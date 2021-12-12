The steady increase in the credit passing strategy (keep 14 to be sure and send 5 elsewhere to "build" another membership up) is, in my opinion, exactly what the club would want. Let them shoot themselves in the foot, by trying to be too clever/tactical.



With the existing policy, in several years, those with 13+ could outnumber the amount of member tickets available. I know it's been said before, but a trio with 19 on each membership could move credits to at least one new membership a season for eternity. At that point, few could argue with the club saying "to many even with 19 credits to give priority".



I'm a STH (after 27 years on waiting list), but brother never joined (he's a bit younger). We've maybe missed 1-2 home games a season in last 20 years, and he is getting more concerned each year that others credit passing, hoarding, whatever is going to take away his one main hobby.