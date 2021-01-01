Apparently someone setup the sale to be accessible only via Unique links But he forgot to send the links or announce that links would be necessary : Classic from our TO. Even when you don't expect them to cock it up, they manage to to do it. Never in doubt!
He wasn't perfect, he made mistakes. But he was genuine. He had the best interests of the club at heart, and gave us a plethora of successful teams that we should have been thankful for.
Surely there can't legitimately be >30k people looking for tickets now!
Got very lucky there and got 2 in AU8. Worth waiting for the 20 mins basket drop when the yours have finished up.
Much left?
Got lucky with a 10 min quehallmap if anyone needs ithttps://www.liverpoolfc.com/tickets/tickets-availability/liverpool-fc-v-burnley-10-feb-2024-0300pm-270
By the time I had paid there was nowt left but Id expect some drop backs
No chance. 40k was like the highest wait position right? With 1.7 per position that's 70k people in total in the waiting list. Only 1/3rd took up the option in the first sale. Meaning absolute max 21k people would even be contemplating buying tickets at this point.
Did it not log you out to the back of the queue after purchasing then ?I don't like that they've stopped doing that. Just adds another queue skip method in where people can log in as others
Does anyone have the hallmap If you have F&F doing this, it helps massively
https://ticketing.liverpoolfc.com/en-GB/events/liverpool%20v%20burnley/2024-2-10_15.00/anfield?sb2m=1&hallmap
