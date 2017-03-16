« previous next »
Author Topic: Members Sales  (Read 1982482 times)

Online emitime

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #37640 on: Yesterday at 04:07:16 pm »
Quote from: Athleticobil on Yesterday at 03:48:09 pm
am i missing something on Burnley sale....

Why is it now going to general sale rather than further down waiting list, seems very harsh on whoever is 2001 etc

It's probably just more effort than it's worth for them. If less than a 1/3rd have actually chosen to buy a ticket at this point, it's only going to be less than that for each subsequent sale. They'd barely be selling a few hundred tickets at a time.

I guess the alternative is have a sale for waiting list positions up to 5,000 with the caveat that "you're not guaranteed but we think you'll probably get one based on uptake". I'm guessing they can't be arsed dealing with people not reading the caveat so just whack it onto all members, the tickets will be guaranteed to be sold anyway so..
Offline Athleticobil

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #37641 on: Yesterday at 04:11:07 pm »
Quote from: 30fiver on Yesterday at 04:06:36 pm
they would have if they were held normally, dont have all week do we

0800 & 1100 tomorrow could have bene done with ease
Offline Voronins ponytail

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #37642 on: Yesterday at 04:18:21 pm »
I see theyve just released rows 27-29 of Annie Road upper.
Online mighty magpie

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #37643 on: Yesterday at 04:32:31 pm »
Quote from: Athleticobil on Yesterday at 03:48:09 pm
am i missing something on Burnley sale....

Why is it now going to general sale rather than further down waiting list, seems very harsh on whoever is 2001 etc

Really hope this never happens. Tough building credits in late sales if it does.
Offline Athleticobil

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #37644 on: Yesterday at 04:37:50 pm »
Quote from: mighty magpie on Yesterday at 04:32:31 pm
Really hope this never happens. Tough building credits in late sales if it does.

in theory I agree with you, but when you create a waiting list, service the first 499 - it's weird to ignore #500 and go to general sale

Just go general sale straight away if that's the case
Offline anitrella

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #37645 on: Yesterday at 05:12:28 pm »
Quote from: AR48 on February  5, 2024, 09:55:20 am
What is this MyLFC email Ive been sent? This anything to do with ticketing?
my mate's mum had the same email, but the email was addressed to a random females name, not hers. Was yours addressed to you?
Offline anfieldpurch

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #37646 on: Yesterday at 05:15:25 pm »
Quote from: Athleticobil on Yesterday at 03:48:09 pm
am i missing something on Burnley sale....

Why is it now going to general sale rather than further down waiting list, seems very harsh on whoever is 2001 etc
Based on the conversation I had in relation to the disabled ticket issue for Chelsea, I assume it also applies here

Waiting List tickets are required to hold a credit, something to do with the Ts & Cs

As the tickets that are probably in the "general sale" are returns and don't carry credit, these can't be offered exclusively to the waiting list due to those Ts & Cs
Online bignred84

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #37647 on: Yesterday at 05:17:21 pm »
Quote from: Athleticobil on Yesterday at 04:37:50 pm
in theory I agree with you, but when you create a waiting list, service the first 499 - it's weird to ignore #500 and go to general sale

Just go general sale straight away if that's the case

in theory whats the point of a waiting list when they go beyond 35-40,000
when you know quite well each game will have less than 5-10% of that figure in the first place
Offline Athleticobil

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #37648 on: Yesterday at 05:17:50 pm »
Quote from: anfieldpurch on Yesterday at 05:15:25 pm
Based on the conversation I had in relation to the disabled ticket issue for Chelsea, I assume it also applies here

Waiting List tickets are required to hold a credit, something to do with the Ts & Cs

As the tickets that are probably in the "general sale" are returns and don't carry credit, these can't be offered exclusively to the waiting list due to those Ts & Cs

there is still circa 2000 credit earning tickets available post Waiting list sale
Offline AR48

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #37649 on: Yesterday at 05:51:08 pm »
Quote from: anitrella on Yesterday at 05:12:28 pm
my mate's mum had the same email, but the email was addressed to a random females name, not hers. Was yours addressed to you?

