am i missing something on Burnley sale....



Why is it now going to general sale rather than further down waiting list, seems very harsh on whoever is 2001 etc



It's probably just more effort than it's worth for them. If less than a 1/3rd have actually chosen to buy a ticket at this point, it's only going to be less than that for each subsequent sale. They'd barely be selling a few hundred tickets at a time.I guess the alternative is have a sale for waiting list positions up to 5,000 with the caveat that "you're not guaranteed but we think you'll probably get one based on uptake". I'm guessing they can't be arsed dealing with people not reading the caveat so just whack it onto all members, the tickets will be guaranteed to be sold anyway so..