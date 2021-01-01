« previous next »
Members Sales

ABJ Re: Members Sales
Reply #37840 on: Yesterday at 05:37:38 pm
Quote from: sheepfest on Yesterday at 05:34:07 pm
Plus the day out at Wembley and then the fa cup game makes 3 games in a week. Not looking at my bank account this month.

Klopp making us all poorer yet again.
Yep, as the banner famously says!
Quote from: Harvest Fields
i watched the chelsea game at my sisters. her 12 year old son is severly autistic and i forgot myself and jumped up screaming at the goal and he went nuts. screaming and shouting. scared the fuck out of me. apologised to my sister as i thought id upset him, turns out he was joining in.

Re: Members Sales
Reply #37841 on: Yesterday at 06:05:31 pm
What tickets? All I see is the FA cup game and the Ajax game
Re: Members Sales
Reply #37842 on: Yesterday at 06:23:07 pm
Quote from: red_Mark1980 on Yesterday at 06:05:31 pm
What tickets? All I see is the FA cup game and the Ajax game

Luton waiting list
Re: Members Sales
Reply #37843 on: Yesterday at 06:32:14 pm
Quote from: ScubaSteve on Yesterday at 06:23:07 pm
Luton waiting list

I'm almost 14k on the list...
Re: Members Sales
Reply #37844 on: Yesterday at 07:00:05 pm
Quote from: red_Mark1980 on Yesterday at 06:32:14 pm
I'm almost 14k on the list...

Youll have a good chance of getting one tomorrow if youre after one.

Easily a few hundred left plus any returns around the rest of the ground too
Re: Members Sales
Reply #37845 on: Yesterday at 07:10:23 pm
Quote from: ScubaSteve on Yesterday at 07:00:05 pm
Youll have a good chance of getting one tomorrow if youre after one.

Easily a few hundred left plus any returns around the rest of the ground too

Hoping its like Fulham or Wolves last season. Wasnt too much graft getting tickets. Even credits (fingers crossed)
Re: Members Sales
Reply #37846 on: Today at 07:04:57 am
If i get 2 for luton today is there still time to returm or distribute?
Hij Re: Members Sales
Reply #37847 on: Today at 09:44:48 am
Would have taken a Luton if i wasn't stuck in a yearly meeting till 4pm in Watford ;D
