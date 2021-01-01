« previous next »
Offline Pinehurst Alan

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #37960 on: Yesterday at 03:52:16 pm »
Quote from: liamo3 on Yesterday at 03:50:43 pm
is anyone who bought in the return drops able to forward their ticket? Bought one on my lads membership for a mate but won't let me forward it

I doubt they will let you do it as it counts as Late Availability.

You can usually sell it back (even if they say you can't...)
Offline Malachys15

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #37961 on: Yesterday at 03:56:19 pm »
Quote from: liamo3 on Yesterday at 03:50:43 pm
is anyone who bought in the return drops able to forward their ticket? Bought one on my lads membership for a mate but won't let me forward it

Yeah I bought it in late availability and I checked there and I don't have the option to forward it on.
Offline Pinehurst Alan

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #37962 on: Yesterday at 03:59:33 pm »
Quote from: Malachys15 on Yesterday at 03:56:19 pm
Yeah I bought it in late availability and I checked there and I don't have the option to forward it on.

Literally same thing happened to me with Burnely- I'd bought two and then found out my eldest lad couldn't go as he was working-  they wouldn't even let me swap it to my youngest son from his brother after I tried on LiveChat. Ended up selling them back.
Offline liamo3

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #37963 on: Yesterday at 04:19:51 pm »
Quote from: Pinehurst Alan on Yesterday at 03:59:33 pm
Literally same thing happened to me with Burnely- I'd bought two and then found out my eldest lad couldn't go as he was working-  they wouldn't even let me swap it to my youngest son from his brother after I tried on LiveChat. Ended up selling them back.

How do you sell it back. Live chat there is no option that I can see in his account?
Offline Pinehurst Alan

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #37964 on: Yesterday at 04:29:29 pm »
Login in to your lad's account and go to "personal details". There should be a red box inviting you to sell the ticket back.
Offline liamo3

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #37965 on: Yesterday at 05:11:54 pm »
Quote from: Pinehurst Alan on Yesterday at 04:29:29 pm
Login in to your lad's account and go to "personal details". There should be a red box inviting you to sell the ticket back.

The one with Alerts? It's just blank
Offline Pinehurst Alan

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #37966 on: Yesterday at 05:22:56 pm »
Here is a screen capture from mine.
Online dundeejoe

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #37967 on: Today at 01:05:35 pm »
Anybody know what the unknown error is when trying to get a ticket
Online swoopy

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #37968 on: Today at 01:11:03 pm »
Quote from: dundeejoe on Today at 01:05:35 pm
Anybody know what the unknown error is when trying to get a ticket

It means you've pressed "choose seats for me" too often and been silently blocked in the background. Until it clears you'll only be able to add seats manually from an individual block.
Another great website feature.