Yeah it was. Didnt appear to have anything to do with ticketing though. No real interest in being part of the wider website though so Ive just ignored it for now.
Online swoopy

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #37650 on: Yesterday at 06:42:13 pm »
The waiting list sale is only down to X as its people who would've been successful in the ballot if all the seats had been available initially. Have extra guaranteed member sales isn't what they normally do.
Online ScubaSteve

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #37651 on: Yesterday at 07:12:33 pm »
Quote from: swoopy on Yesterday at 06:42:13 pm
The waiting list sale is only down to X as its people who would've been successful in the ballot if all the seats had been available initially. Have extra guaranteed member sales isn't what they normally do.

Yeah the late availability gives everyone a slim chance of getting a ticket. Working through the waiting list every time more tickets become available would be ridiculous.
Online SnowGoon

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #37652 on: Yesterday at 07:22:33 pm »
Quote from: Athleticobil on Yesterday at 03:48:09 pm
am i missing something on Burnley sale....

Why is it now going to general sale rather than further down waiting list, seems very harsh on whoever is 2001 etc

Always been like this too, can't have it all based on the ballot! Never get a chance to build credits would you!
Offline adwhite40

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #37653 on: Yesterday at 07:24:30 pm »
Anyone know why my Dads ticket for Burnley is showing as able to distribute but mine is still not showing this an option? He purchased them together but it says only I can distribute as owner. Havent used my two for the season yet either
Online red_Mark1980

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #37654 on: Today at 06:55:50 am »
Quote from: SnowGoon on Yesterday at 07:22:33 pm
Always been like this too, can't have it all based on the ballot! Never get a chance to build credits would you!

It hasn't though.

I may benefit (I probably won't mind) but I'm 7389 on the waiting list. I'd pretty much resigned myself of not having a chance.

Seems bizarre they wouldn't just go down the list. Otherwise why arent they capping the waiting list if they are never going further down?
Online Stevo

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #37655 on: Today at 08:24:38 am »
Be interesting to see how theyll handle the sales for the other games. Burnley was short notice but if were at full capacity now then we shouldnt be doing the rest of the waitlist tickets 4 days before each game - that might allow them to go further down the list if time is less of an issue.
Online SnowGoon

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #37656 on: Today at 08:26:36 am »
Quote from: red_Mark1980 on Today at 06:55:50 am
It hasn't though.

I may benefit (I probably won't mind) but I'm 7389 on the waiting list. I'd pretty much resigned myself of not having a chance.

Seems bizarre they wouldn't just go down the list. Otherwise why arent they capping the waiting list if they are never going further down?

I meant its always been the late sales, rather than going down the ballot. That would be such a terrible idea for so many reasons! Never build credits, couldn't plan travel, more work for the club, returns on day of games etc
Online upthereds1993

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #37657 on: Today at 09:01:43 am »
Is there a way to identify whether the ticket you have in your basket is a ST return or whether it carries a credit? Always just checked out with what I've got and hoped for the best but I've noticed people mentioning on here before that there's a way to check beforehand?
Online jwilstroplfc

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #37658 on: Today at 09:09:18 am »
Quote from: upthereds1993 on Today at 09:01:43 am
Is there a way to identify whether the ticket you have in your basket is a ST return or whether it carries a credit? Always just checked out with what I've got and hoped for the best but I've noticed people mentioning on here before that there's a way to check beforehand?

Go back into the map by add more tickets and see the ones you have and if they have a ST in there then its a season ticket returnif its not there then its a credit .
Offline RainbowFlick

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #37659 on: Today at 09:50:55 am »
Quote from: adwhite40 on Yesterday at 07:24:30 pm
Anyone know why my Dads ticket for Burnley is showing as able to distribute but mine is still not showing this an option? He purchased them together but it says only I can distribute as owner. Havent used my two for the season yet either

the distribute button is really glitchy. sometimes it takes about 50 refreshes for it to appear. or even use a mobile vs laptop or other way round. i've shown the TO but they've not done anything about it yet.

