of the Europa before the semis? Even then its a big game and a prime candidate for Sunday 4.30pm.

Got tickets for the World Snooker final on the Sunday (ironically going with a Spurs fan) and looking like Ill have to miss the Spurs game. Goes without saying that if I bin off the snooker and let down my mate, it will put the mockers on us.
Offline includo

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #38257 on: Yesterday at 11:39:05 am »
Looks like a new design on the site
Offline ScubaSteve

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #38258 on: Yesterday at 11:42:02 am »
Quote from: includo on Yesterday at 11:39:05 am
Looks like a new design on the site

Yeah thats all we need. No wonder the site is running slow
Offline Claire.

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #38259 on: Yesterday at 03:59:54 pm »
Quote from: includo on Yesterday at 11:39:05 am
Looks like a new design on the site

they've only gone and made it worse.
Offline RainbowFlick

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #38260 on: Yesterday at 04:08:23 pm »
this seems to be the version of seatgeek the likes of aston villa and man city use, even uglier with our site design
Offline elmothered1

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #38261 on: Yesterday at 04:08:26 pm »
changed that since this morning was normal for the utd sale.
Offline 6 Euros

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #38262 on: Yesterday at 05:08:42 pm »
I was hoping that when they updated the site there would be an easy way to find out how many credits you are on this season without going through game by game. Same with aways, a nice drop down filter box would be nice. I look after five cards, me, missus and the three kids and credits are all over the show for different competitions. Anyone found an easy way?
Offline RainbowFlick

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #38263 on: Yesterday at 05:13:08 pm »
Quote from: 6 Euros on Yesterday at 05:08:42 pm
I was hoping that when they updated the site there would be an easy way to find out how many credits you are on this season without going through game by game. Same with aways, a nice drop down filter box would be nice. I look after five cards, me, missus and the three kids and credits are all over the show for different competitions. Anyone found an easy way?

there's no easy way.

doubt they'll add this functionality any time soon as it'll probably cost the TO a fair amount to get SeatGeek to develop it and no other club really operates like we do to also benefit from it
Offline ABJ

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #38264 on: Yesterday at 05:13:16 pm »
Quote from: 6 Euros on Yesterday at 05:08:42 pm
I was hoping that when they updated the site there would be an easy way to find out how many credits you are on this season without going through game by game. Same with aways, a nice drop down filter box would be nice. I look after five cards, me, missus and the three kids and credits are all over the show for different competitions. Anyone found an easy way?
A pen and paper, although I am old fashioned!
Offline 6 Euros

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #38265 on: Yesterday at 05:18:01 pm »
Quote from: ABJ on Yesterday at 05:13:16 pm
A pen and paper, although I am old fashioned!


Same here, copy of fixtures and initial of who went, transfers and distributions make it messy though. Not as clear cut as just counting up who is down as owner.
Offline 6 Euros

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #38266 on: Yesterday at 05:19:50 pm »
Quote from: RainbowFlick on Yesterday at 05:13:08 pm
there's no easy way.

doubt they'll add this functionality any time soon as it'll probably cost the TO a fair amount to get SeatGeek to develop it and no other club really operates like we do to also benefit from it

True, I just make sure mine and missus are deffo on 13+ before I transfer any to the kids.
Offline Ab125

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #38267 on: Today at 05:20:02 am »
Will the ticket exchange be available for Sparta?
