Author Topic: Members Sales  (Read 2007832 times)

Online walterwhite

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #37920 on: Yesterday at 11:28:22 am »
Quote from: Redcase on Yesterday at 11:25:23 am
Anyone having any problems forwarding Luton? Trying to help one of our lot who bought a block of 4 in the 13+ sale. One lad cant go so he wants to give it to his girlfriend and is bouncing it through another mate. Ticket forwarded to mate ok but forward button is greyed out on his account. Any ideas? Liverpool dont make it easy for people doing things by the book.

Probably to do with them turning off forwarding for people who buy in late sales, system probably sees a ticket added to the account late and has blocked forwarding on it, I'd say you need to contact the club
Online ABJ

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #37921 on: Yesterday at 11:29:56 am »
Quote from: Redcase on Yesterday at 11:25:23 am
Anyone having any problems forwarding Luton? Trying to help one of our lot who bought a block of 4 in the 13+ sale. One lad cant go so he wants to give it to his girlfriend and is bouncing it through another mate. Ticket forwarded to mate ok but forward button is greyed out on his account. Any ideas? Liverpool dont make it easy for people doing things by the book.
Don't forward it, distribute it, you'll need the 1st name, 2nd name and the email address. As 13+, you get 2 x distributions every season anyway but Luton is a separate one (so doesn't come out of those 2) as the game was rearranged with less than 28 days notice.
Online Redcase

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #37922 on: Yesterday at 11:39:10 am »
Quote from: ABJ on Yesterday at 11:29:56 am
Don't forward it, distribute it, you'll need the 1st name, 2nd name and the email address. As 13+, you get 2 x distributions every season anyway but Luton is a separate one (so doesn't come out of those 2) as the game was rearranged with less than 28 days notice.

Should have done but unfortunately already forwarded it once and distribute isnt available on account its forwarded to. Lad whose ticket it was only misses 1/2 games a season so wasnt really bothered about losing a credit.
Online Redcase

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #37923 on: Yesterday at 11:40:34 am »
Quote from: walterwhite on Yesterday at 11:28:22 am
Probably to do with them turning off forwarding for people who buy in late sales, system probably sees a ticket added to the account late and has blocked forwarding on it, I'd say you need to contact the club

Thanks
Could understand if it had been purchased in late sales but it hasnt. And clubs own rules state you can forward three times.
Online walterwhite

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #37924 on: Yesterday at 11:50:40 am »
Quote from: Redcase on Yesterday at 11:40:34 am
Thanks
Could understand if it had been purchased in late sales but it hasnt. And clubs own rules state you can forward three times.

The whole system seems to be ad hoc changes to get functionality in they need, I bet its a bug and if they were contacted they would then mark it as allowed forward if they can
Online Pinehurst Alan

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #37925 on: Yesterday at 12:13:18 pm »
Has anyone seen any drops since Friday?
Online Redcase

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #37926 on: Yesterday at 12:21:28 pm »
Quote from: walterwhite on Yesterday at 11:50:40 am
The whole system seems to be ad hoc changes to get functionality in they need, I bet its a bug and if they were contacted they would then mark it as allowed forward if they can

Thanks
Ive told them to get on to webchat - though not sure what their working shifts are. What should take 2 minutes has taken all morning. Thing is lass only goes to a couple of games a season and she will only go if she can sit next to him.
Online Redcase

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #37927 on: Yesterday at 12:23:08 pm »
Quote from: Pinehurst Alan on Yesterday at 12:13:18 pm
Has anyone seen any drops since Friday?

A mate said they saw some yesterday but Ive not looked. All our lot are sorted - or they will be if system ever works - we will probably be returning a couple.
Offline alx

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #37928 on: Yesterday at 12:45:54 pm »
Quote from: walterwhite on Yesterday at 11:50:40 am
I bet its a bug

Its a feature  :))
Offline Claire.

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #37929 on: Yesterday at 01:08:11 pm »
Quote from: Redcase on Yesterday at 12:23:08 pm
A mate said they saw some yesterday but Ive not looked. All our lot are sorted - or they will be if system ever works - we will probably be returning a couple.

couple of singles popping up now, not been quick enough but looks like ST returns as they're coming back on ;D
Online Pinehurst Alan

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #37930 on: Yesterday at 04:06:37 pm »
Thanks guys- odd as I thought there would be a fair few more returns for this game.
Offline loveisreal

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #37931 on: Yesterday at 04:18:54 pm »
Quick q - is it true that a 13+ member can forward as many games as they want so long they don't fall below 13?  It's only distribute that's capped at two?
Online jwilstroplfc

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #37932 on: Yesterday at 04:24:44 pm »
Quote from: loveisreal on Yesterday at 04:18:54 pm
Quick q - is it true that a 13+ member can forward as many games as they want so long they don't fall below 13?  It's only distribute that's capped at two?

