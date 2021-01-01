Anyone having any problems forwarding Luton? Trying to help one of our lot who bought a block of 4 in the 13+ sale. One lad cant go so he wants to give it to his girlfriend and is bouncing it through another mate. Ticket forwarded to mate ok but forward button is greyed out on his account. Any ideas? Liverpool dont make it easy for people doing things by the book.
Don't forward it, distribute it, you'll need the 1st name, 2nd name and the email address. As 13+, you get 2 x distributions every season anyway but Luton is a separate one (so doesn't come out of those 2) as the game was rearranged with less than 28 days notice.