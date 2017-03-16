am i missing something on Burnley sale....
Why is it now going to general sale rather than further down waiting list, seems very harsh on whoever is 2001 etc
Based on the conversation I had in relation to the disabled ticket issue for Chelsea, I assume it also applies here
Waiting List tickets are required to hold a credit, something to do with the Ts & Cs
As the tickets that are probably in the "general sale" are returns and don't carry credit, these can't be offered exclusively to the waiting list due to those Ts & Cs