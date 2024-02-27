« previous next »
Offline Bonzai25

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #38000 on: February 27, 2024, 10:58:43 pm »
Quote from: mighty magpie on February 27, 2024, 09:52:59 pm
There's a 705x or something ran by aircoach that would take out a lot of that. Stops at international, city airport then dublin airport. 1 bus then dublin airport to city centre.

Edit. This bus goes to dublin city centre.

https://www.aircoach.ie/plan-journey/fares/route-705-city-express-belfast-dublin-airport-and-dublin-city-centre
Just for info, This bus doesn't go to Belfast City Airport any longer!!
Online pl_kop_1969

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #38001 on: February 28, 2024, 09:28:36 am »
Quote from: Athleticobil on February 27, 2024, 08:44:03 pm
Wholeheartedly agree with this, its a pain in the backside unless you have a car in Belfast. Having saved money in various ways travelling home to Dublin from very expensive matches, I would put landing in Belfast Int, below travelling to Birmingham or sail / rail option of Liverpool, Chester, Anglesea, Dublin. In terms of simplicity and time wasted.
Flights from Manchester to Dublin are a lot cheaper than from Liverpool although more than from Birmingham. Might be a better option depending where you live and your appetite for driving etc.
Online Athleticobil

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #38002 on: February 28, 2024, 10:28:34 am »
STILL no info on the man city waiting list. Really treating members like dirt at the mo
Online Pinehurst Alan

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #38003 on: February 28, 2024, 10:32:02 am »
Quote from: red_Mark1980 on February 27, 2024, 04:51:01 pm
6:30am is heavy though.

We reckoned that we can party until 4am and it will then be time to go to the airport.

I'm obviously thinking ahead of myself....
Online walterwhite

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #38004 on: February 28, 2024, 10:41:00 am »
Quote from: Athleticobil on February 28, 2024, 10:28:34 am
STILL no info on the man city waiting list. Really treating members like dirt at the mo

Presume at this stage they will go Friday morning for waiting list and Monday for 4+ members
Online Athleticobil

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #38005 on: February 28, 2024, 10:44:23 am »
Quote from: walterwhite on February 28, 2024, 10:41:00 am
Presume at this stage they will go Friday morning for waiting list and Monday for 4+ members

Yeah - just amazed they havent given a number yet (eg waiting list 1432 etc)
Online 30fiver

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #38006 on: February 28, 2024, 01:14:24 pm »
Quote from: Athleticobil on February 28, 2024, 10:44:23 am
Yeah - just amazed they havent given a number yet (eg waiting list 1432 etc)

Had a lot on their plate with the cup final, late forest away sales and sorting Prague away out. Plus a home game tonight

Probably hear about City and Prague home by the end of the week - most if not all on 4+ will get sorted

As Rebecca said on here, it's only a very small handful of people who work on this kinda stuff, half a dozen ish. Rest are casual customer support staff on live chat
Online Athleticobil

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #38007 on: February 28, 2024, 01:32:36 pm »
Quote from: 30fiver on February 28, 2024, 01:14:24 pm
Had a lot on their plate with the cup final, late forest away sales and sorting Prague away out. Plus a home game tonight

Probably hear about City and Prague home by the end of the week - most if not all on 4+ will get sorted

As Rebecca said on here, it's only a very small handful of people who work on this kinda stuff, half a dozen ish. Rest are casual customer support staff on live chat

Yeah all very fair - you know yourself, just the natural anxiety when you're on the list even >650
Online 30fiver

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #38008 on: February 28, 2024, 01:35:28 pm »
Quote from: Athleticobil on February 28, 2024, 01:32:36 pm
Yeah all very fair - you know yourself, just the natural anxiety when you're on the list even >650

They need a bigger team IMO, work a bit further ahead with things

I think a lot of the unknowns are out the window now, just a swamp of fixtures every weekend and midweek now until may if we keep winning
Online Athleticobil

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #38009 on: February 28, 2024, 01:47:29 pm »
Quote from: 30fiver on February 28, 2024, 01:35:28 pm
They need a bigger team IMO, work a bit further ahead with things

I think a lot of the unknowns are out the window now, just a swamp of fixtures every weekend and midweek now until may if we keep winning

Yeah and these waiting lists are the new headache for the to be fair.
Online ABJ

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #38010 on: February 28, 2024, 05:23:16 pm »
 :lmao
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #38011 on: Yesterday at 09:06:05 am »
Its mostly a copy and paste job for the small ticket team which takes them 5 mins to do - to them putting the sales notice up for man city its just another process job that they could do with they're eyes closed.... so they dont see the urgency. It will be up when its up and the sales will occur before the game, and I be pretty confident saying that everyone on 4+ will get one if they want one.

