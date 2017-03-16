Just Checking things here the ticket I bought for the Anny Road Upper for today



I have been charged £54, yet seats available last night/now dotted around the seat are only £43.



According to LFC Ticketing plan, there are NO £54 seats in AU1,2 or AU7,8 ?



anyone had this before ?



https://www.liverpoolfc.com/tickets/match-day-premier-league-prices



can anyone recall when LFC did away with category A, B & C games.I have queried this with LFC now and I have had the usual computer like generated response.stating not only is the price correct (It cant be)but prices do vary game by game and depend what part of the stadium you are in.lets clarify here, it is a General Admission ticket in Block AU1 of the Upper Anny.according to LFC'S own pricing structure there are NO £54 tickets in AU1,2, 7, & 8Its not a Hospitality ticket which can go up and down depending on the day it is sold and the matchFurther to the above I also sent a screenshot of another ticket 2 rows in front and 1 seat away, the price showing at £43