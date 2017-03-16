« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 937 938 939 940 941 [942]   Go Down

Author Topic: Members Sales  (Read 1981052 times)

Offline emitime

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Kopite
  • ******
  • Posts: 870
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #37640 on: Today at 04:07:16 pm »
Quote from: Athleticobil on Today at 03:48:09 pm
am i missing something on Burnley sale....

Why is it now going to general sale rather than further down waiting list, seems very harsh on whoever is 2001 etc

It's probably just more effort than it's worth for them. If less than a 1/3rd have actually chosen to buy a ticket at this point, it's only going to be less than that for each subsequent sale. They'd barely be selling a few hundred tickets at a time.

I guess the alternative is have a sale for waiting list positions up to 5,000 with the caveat that "you're not guaranteed but we think you'll probably get one based on uptake". I'm guessing they can't be arsed dealing with people not reading the caveat so just whack it onto all members, the tickets will be guaranteed to be sold anyway so..
Logged

Offline Athleticobil

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 64
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #37641 on: Today at 04:11:07 pm »
Quote from: 30fiver on Today at 04:06:36 pm
they would have if they were held normally, dont have all week do we

0800 & 1100 tomorrow could have bene done with ease
Logged

Offline Voronins ponytail

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 98
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #37642 on: Today at 04:18:21 pm »
I see theyve just released rows 27-29 of Annie Road upper.
Logged

Offline mighty magpie

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 45
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #37643 on: Today at 04:32:31 pm »
Quote from: Athleticobil on Today at 03:48:09 pm
am i missing something on Burnley sale....

Why is it now going to general sale rather than further down waiting list, seems very harsh on whoever is 2001 etc

Really hope this never happens. Tough building credits in late sales if it does.
Logged

Offline Athleticobil

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 64
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #37644 on: Today at 04:37:50 pm »
Quote from: mighty magpie on Today at 04:32:31 pm
Really hope this never happens. Tough building credits in late sales if it does.

in theory I agree with you, but when you create a waiting list, service the first 499 - it's weird to ignore #500 and go to general sale

Just go general sale straight away if that's the case
Logged

Offline anitrella

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 439
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #37645 on: Today at 05:12:28 pm »
Quote from: AR48 on Yesterday at 09:55:20 am
What is this MyLFC email Ive been sent? This anything to do with ticketing?
my mate's mum had the same email, but the email was addressed to a random females name, not hers. Was yours addressed to you?
Logged

Online anfieldpurch

  • Simple
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,084
  • Justice for the 96!!
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #37646 on: Today at 05:15:25 pm »
Quote from: Athleticobil on Today at 03:48:09 pm
am i missing something on Burnley sale....

Why is it now going to general sale rather than further down waiting list, seems very harsh on whoever is 2001 etc
Based on the conversation I had in relation to the disabled ticket issue for Chelsea, I assume it also applies here

Waiting List tickets are required to hold a credit, something to do with the Ts & Cs

As the tickets that are probably in the "general sale" are returns and don't carry credit, these can't be offered exclusively to the waiting list due to those Ts & Cs
Logged
Proud father to Riley James Lucas 16/3/17

Offline bignred84

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 798
  • We all Live in a Red and White Upper Centenary
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #37647 on: Today at 05:17:21 pm »
Quote from: Athleticobil on Today at 04:37:50 pm
in theory I agree with you, but when you create a waiting list, service the first 499 - it's weird to ignore #500 and go to general sale

Just go general sale straight away if that's the case

in theory whats the point of a waiting list when they go beyond 35-40,000
when you know quite well each game will have less than 5-10% of that figure in the first place
Logged

Offline Athleticobil

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 64
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #37648 on: Today at 05:17:50 pm »
Quote from: anfieldpurch on Today at 05:15:25 pm
Based on the conversation I had in relation to the disabled ticket issue for Chelsea, I assume it also applies here

Waiting List tickets are required to hold a credit, something to do with the Ts & Cs

As the tickets that are probably in the "general sale" are returns and don't carry credit, these can't be offered exclusively to the waiting list due to those Ts & Cs

there is still circa 2000 credit earning tickets available post Waiting list sale
Logged

Offline AR48

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 388
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #37649 on: Today at 05:51:08 pm »
Quote from: anitrella on Today at 05:12:28 pm
my mate's mum had the same email, but the email was addressed to a random females name, not hers. Was yours addressed to you?

Yeah it was. Didnt appear to have anything to do with ticketing though. No real interest in being part of the wider website though so Ive just ignored it for now.
Logged

Offline swoopy

  • not a mod. At all. Like ever. And certainly not on the ticket board that's for sure. Not for want of trying. Can't spell Irmingham either.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,405
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #37650 on: Today at 06:42:13 pm »
The waiting list sale is only down to X as its people who would've been successful in the ballot if all the seats had been available initially. Have extra guaranteed member sales isn't what they normally do.
Logged

Online ScubaSteve

  • Sworn enemy of SnorkelStephanie
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,126
  • Every other Saturday's me half day off......
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #37651 on: Today at 07:12:33 pm »
Quote from: swoopy on Today at 06:42:13 pm
The waiting list sale is only down to X as its people who would've been successful in the ballot if all the seats had been available initially. Have extra guaranteed member sales isn't what they normally do.

Yeah the late availability gives everyone a slim chance of getting a ticket. Working through the waiting list every time more tickets become available would be ridiculous.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 937 938 939 940 941 [942]   Go Up
« previous next »
 