Maybe the coding for when the games are on sale are the hardest, but even then if they've been working their for 15 years straight it must quite monotonous and repetitive for them
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 09:08:25 am by RebeccaLFC »
Online swoopy

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #38012 on: Yesterday at 04:00:19 pm »
Quote from: Athleticobil on February 28, 2024, 10:28:34 am
STILL no info on the man city waiting list. Really treating members like dirt at the mo

A few £1500 Brodies premium seats added this afternoon though  :rollseyes
Online Athleticobil

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #38013 on: Yesterday at 05:28:29 pm »
Quote from: swoopy on Yesterday at 04:00:19 pm
A few £1500 Brodies premium seats added this afternoon though  :rollseyes
Thats my concern. I fear they will shaft the waiting list v wolves
Offline ScubaSteve

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #38014 on: Yesterday at 06:34:44 pm »
Quote from: Athleticobil on Yesterday at 05:28:29 pm
Thats my concern. I fear they will shaft the waiting list v wolves

Yeah no doubt. I fear my waiting list of 1200 is a step too far now. The club are greedyYNWA is not the corporates motto
Online 30fiver

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #38015 on: Yesterday at 06:46:44 pm »
Quote from: Athleticobil on Yesterday at 05:28:29 pm
Thats my concern. I fear they will shaft the waiting list v wolves

Your concern is the padded  seats in the hospitality section of anfield road will mean you can't buy a standard seat in the GA area?   :o
Online ricky69

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #38016 on: Yesterday at 07:02:03 pm »
I'm 977 on the waiting list for wolves I'm not hopeful of getting one  😕
Online Athleticobil

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #38017 on: Yesterday at 07:02:24 pm »
Quote from: 30fiver on Yesterday at 06:46:44 pm
Your concern is the padded  seats in the hospitality section of anfield road will mean you can't buy a standard seat in the GA area?   :o

My concern is they will offer seats with an offsite (aintree etc) as hospitality rather than honour the waiting list if there is a league to be won last day.

It doesnt need to be a padded seat to be sold as hospo
Online 30fiver

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #38018 on: Yesterday at 07:30:21 pm »
Quote from: Athleticobil on Yesterday at 07:02:24 pm
My concern is they will offer seats with an offsite (aintree etc) as hospitality rather than honour the waiting list if there is a league to be won last day.

It doesnt need to be a padded seat to be sold as hospo

Most already been sold

You'll be fine under 1500
Online bignred84

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #38019 on: Yesterday at 08:35:20 pm »
Quote from: swoopy on Yesterday at 04:00:19 pm
A few £1500 Brodies premium seats added this afternoon though  :rollseyes

No longer showing as available.
*I saw them myself earlier this afternoon
Offline RebeccaLFC

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #38020 on: Yesterday at 08:50:51 pm »
Quote from: 30fiver on Yesterday at 06:46:44 pm
Your concern is the padded  seats in the hospitality section of anfield road will mean you can't buy a standard seat in the GA area?   :o

Heated seats so Im led to believe 😂
Offline ScubaSteve

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #38021 on: Yesterday at 09:08:13 pm »
I sat on a padded seat for the Luton game, they were quite comfortable. Didnt realise any of those seats were in the members returns if unsold
Online duvva 💅

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #38022 on: Yesterday at 09:34:17 pm »
We hoping Man City will be announced tomorrow? Got to be if they want to put it on sale Monday youd think?
Online 30fiver

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #38023 on: Today at 12:14:20 am »
Quote from: duvva 💅 on Yesterday at 09:34:17 pm
We hoping Man City will be announced tomorrow? Got to be if they want to put it on sale Monday youd think?

Should be announced today now for a sale monday/tuesday
Online Thomas

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #38024 on: Today at 09:27:36 am »
Hospitality team been calling out selling Wolves tickets over the phone in Brodies for £1,500 + VAT, they are not selling them online.
Online swoopy

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #38025 on: Today at 09:36:01 am »
Quote from: Thomas on Today at 09:27:36 am
Hospitality team been calling out selling Wolves tickets over the phone in Brodies for £1,500 + VAT, they are not selling them online.

