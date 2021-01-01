Plus the day out at Wembley and then the fa cup game makes 3 games in a week. Not looking at my bank account this month.Klopp making us all poorer yet again.
i watched the chelsea game at my sisters. her 12 year old son is severly autistic and i forgot myself and jumped up screaming at the goal and he went nuts. screaming and shouting. scared the fuck out of me. apologised to my sister as i thought id upset him, turns out he was joining in.
What tickets? All I see is the FA cup game and the Ajax game
Luton waiting list
I'm almost 14k on the list...
Youll have a good chance of getting one tomorrow if youre after one. Easily a few hundred left plus any returns around the rest of the ground too