Can buy 19, forward 6 and distribute 2 (sometimes more like Luton this week based on the game being moved at short notice within the 28 day window)
Online Barneylfc∗

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #37933 on: Yesterday at 04:25:14 pm »
Quote from: loveisreal on Yesterday at 04:18:54 pm
Quick q - is it true that a 13+ member can forward as many games as they want so long they don't fall below 13?  It's only distribute that's capped at two?

They can forward 6 of 19 games. This will carry over 13 credits to next season.
Online walterwhite

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #37934 on: Yesterday at 04:25:55 pm »
Quote from: loveisreal on Yesterday at 04:18:54 pm
Quick q - is it true that a 13+ member can forward as many games as they want so long they don't fall below 13?  It's only distribute that's capped at two?

Yeas but there's nothing really to say it will be 13+ next year, it could be 15+ or 17+ then you are under the amount needed, I know someone who asked customer support and they said not til the season is finished can they decide what that will be.
Online jwilstroplfc

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #37935 on: Yesterday at 04:31:57 pm »
Quote from: walterwhite on Yesterday at 04:25:55 pm
Yeas but there's nothing really to say it will be 13+ next year, it could be 15+ or 17+ then you are under the amount needed, I know someone who asked customer support and they said not til the season is finished can they decide what that will be.

Yeah this .wouldnt surprise me if they upped the criteria on both 13 and 4 for next season
Offline 30fiver

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #37936 on: Yesterday at 04:43:04 pm »
2 of our 4 aren't going to Luton

I have forwarded them on though rather than distribute - don't trust that when I need the distributes later in the season that they'll be there and available, without needing to have an argument on Live Chat
Offline bignred84

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #37937 on: Yesterday at 05:25:17 pm »
Quote from: walterwhite on Yesterday at 04:25:55 pm
Yeas but there's nothing really to say it will be 13+ next year, it could be 15+ or 17+ then you are under the amount needed, I know someone who asked customer support and they said not til the season is finished can they decide what that will be.

But given the fact we have played nearly half the season with extremely limited access to "ALL" tickets supposedly available to the members sale.

that would surely be unrealistic
Online walterwhite

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #37938 on: Yesterday at 05:29:40 pm »
Quote from: bignred84 on Yesterday at 05:25:17 pm
But given the fact we have played nearly half the season with extremely limited access to "ALL" tickets supposedly available to the members sale.

that would surely be unrealistic

More than likely, the new capacity should really soak up any more making it on to 13+ without a change anyway but you'd never know how it goes, can't see it changing myself
Online ScubaSteve

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #37939 on: Yesterday at 06:37:14 pm »
I struggled to get 4 last season but will likely be on 10 this season. Its been far easier to pick up a ticket than last season if youre on 4+. I can see 4+ going up especially with the passing of credits.
Online jwilstroplfc

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #37940 on: Yesterday at 06:53:47 pm »
Quote from: ScubaSteve on Yesterday at 06:37:14 pm
I struggled to get 4 last season but will likely be on 10 this season. Its been far easier to pick up a ticket than last season if youre on 4+. I can see 4+ going up especially with the passing of credits.

This is why I said I wouldnt be surprised if it went up I know loads myself who have made it to 4+ who were nowhere near last year and and a few who have made it to 13+ and Im from a village in Yorkshire nevermind more local folk and everyone else up and down the country.
Online Redcase

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #37941 on: Yesterday at 08:56:26 pm »
Quote from: jwilstroplfc on Yesterday at 06:53:47 pm
This is why I said I wouldnt be surprised if it went up I know loads myself who have made it to 4+ who were nowhere near last year and and a few who have made it to 13+ and Im from a village in Yorkshire nevermind more local folk and everyone else up and down the country.

Surely this is why 4+ wont increase? More on 4+ makes the odds of getting all the Cat A games longer, therefore making it harder for them to get to 13+
Online jwilstroplfc

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #37942 on: Yesterday at 09:01:51 pm »
Quote from: Redcase on Yesterday at 08:56:26 pm
Surely this is why 4+ wont increase? More on 4+ makes the odds of getting all the Cat A games longer, therefore making it harder for them to get to 13+

Yeah could be .i have no idea, I just see and hear of more and more people getting the criteria and itll only get more and more as creds get passed around over time. If you know people then getting what you need is pretty easy now. I guess we will see what happens at some point in the summer.
Online Redcase

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #37943 on: Yesterday at 09:03:16 pm »
Quote from: walterwhite on Yesterday at 04:25:55 pm
Yeas but there's nothing really to say it will be 13+ next year, it could be 15+ or 17+ then you are under the amount needed, I know someone who asked customer support and they said not til the season is finished can they decide what that will be.

