There's a 705x or something ran by aircoach that would take out a lot of that. Stops at international, city airport then dublin airport. 1 bus then dublin airport to city centre.



Edit. This bus goes to dublin city centre.



https://www.aircoach.ie/plan-journey/fares/route-705-city-express-belfast-dublin-airport-and-dublin-city-centre



Just for info, This bus doesn't go to Belfast City Airport any longer!!