I actually thought they hadn't put them online as they wanted to see how things go for the next month or so and then make them even higher if we were still top
(Remember the £3,500 hospitality package they did for Liverpool v Newcastle in 2014 ?!)
Online Thomas

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #38026 on: Today at 09:39:17 am »
I got a call last week as we have booked some concert tickets for the summer
Online MakeUsDreamLFC

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #38027 on: Today at 01:02:53 pm »
Quote from: Athleticobil on Yesterday at 07:02:24 pm
My concern is they will offer seats with an offsite (aintree etc) as hospitality rather than honour the waiting list if there is a league to be won last day.

It doesnt need to be a padded seat to be sold as hospo
they were selling offsite hospo seats (for city game) in the Upper Annie yesterday. They are releasing them in small batches as they think we won't notice. Touts are buying them out in seconds. Seats which could have gone to the supporters on the waiting list. I am betting on the waiting list sale announcent won't be today, earliest it will come on Monday late afternoon and the highest number eligible for this sale will be lower than 1050. The previous games was about 1500. Everyone can have his own opinion on where the tickets are going.
Online Barneylfc∗

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #38028 on: Today at 01:08:18 pm »
Quote from: MakeUsDreamLFC on Today at 01:02:53 pm
they were selling offsite hospo seats in the Upper Annie yesterday. They are releasing them in small batches as they think we won't notice. Touts are buying them out in seconds. Seats which could have gone to the supporters on the waiting list. I am betting on the waiting list sale announcent won't be today, earliest it will come on Monday late afternoon and the highest number eligible for this sale will be lower than 1050. The previous games was about 1500. Everyone can have his own opinion on where the tickets are going.

Surely no one can defend this behaviour?
Online MakeUsDreamLFC

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #38029 on: Today at 01:12:43 pm »
The prices were 720-780 per person. They were gone within less than a minute. Later on another batch was released. Whereas Broodies is different - those are in the AM tier and cost 1500 (and won't be offered as standard)
Online Pinehurst Alan

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #38030 on: Today at 01:13:04 pm »
Let's see- if it's lower than 1050 (and mine is 990- eek!) we will know what is going on....
Online Malachys15

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #38031 on: Today at 01:15:50 pm »
Anyone, roughly any idea how long the waiting list is for City? I'm around 900 myself.
Online MakeUsDreamLFC

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #38032 on: Today at 01:19:37 pm »
Quote from: Malachys15 on Today at 01:15:50 pm
Anyone, roughly any idea how long the waiting list is for City? I'm around 900 myself.
I think around 1800-2000. I believe they will give at least up to number 1000, as if it's lower it will be too obvious even for the most naïve supporters, that they have sold loads of seats to offsite hospo venues out of greed.
Online ABJ

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #38033 on: Today at 01:24:56 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 01:08:18 pm
Surely no one can defend this behaviour?
Oh the usual suspects on here definitely will.
Online bignred84

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #38034 on: Today at 01:26:34 pm »
Quote from: MakeUsDreamLFC on Today at 01:19:37 pm
I think around 1800-2000. I believe they will give at least up to number 1000, as if it's lower it will be too obvious even for the most naïve supporters, that they have sold loads of seats to offsite hospo venues out of greed.

But surely if 2500 (ish) tickets got taken for hospitality pre the ballot sale
that 2500 (ish) tickets should be back in the pot.
time will obviously tell

so allowing for 2's & 3's etc you are looking at 1700 - 2000 ?

*1906 here
Online duvva 💅

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #38035 on: Today at 01:28:20 pm »
If this is going on, Isnt this the kind of thing SOS should be picking up on and asking for an explanation.
Online bignred84

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #38036 on: Today at 01:28:40 pm »
Quote from: MakeUsDreamLFC on Today at 01:19:37 pm
I think around 1800-2000. I believe they will give at least up to number 1000, as if it's lower it will be too obvious even for the most naïve supporters, that they have sold loads of seats to offsite hospo venues out of greed.
Plus a number of people on here stating the "majority" on 4+ should get sorted.

there's a huge difference between 50% (if that) and the majority getting sorted.
