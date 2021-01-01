« previous next »
Online duvva 💅

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #38240 on: Today at 08:27:32 am »
Quote from: WelshBorderRed on Today at 08:03:53 am
OK thanks, can I just ask whether you bought yours in the ballot sale on Monday or the additional sale on Tuesday please?
We were on the waiting list I think that was Monday wasnt it
"If you don't limit yourself with bad thoughts, you can fly" - Jurgen Klopp

Offline WelshBorderRed

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #38241 on: Today at 08:29:06 am »
Quote from: duvva 💅 on Today at 08:27:32 am
We were on the waiting list I think that was Monday wasnt it

Ah OK, that sale does allow forwarding.

Thanks
Offline ScubaSteve

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #38242 on: Today at 08:35:32 am »
Any chance this will drop to 3+

Loads in the kop this morning. Happy in the upper Annie but I normally hold my nerve for returns but this game was too massive  ???
Offline keano7

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #38243 on: Today at 08:36:56 am »
Quote from: mattyyt on Yesterday at 03:03:30 pm
Still tickets popping up They need to drop this to 3+ or even all members, cant be having empty seats tomorrow.
They purposely havent done this to save face that it hasnt sold out on 4+ and having to put a further sale on the morning of the game. No consolation for us on 3+
"Can't wait for this one me mates picking me up in a van"

Offline DOG-LFC8

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #38244 on: Today at 09:11:19 am »
Amazing how there was 70+ tickets there last night and more added this morning and now there's none left. Not suspicious at all how many people only realised at half 8 this morning that they qualified and there loads of tickets available from 2:30pm Friday right through all day yesterday and they weren't bought but mysteriously disappear this morning. Not one bit suspicious...
Online "Stuart"

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #38245 on: Today at 11:18:17 am »
Should this give me hope for wolves even if we don't get lucky in wait list that there will be tickets for 4+

Still gutted I bought a single and having to leave my 6 year old at home as there's been loads of pairs even saw a row of 4 this morning
Online bignred84

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #38246 on: Today at 12:03:53 pm »
Just Checking things here the ticket I bought for the Anny Road Upper for today

I have been charged £54, yet seats available last night/now dotted around the seat are only £43.

According to LFC Ticketing plan, there are NO £54 seats in AU1,2 or AU7,8 ?

anyone had this before ?

https://www.liverpoolfc.com/tickets/match-day-premier-league-prices
Offline glasgowsmvp

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #38247 on: Today at 02:03:05 pm »
My dad can't go the game and I'm trying to forward it to a mate but the option is greyed out. Any reason why that would be? Tar
Online duvva 💅

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #38248 on: Today at 02:54:30 pm »
Quote from: glasgowsmvp on Today at 02:03:05 pm
My dad can't go the game and I'm trying to forward it to a mate but the option is greyed out. Any reason why that would be? Tar
Sounds like forwarding wasnt available if the tickets were bought in the late sale
"If you don't limit yourself with bad thoughts, you can fly" - Jurgen Klopp

Online 30fiver

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #38249 on: Today at 09:29:57 pm »
Quote from: Jm55 on Yesterday at 10:01:59 pm
Thats true and I get that, I used to be a chef so Id have been fucked if I still have that job.

Personally just think were at the point where 60k is about the right amount of seats, theres slightly more people that want tickets than there are seats, but those that really want them will usually get them.

People wont have this but it wasnt that long ago under Rafa, Houllier when things werent going well that wed struggle to sell 40k. I know the club has moved on a huge amount since then but theres still only a certain amount of people that wants to go.

Every match thats gone to 0 credits Ive been able to get one for, albeit its often taken a few hours of refreshing which I get that not everyone is able to do.

Yeah there's a lot in that boat but the club can't hold sales at a time that suit everyone etc gonna be impacting some for sure!

60k is about right I think, tbf if the credit system was different it'd be more than enough as people wouldn't buy the shit Cup games etc, got to think what we could be like in 3 years once the big names move on and we've had a few years of post klopp footie, could be a whole other world
