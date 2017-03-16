« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 952 953 954 955 956 [957]   Go Down

Author Topic: Members Sales  (Read 2033410 times)

Online duvva 💅

  • lippa RAWK Diivva, broke Kenny's sky
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,529
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #38240 on: Yesterday at 08:27:32 am »
Quote from: WelshBorderRed on Yesterday at 08:03:53 am
OK thanks, can I just ask whether you bought yours in the ballot sale on Monday or the additional sale on Tuesday please?
We were on the waiting list I think that was Monday wasnt it
Logged
"If you don't limit yourself with bad thoughts, you can fly" - Jurgen Klopp

Offline WelshBorderRed

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 26
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #38241 on: Yesterday at 08:29:06 am »
Quote from: duvva 💅 on Yesterday at 08:27:32 am
We were on the waiting list I think that was Monday wasnt it

Ah OK, that sale does allow forwarding.

Thanks
Logged

Online ScubaSteve

  • Sworn enemy of SnorkelStephanie
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,228
  • Every other Saturday's me half day off......
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #38242 on: Yesterday at 08:35:32 am »
Any chance this will drop to 3+

Loads in the kop this morning. Happy in the upper Annie but I normally hold my nerve for returns but this game was too massive  ???
Logged

Offline keano7

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,916
  • Alonso follows it in!
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #38243 on: Yesterday at 08:36:56 am »
Quote from: mattyyt on March  9, 2024, 03:03:30 pm
Still tickets popping up They need to drop this to 3+ or even all members, cant be having empty seats tomorrow.
They purposely havent done this to save face that it hasnt sold out on 4+ and having to put a further sale on the morning of the game. No consolation for us on 3+
Logged
"Can't wait for this one me mates picking me up in a van"

Offline DOG-LFC8

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 891
  • We've conquered Europe and we're never gonna stop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #38244 on: Yesterday at 09:11:19 am »
Amazing how there was 70+ tickets there last night and more added this morning and now there's none left. Not suspicious at all how many people only realised at half 8 this morning that they qualified and there loads of tickets available from 2:30pm Friday right through all day yesterday and they weren't bought but mysteriously disappear this morning. Not one bit suspicious...
Logged

Offline "Stuart"

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 680
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #38245 on: Yesterday at 11:18:17 am »
Should this give me hope for wolves even if we don't get lucky in wait list that there will be tickets for 4+

Still gutted I bought a single and having to leave my 6 year old at home as there's been loads of pairs even saw a row of 4 this morning
Logged

Offline bignred84

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 858
  • We all Live in a Red and White Upper Centenary
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #38246 on: Yesterday at 12:03:53 pm »
Just Checking things here the ticket I bought for the Anny Road Upper for today

I have been charged £54, yet seats available last night/now dotted around the seat are only £43.

According to LFC Ticketing plan, there are NO £54 seats in AU1,2 or AU7,8 ?

anyone had this before ?

https://www.liverpoolfc.com/tickets/match-day-premier-league-prices
Logged

Offline glasgowsmvp

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 657
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #38247 on: Yesterday at 02:03:05 pm »
My dad can't go the game and I'm trying to forward it to a mate but the option is greyed out. Any reason why that would be? Tar
Logged

Online duvva 💅

  • lippa RAWK Diivva, broke Kenny's sky
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,529
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #38248 on: Yesterday at 02:54:30 pm »
Quote from: glasgowsmvp on Yesterday at 02:03:05 pm
My dad can't go the game and I'm trying to forward it to a mate but the option is greyed out. Any reason why that would be? Tar
Sounds like forwarding wasnt available if the tickets were bought in the late sale
Logged
"If you don't limit yourself with bad thoughts, you can fly" - Jurgen Klopp

Offline 30fiver

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,566
  • Now it's time for Jurgens men
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #38249 on: Yesterday at 09:29:57 pm »
Quote from: Jm55 on March  9, 2024, 10:01:59 pm
Thats true and I get that, I used to be a chef so Id have been fucked if I still have that job.

Personally just think were at the point where 60k is about the right amount of seats, theres slightly more people that want tickets than there are seats, but those that really want them will usually get them.

