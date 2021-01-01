is anyone who bought in the return drops able to forward their ticket? Bought one on my lads membership for a mate but won't let me forward it
Yeah I bought it in late availability and I checked there and I don't have the option to forward it on.
Literally same thing happened to me with Burnely- I'd bought two and then found out my eldest lad couldn't go as he was working- they wouldn't even let me swap it to my youngest son from his brother after I tried on LiveChat. Ended up selling them back.
I told you about the tractor doing the pillar box 2001 and all the tickets had off, now they hitting the vans, what next, guns in the T O window.
Login in to your lad's account and go to "personal details". There should be a red box inviting you to sell the ticket back.
Anybody know what the unknown error is when trying to get a ticket