(assuming you're both in 13+ club / haven't used distributes for cup games)
Online upthereds1993

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #37660 on: Today at 10:04:25 am »
Quote from: jwilstroplfc on Today at 09:09:18 am
Go back into the map by add more tickets and see the ones you have and if they have a ST in there then its a season ticket returnif its not there then its a credit .

Cheers mate
Online Bapsandwaps

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #37661 on: Today at 10:18:15 am »
Can anyone get it the prequeue? Saying link invalid
Online wild_wild_wild

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #37662 on: Today at 10:18:40 am »
i'm getting that too...
Online Bapsandwaps

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #37663 on: Today at 10:20:14 am »
Sound, thought that was the new blocking message or somehting  :no
Online upthereds1993

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #37664 on: Today at 10:20:42 am »
Same, I'd guess it's something to do with them moving from unique link sales back to normal sales
Online Bapsandwaps

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #37665 on: Today at 10:22:16 am »
Quote from: upthereds1993 on Today at 10:20:42 am
Same, I'd guess it's something to do with them moving from unique link sales back to normal sales

Yes may well be mate
Online glasgowsmvp

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #37666 on: Today at 10:22:33 am »
So for Burnley I'm 16k on the waiting list and there's 2k going on sale today. Does that not mean I've no chance? As shirley the waiting list members will have snapped up their chance of a ticket? Tar
Online DOG-LFC8

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #37667 on: Today at 10:23:49 am »
Quote from: Bapsandwaps on Today at 10:18:15 am
Can anyone get it the prequeue? Saying link invalid

Same. Restricted Access message
Online 30fiver

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #37668 on: Today at 10:25:15 am »
Quote from: glasgowsmvp on Today at 10:22:33 am
So for Burnley I'm 16k on the waiting list and there's 2k going on sale today. Does that not mean I've no chance? As shirley the waiting list members will have snapped up their chance of a ticket? Tar

Same chance as someone in position 2,000 and 48,000
Online Jm55

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #37669 on: Today at 10:26:26 am »
Quote from: glasgowsmvp on Today at 10:22:33 am
So for Burnley I'm 16k on the waiting list and there's 2k going on sale today. Does that not mean I've no chance? As shirley the waiting list members will have snapped up their chance of a ticket? Tar

Waiting list is irrelevant now, that sale has happened.

This is just an all members sale.
Online "Stuart"

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #37670 on: Today at 10:26:55 am »
Quote from: DOG-LFC8 on Today at 10:23:49 am
Same. Restricted Access message

I was getting worried it was just me
Online Bapsandwaps

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #37671 on: Today at 10:29:37 am »
Fuckinghell, so not only is a nightmare getting a position in the queue, you can't even get in pre queue now
Online MakeUsDreamLFC

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #37672 on: Today at 10:29:54 am »
Quote from: "Stuart" on Today at 10:26:55 am
I was getting worried it was just me
Apparently someone setup the sale to be accessible only via Unique links But he forgot to send the links or announce that links would be necessary : :wave

Classic from our TO. Even when you don't expect them to cock it up, they manage to to do it. Never in doubt!
Online lionel_messias

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #37673 on: Today at 10:30:52 am »
Quote from: ScubaSteve on Yesterday at 07:12:33 pm
Yeah the late availability gives everyone a slim chance of getting a ticket. Working through the waiting list every time more tickets become available would be ridiculous.

But fairer?
Online Bapsandwaps

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #37674 on: Today at 10:31:11 am »
Quote from: MakeUsDreamLFC on Today at 10:29:54 am
Apparently someone setup the sale to be accessible only via Unique links.
But he forgot to send the links.
Classic from our TO. Never in doubt!

That did come to my mind mate, but I just laughed and though no way ha ha
