i was in the upper anny for the first time last night - back row of U6



stewards were constantly asking people to sit down, which i'm fine with because it's their job, but the attitude of some of fans is awful,



the stewards were not being horrible or excessive, they were going about it in the right way, but on other rows they had to move along the aisle to maybe past 5/10 people to catch somebodies eye to ask them to sit. If you're up there, just sit.



the view really is great, i was pleasantly surprised and the atmosphere was decent too