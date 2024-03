I am surprised (in a good way this time). Didn't expect to go to 1458.

Yes, they have made a mess of it in wording it, but they will probably correct it. Tuesday sale should include everyone with waiting list position over 1458 and also anyone on 4+ credit who hasn't already got a ticket bought on his name.

The end of sale on Friday morning, suggests there might be a 3+ sale, however I don't think it will drop to 3+ at all this.