People wont have this but it wasnt that long ago under Rafa, Houllier when things werent going well that wed struggle to sell 40k. I know the club has moved on a huge amount since then but theres still only a certain amount of people that wants to go.

Every match thats gone to 0 credits Ive been able to get one for, albeit its often taken a few hours of refreshing which I get that not everyone is able to do.

Yeah there's a lot in that boat but the club can't hold sales at a time that suit everyone etc gonna be impacting some for sure!

60k is about right I think, tbf if the credit system was different it'd be more than enough as people wouldn't buy the shit Cup games etc, got to think what we could be like in 3 years once the big names move on and we've had a few years of post klopp footie, could be a whole other world
Logged

Offline bignred84

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 858
  • We all Live in a Red and White Upper Centenary
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #38250 on: Today at 10:23:26 am »
Quote from: bignred84 on Yesterday at 12:03:53 pm
Just Checking things here the ticket I bought for the Anny Road Upper for today

I have been charged £54, yet seats available last night/now dotted around the seat are only £43.

According to LFC Ticketing plan, there are NO £54 seats in AU1,2 or AU7,8 ?

anyone had this before ?

https://www.liverpoolfc.com/tickets/match-day-premier-league-prices

can anyone recall when LFC did away with category A, B & C games.

I have queried this with LFC now and I have had the usual computer like generated response.

stating not only is the price correct (It cant be)

but prices do vary game by game and depend what part of the stadium you are in.


lets clarify here, it is a General Admission ticket in Block AU1 of the Upper Anny.
according to LFC'S own pricing structure there are NO £54 tickets in AU1,2, 7, & 8

Its not a Hospitality ticket which can go up and down depending on the day it is sold and the match

https://www.liverpoolfc.com/tickets/match-day-premier-league-prices

Further to the above I also sent a screenshot of another ticket 2 rows in front and 1 seat away, the price showing at £43

Logged

Offline tasmichkata

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 321
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #38251 on: Today at 10:29:41 am »
After the 18/19 season.
Logged

Offline anfieldpurch

  • Simple
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,129
  • Justice for the 96!!
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #38252 on: Today at 12:37:56 pm »
Quote from: bignred84 on Today at 10:23:26 am
can anyone recall when LFC did away with category A, B & C games.

I have queried this with LFC now and I have had the usual computer like generated response.

stating not only is the price correct (It cant be)

but prices do vary game by game and depend what part of the stadium you are in.


lets clarify here, it is a General Admission ticket in Block AU1 of the Upper Anny.
according to LFC'S own pricing structure there are NO £54 tickets in AU1,2, 7, & 8

Its not a Hospitality ticket which can go up and down depending on the day it is sold and the match

https://www.liverpoolfc.com/tickets/match-day-premier-league-prices

Further to the above I also sent a screenshot of another ticket 2 rows in front and 1 seat away, the price showing at £43



Liverpool scrapped categorisation ahead of the 16/17 season just as we opened the main stand after the protests against the £77
Logged
Proud father to Riley James Lucas 16/3/17

Offline bignred84

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 858
  • We all Live in a Red and White Upper Centenary
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #38253 on: Today at 01:20:50 pm »
Quote from: anfieldpurch on Today at 12:37:56 pm
Liverpool scrapped categorisation ahead of the 16/17 season just as we opened the main stand after the protests against the £77

Yes I thought as much.

its more to do with the auto generated computerised reply I had about my query.

stating tickets prices vary game by game etc.

when its quite clear they don't as per their own ticketing pricing structure

https://www.liverpoolfc.com/tickets/match-day-premier-league-prices

The only prices that change per game are Hospitality both initially and closer to the game with returns on sale
Logged

Online Minore

  • Late Night Cruiser of Swedish *ahem* "TV" Channels.
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 558
    • Spirit of Shankly
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #38254 on: Today at 08:03:43 pm »
Any idea when the Waiting list sale is for Wolves?
Logged

Online pistol

  • ot of the time
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,555
  • My cat's name is mittens
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #38255 on: Today at 08:20:30 pm »
Quote from: Minore on Today at 08:03:43 pm
Any idea when the Waiting list sale is for Wolves?

May, I imagine..
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 952 953 954 955 956 [957]   Go Up
« previous next »
 