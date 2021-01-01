« previous next »
Members Sales

walterwhite

Re: Members Sales
Reply #37920 on: Today at 11:28:22 am
Quote from: Redcase on Today at 11:25:23 am
Anyone having any problems forwarding Luton? Trying to help one of our lot who bought a block of 4 in the 13+ sale. One lad cant go so he wants to give it to his girlfriend and is bouncing it through another mate. Ticket forwarded to mate ok but forward button is greyed out on his account. Any ideas? Liverpool dont make it easy for people doing things by the book.

Probably to do with them turning off forwarding for people who buy in late sales, system probably sees a ticket added to the account late and has blocked forwarding on it, I'd say you need to contact the club
ABJ

Re: Members Sales
Reply #37921 on: Today at 11:29:56 am
Quote from: Redcase on Today at 11:25:23 am
Anyone having any problems forwarding Luton? Trying to help one of our lot who bought a block of 4 in the 13+ sale. One lad cant go so he wants to give it to his girlfriend and is bouncing it through another mate. Ticket forwarded to mate ok but forward button is greyed out on his account. Any ideas? Liverpool dont make it easy for people doing things by the book.
Don't forward it, distribute it, you'll need the 1st name, 2nd name and the email address. As 13+, you get 2 x distributions every season anyway but Luton is a separate one (so doesn't come out of those 2) as the game was rearranged with less than 28 days notice.
Redcase

Re: Members Sales
Reply #37922 on: Today at 11:39:10 am
Quote from: ABJ on Today at 11:29:56 am
Don't forward it, distribute it, you'll need the 1st name, 2nd name and the email address. As 13+, you get 2 x distributions every season anyway but Luton is a separate one (so doesn't come out of those 2) as the game was rearranged with less than 28 days notice.

Should have done but unfortunately already forwarded it once and distribute isnt available on account its forwarded to. Lad whose ticket it was only misses 1/2 games a season so wasnt really bothered about losing a credit.
Redcase

Re: Members Sales
Reply #37923 on: Today at 11:40:34 am
Quote from: walterwhite on Today at 11:28:22 am
Probably to do with them turning off forwarding for people who buy in late sales, system probably sees a ticket added to the account late and has blocked forwarding on it, I'd say you need to contact the club

Thanks
Could understand if it had been purchased in late sales but it hasnt. And clubs own rules state you can forward three times.
walterwhite

Re: Members Sales
Reply #37924 on: Today at 11:50:40 am
Quote from: Redcase on Today at 11:40:34 am
Thanks
Could understand if it had been purchased in late sales but it hasnt. And clubs own rules state you can forward three times.

The whole system seems to be ad hoc changes to get functionality in they need, I bet its a bug and if they were contacted they would then mark it as allowed forward if they can
Pinehurst Alan

Re: Members Sales
Reply #37925 on: Today at 12:13:18 pm
Has anyone seen any drops since Friday?
Redcase

Re: Members Sales
Reply #37926 on: Today at 12:21:28 pm
Quote from: walterwhite on Today at 11:50:40 am
The whole system seems to be ad hoc changes to get functionality in they need, I bet its a bug and if they were contacted they would then mark it as allowed forward if they can

Thanks
Ive told them to get on to webchat - though not sure what their working shifts are. What should take 2 minutes has taken all morning. Thing is lass only goes to a couple of games a season and she will only go if she can sit next to him.
Redcase

Re: Members Sales
Reply #37927 on: Today at 12:23:08 pm
Quote from: Pinehurst Alan on Today at 12:13:18 pm
Has anyone seen any drops since Friday?

A mate said they saw some yesterday but Ive not looked. All our lot are sorted - or they will be if system ever works - we will probably be returning a couple.
