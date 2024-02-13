« previous next »
DOG-LFC8

Re: Members Sales
February 13, 2024, 02:39:15 pm
Thought there'd be more for Luton on the waiting list, nice bit less than the 3,289 available for the Burnley waiting list sale
RebeccaLFC

Re: Members Sales
February 13, 2024, 03:04:35 pm
Quote from: DOG-LFC8 on February 13, 2024, 02:39:15 pm
Thought there'd be more for Luton on the waiting list, nice bit less than the 3,289 available for the Burnley waiting list sale

I thought this as Burnley essentially could have done another drop down the waiting list before the additional sale, and they know a Wednesday night wont be as big take up as a sat 3pm
Athleticobil

Re: Members Sales
February 13, 2024, 03:13:54 pm
Quote from: RebeccaLFC on February 13, 2024, 03:04:35 pm
I thought this as Burnley essentially could have done another drop down the waiting list before the additional sale, and they know a Wednesday night wont be as big take up as a sat 3pm

Clarity on away sales the difference?
swoopy

Re: Members Sales
February 13, 2024, 04:15:23 pm
Quote from: Athleticobil on February 13, 2024, 02:05:12 pm
Reasonable to assume City, Spurs, Wolves will have more linked cards I would think?????

I would be nervous of anything over 1000 for those games (im 950 ish for wolves)

I'm about 1800 for city and still confident I'm going to get one no problem in the all members sale (even if ST)
ScubaSteve

Re: Members Sales
February 13, 2024, 04:52:48 pm
Quote from: swoopy on February 13, 2024, 04:15:23 pm
I'm about 1800 for city and still confident I'm going to get one no problem in the all members sale (even if ST)

Yeah I would expect wolves to be a similar number as Luton.

Most on 4+ will be sorted for the bigger games especially as Id say a lot more who regularly go are willing to sit on their own so will go into the ballot as a single

Just depends on how many more hospitality tickets, the club sold for these games. Probably why there are less local tickets for the bigger games too
Voronins ponytail

Re: Members Sales
February 13, 2024, 05:01:04 pm
Im 1858 for Wolves, which Im assuming will be no good now.
RebeccaLFC

Re: Members Sales
February 13, 2024, 07:58:48 pm
I think judging by man united, arsenal & chelsea. Everyone on 4+ will get one.
bignred84

Re: Members Sales
February 13, 2024, 08:13:00 pm
Quote from: swoopy on February 13, 2024, 04:15:23 pm
I'm about 1800 for city and still confident I'm going to get one no problem in the all members sale (even if ST)

I'm more worried about when the sale will be.
as it may clash with the Europa league away, travel plans

I'd hate to be in mid flight somewhere when the sale starts
Rodneyhide

Re: Members Sales
Yesterday at 04:20:25 pm
What are the chances of crystal palace dropping to 44283 on the waiting list
duvva 💅

Re: Members Sales
Yesterday at 05:12:12 pm
Quote from: Rodneyhide on Yesterday at 04:20:25 pm
What are the chances of crystal palace dropping to 44283 on the waiting list
Well the owl used to be able to clear the stadium so you never know :)
alx

Re: Members Sales
Yesterday at 05:44:10 pm
You have a better chance winning lottery pot 😄
ScubaSteve

Re: Members Sales
Yesterday at 06:24:38 pm
Eligible for the Luton game tomorrow.

Are the club not sending out any links to access the ticket page?
walterwhite

Re: Members Sales
Yesterday at 08:08:36 pm
Quote from: ScubaSteve on Yesterday at 06:24:38 pm
Eligible for the Luton game tomorrow.

Are the club not sending out any links to access the ticket page?

Burnley there wasn't even a queue just hang round til sale time and go in and buy
RebeccaLFC

Re: Members Sales
Yesterday at 10:24:41 pm
This is taken from the FAQs regarding the wolves game the other season:

I forwarded my ticket for the Liverpool v Wolverhampton Wanderers match, but I have received a credit, is this correct?
Yes, as the match was moved within 28 days of the game being played, we allowed members to forward their ticket and retain the match credit in this instance

I cant attend now as Ive got an exam on the 22nd, as it was only announced the 3rd? So assume I can forward and still keep the credit for Luton. Applying the above?
red_Mark1980

Re: Members Sales
Yesterday at 10:26:38 pm
Quote from: walterwhite on Yesterday at 08:08:36 pm
Burnley there wasn't even a queue just hang round til sale time and go in and buy

For the waiting list?
Barrowred

Re: Members Sales
Today at 06:46:21 am
Quote from: RebeccaLFC on Yesterday at 10:24:41 pm
This is taken from the FAQs regarding the wolves game the other season:

I forwarded my ticket for the Liverpool v Wolverhampton Wanderers match, but I have received a credit, is this correct?
Yes, as the match was moved within 28 days of the game being played, we allowed members to forward their ticket and retain the match credit in this instance

I cant attend now as Ive got an exam on the 22nd, as it was only announced the 3rd? So assume I can forward and still keep the credit for Luton. Applying the above?
My brother has forwarded his Luton ticket onto a mate and is happy for him to have the credit as it helps him get up to 4 for next season. Does he get the credit or does it stay with my brother?
77kop05

Re: Members Sales
Today at 07:07:38 am
Quote from: Barrowred on Today at 06:46:21 am
My brother has forwarded his Luton ticket onto a mate and is happy for him to have the credit as it helps him get up to 4 for next season. Does he get the credit or does it stay with my brother?
Forward the mate gets it. Distribute, buyer keeps the credit.
ScubaSteve

Re: Members Sales
Today at 07:26:45 am
Id really like to know how many more have jumped on 4+ this season. I hope they dont increase it but its likely as the club still have failed to stop this credit hunting.

You take a ticket from a ST return and its no credit, but if you take from a member you get the credit. Yeah ok

Someone explain to me the logic behind being able to bypass a waiting list of 40,000+ to pass on to a ticket to a F&F. If there was someone to complain to to actually step up and take action, I wouldve moaned about this constantly to the right peopleabsolute joke of a club
walterwhite

Re: Members Sales
Today at 08:36:15 am
Quote from: red_Mark1980 on Yesterday at 10:26:38 pm
For the waiting list?

Yeah waiting list sale was just game appearing at 11(sale time) for those eligible then you go in and buy
RebeccaLFC

Re: Members Sales
Today at 08:41:39 am
Quote from: Barrowred on Today at 06:46:21 am
My brother has forwarded his Luton ticket onto a mate and is happy for him to have the credit as it helps him get up to 4 for next season. Does he get the credit or does it stay with my brother?
Using my example above - both would get the credit - although not sure if thats applying now. If its not, it will be your brothers mate who just gets the credit.
emitime

Re: Members Sales
Today at 09:20:43 am
Quote from: RebeccaLFC on Today at 08:41:39 am
Using my example above - both would get the credit - although not sure if thats applying now. If its not, it will be your brothers mate who just gets the credit.

I think from what I remember the Wolve's double credit was specifically people who bought in the late sale but then forwarded the ticket.

No idea why those people specifically, can't have applied to that many.
