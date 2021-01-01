is anyone who bought in the return drops able to forward their ticket? Bought one on my lads membership for a mate but won't let me forward it
Yeah I bought it in late availability and I checked there and I don't have the option to forward it on.
Literally same thing happened to me with Burnely- I'd bought two and then found out my eldest lad couldn't go as he was working- they wouldn't even let me swap it to my youngest son from his brother after I tried on LiveChat. Ended up selling them back.
I told you about the tractor doing the pillar box 2001 and all the tickets had off, now they hitting the vans, what next, guns in the T O window.
Login in to your lad's account and go to "personal details". There should be a red box inviting you to sell the ticket back.
Anybody know what the unknown error is when trying to get a ticket
It means you've pressed "choose seats for me" too often and been silently blocked in the background. Until it clears you'll only be able to add seats manually from an individual block.Another great website feature.