Imagine the meltdown if they increased it to 17. Miss three games and kicked down the ladder. But a season ticket holder can miss..
And I say that as a season ticket holder who goes to the vast majority of games.
It would also increase credit hoarding and thats in nobodys interest.
I still think its wrong how there is no credit for a season ticket return. I understand the reasons why, but its unfair someone can do 19 matches on a season ticket return and be behind someone who did 10 matches last season (and distributed three)
Offline Oh Yes BisCAN

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #37944 on: Yesterday at 11:23:09 pm »
The steady increase in the credit passing strategy (keep 14 to be sure and send 5 elsewhere to "build" another membership up) is, in my opinion, exactly what the club would want. Let them shoot themselves in the foot, by trying to be too clever/tactical.

With the existing policy, in several years, those with 13+ could outnumber the amount of member tickets available. I know it's been said before, but a trio with 19 on each membership could move credits to at least one new membership a season for eternity. At that point, few could argue with the club saying "to many even with 19 credits to give priority".

I'm a STH (after 27 years on waiting list), but brother never joined (he's a bit younger). We've maybe missed 1-2 home games a season in last 20 years, and he is getting more concerned each year that others credit passing, hoarding, whatever is going to take away his one main hobby.
Online Redcase

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #37945 on: Today at 07:52:13 am »
Quote from: Oh Yes BisCAN on Yesterday at 11:23:09 pm
The steady increase in the credit passing strategy (keep 14 to be sure and send 5 elsewhere to "build" another membership up) is, in my opinion, exactly what the club would want. Let them shoot themselves in the foot, by trying to be too clever/tactical.

With the existing policy, in several years, those with 13+ could outnumber the amount of member tickets available. I know it's been said before, but a trio with 19 on each membership could move credits to at least one new membership a season for eternity. At that point, few could argue with the club saying "to many even with 19 credits to give priority".

I'm a STH (after 27 years on waiting list), but brother never joined (he's a bit younger). We've maybe missed 1-2 home games a season in last 20 years, and he is getting more concerned each year that others credit passing, hoarding, whatever is going to take away his one main hobby.

I know three people who will probably get to 13+ this season, mainly due to the fact the 4+ matches have been virtually guaranteed, but they go to virtually every game. They wont be helping anybody get to 13+ next season because no-one else in the group - who doesnt have a ST already or doesnt have 13+ already - goes to enough matches. Plus they want to go themselves. I dont see what the problem is with people who go all the time getting the credits. The club should be clamping down on those with the credits who dont go, and use burner phones for whatever reason. Or maybe they dont want to because those tickets are going to day trippers who spend more in the club shop?
Online RebeccaLFC

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #37946 on: Today at 09:13:07 am »
Im scared the homes games from Forest - Newcastle, which I returned back to the club before the deadline date and allowed to keep the credit,  theyll just have somehow completely messed up.
Online Redcase

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #37947 on: Today at 09:23:31 am »
Quote from: RebeccaLFC on Today at 09:13:07 am
Im scared the homes games from Forest - Newcastle, which I returned back to the club before the deadline date and allowed to keep the credit,  theyll just have somehow completely messed up.

A few of ours on 4+ who didnt buy after tickets got cancelled because they got told they would keep the credit are in the same boat.
Online upthereds1993

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #37948 on: Today at 09:39:21 am »
Quote from: Oh Yes BisCAN on Yesterday at 11:23:09 pm
The steady increase in the credit passing strategy (keep 14 to be sure and send 5 elsewhere to "build" another membership up) is, in my opinion, exactly what the club would want. Let them shoot themselves in the foot, by trying to be too clever/tactical.

With the existing policy, in several years, those with 13+ could outnumber the amount of member tickets available. I know it's been said before, but a trio with 19 on each membership could move credits to at least one new membership a season for eternity. At that point, few could argue with the club saying "to many even with 19 credits to give priority".

I'm a STH (after 27 years on waiting list), but brother never joined (he's a bit younger). We've maybe missed 1-2 home games a season in last 20 years, and he is getting more concerned each year that others credit passing, hoarding, whatever is going to take away his one main hobby.

This is worrying and there's no doubt that it's happening - probably on a bigger scale that most of us would have hoped / expected. I'll echo what you say about the club trying to be too smart over the last few years. They seem to have tied themselves in nots and are struggling to keep up with their own intricate rules, by which time the touts are already multiple steps ahead.

They'll need to put something robust in place to prevent the gifting of credits before it gets completely out of hand
Online Redcase

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #37949 on: Today at 09:52:18 am »
Quote from: upthereds1993 on Today at 09:39:21 am
This is worrying and there's no doubt that it's happening - probably on a bigger scale that most of us would have hoped / expected. I'll echo what you say about the club trying to be too smart over the last few years. They seem to have tied themselves in nots and are struggling to keep up with their own intricate rules, by which time the touts are already multiple steps ahead.

They'll need to put something robust in place to prevent the gifting of credits before it gets completely out of hand

Thats simple to sort - you can transfer a ticket but not the credit. Only credits from tickets purchased directly from the club.
Only problem there is we all know  certain people  sweep up in the ticket sales..
Online Barneylfc∗

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #37950 on: Today at 10:22:07 am »
Quote from: upthereds1993 on Today at 09:39:21 am
This is worrying and there's no doubt that it's happening - probably on a bigger scale that most of us would have hoped / expected. I'll echo what you say about the club trying to be too smart over the last few years. They seem to have tied themselves in nots and are struggling to keep up with their own intricate rules, by which time the touts are already multiple steps ahead.

They'll need to put something robust in place to prevent the gifting of credits before it gets completely out of hand

Plenty of us on here expected and indeed predicted it. A tout's paradise.
Online Barrowred

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #37951 on: Today at 10:40:09 am »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 10:22:07 am
Plenty of us on here expected and indeed predicted it. A tout's paradise.

As Barney says above. Anyone with a slight understanding of the ticket process knew this was going to happen.

Only way to stop it is limit the number of credits that can be passed on. Then your back in the world of if you attend a game why don't you get a credit, which you should imo.
Offline anfieldash

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #37952 on: Today at 01:48:49 pm »
Quote from: RebeccaLFC on Today at 09:13:07 am
Im scared the homes games from Forest - Newcastle, which I returned back to the club before the deadline date and allowed to keep the credit,  theyll just have somehow completely messed up.

Our lad went on live chat at a quiet time and got them to check a couple of those returned games and they confirmed all was okay and we kept the chat as evidence. Might be worth doing that.
Online Redcase

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #37953 on: Today at 02:05:02 pm »
Quote from: walterwhite on Yesterday at 11:28:22 am
Probably to do with them turning off forwarding for people who buy in late sales, system probably sees a ticket added to the account late and has blocked forwarding on it, I'd say you need to contact the club

Cheers. Webchat sorted it out for him. Sounds to me like it was a deliberate block by the club. Dont know why. But the ticket is now with the girlfriend of the lad who bought the block of four. She gets anxiety attacks so wont sit on her own.
Online Redcase

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #37954 on: Today at 02:05:33 pm »
Just returned three Luton tickets if anyone is still looking.
Offline Oh Yes BisCAN

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #37955 on: Today at 02:14:53 pm »
Quote from: Redcase on Today at 07:52:13 am
I know three people who will probably get to 13+ this season, mainly due to the fact the 4+ matches have been virtually guaranteed, but they go to virtually every game. They wont be helping anybody get to 13+ next season because no-one else in the group - who doesnt have a ST already or doesnt have 13+ already - goes to enough matches. Plus they want to go themselves. I dont see what the problem is with people who go all the time getting the credits. The club should be clamping down on those with the credits who dont go, and use burner phones for whatever reason. Or maybe they dont want to because those tickets are going to day trippers who spend more in the club shop?
Agreed. Probably wasn't clear that my comments were directed at those building memberships that has (almost) a different individual using each game on a burner phone. A couple of games back, someone queued with a group in front of me, scanned 3 people in with a couple of phones (right in front of the steward) and then went off to wherever they were sitting (or not even going in).
Online RainbowFlick

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #37956 on: Today at 02:41:53 pm »
taking my mum to her first match tomorrow, but realised it's annie lower and she probably can't stand for 90 minutes, nor is she really tall enough. ticket office can't do anything as nothing left now.

do people reckon stewards might be able to sort something out? i might ask some people on the aisle seat if they mind swapping or something in exchange for a drink/pie
Online Pinehurst Alan

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #37957 on: Today at 03:47:39 pm »
If anyone is hunting it is possible to get singles with credits at the moment. I am after a pair without credits for a couple of fellow members who just want to go to a game- no such luck so far.
Online liamo3

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #37958 on: Today at 03:50:43 pm »
is anyone who bought in the return drops able to forward their ticket? Bought one on my lads membership for a mate but won't let me forward it
Online Barneylfc∗

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #37959 on: Today at 03:52:08 pm »
What's the deal with the waiting lists? Will we get emailed when our opportunity arises?
Can't remember if I got an email for Chelsea (can't see one in my inbox, might've deleted it) or it was just put up on the site.
