swoopy

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Members Sales
Reply #37520 on: January 30, 2024, 02:25:35 pm
Quote from: sheepfest on January 30, 2024, 02:24:41 pm
Big brother is watching you.

Although I was tempted for a family member but that would be my first time and probably get caught so it's a no from me.

Exactly ! It's ridiculous you're 'penalised' for buying a seat earlier and there's nothing you can do about it. I know ins in and all that but there's far better 'credit' seats available now.


seandundee123

  
  
  
Re: Members Sales
Reply #37521 on: January 30, 2024, 02:26:31 pm
Quote from: swoopy on January 30, 2024, 02:22:02 pm
Mmm

I'm getting the option to forward and rebuy (and presumably I can put the old one back on the ticket exchange, as I did last season once).

Although I think i'm going to jib out of doing it given they're cracking down on this sort of stuff (even though their own system allows me to do it !)

Is this against the rules??


swoopy

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Members Sales
Reply #37522 on: January 30, 2024, 02:28:37 pm
Quote from: seandundee123 on January 30, 2024, 02:26:31 pm
Is this against the rules??

They've added something to the forwarding page now that says you can't forward and re-buy

https://www.liverpoolfc.com/tickets/ticket-forwarding

Even though if you do them both in the same transaction the website still lets me do it.


seandundee123

  
  
  
Re: Members Sales
Reply #37523 on: January 30, 2024, 02:31:18 pm
Quote from: swoopy on January 30, 2024, 02:28:37 pm
They've added something to the forwarding page now that says you can't forward and re-buy

https://www.liverpoolfc.com/tickets/ticket-forwarding

Even though if you do them both in the same transaction the website still lets me do it.

PLEASE NOTE: IF YOU PURCHASE A TICKET AND THEN FORWARD IT, YOU WILL BE NOT BE ELIGIBLE TO PURCHASE ANOTHER TICKET .

I wouldn't risk it


seandundee123

  
  
  
Re: Members Sales
Reply #37524 on: January 30, 2024, 02:33:49 pm
Quote from: swoopy on January 30, 2024, 02:25:35 pm
Exactly ! It's ridiculous you're 'penalised' for buying a seat earlier and there's nothing you can do about it. I know ins in and all that but there's far better 'credit' seats available now.

Almost as if they don't give a shit about us!


sheepfest

  
  
  
  
Re: Members Sales
Reply #37525 on: January 30, 2024, 02:35:55 pm
Quote from: seandundee123 on January 30, 2024, 02:31:18 pm
PLEASE NOTE: IF YOU PURCHASE A TICKET AND THEN FORWARD IT, YOU WILL BE NOT BE ELIGIBLE TO PURCHASE ANOTHER TICKET .

I wouldn't risk it
Agree not worth it.

Small comfort for tomorrow is my upper main seat is next to the stairs out so not quite the back row.


Claire.

  
  
  
  
Re: Members Sales
Reply #37526 on: January 30, 2024, 02:59:32 pm
worst thing about being on the aisle in the upper main is the absolute helmets who spend the entire game going back and forth to the concourse and think it's perfectly okay to just stop and watch the game from the steps.


sheepfest

  
  
  
  
Re: Members Sales
Reply #37527 on: January 30, 2024, 03:10:00 pm
Quote from: Claire. on January 30, 2024, 02:59:32 pm
worst thing about being on the aisle in the upper main is the absolute helmets who spend the entire game going back and forth to the concourse and think it's perfectly okay to just stop and watch the game from the steps.

For the league cup seats we were in L10 and never seen as many people moving about while the game was on. Why people can't wait 45mins is beyond me.

Might be a few trips and sumbles from my outstretched legs.
« Last Edit: January 30, 2024, 06:07:56 pm by sheepfest »


anfieldpurch

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Members Sales
Reply #37528 on: January 30, 2024, 06:00:43 pm
Can't beat our ticket office.. my lad was in the disability ballot, was unsuccessful for the Chelsea game...

Waiting list numbers 1-8 this morning so couldn't view the game

This afternoon sale was for 4+ who did not register for the ballot so couldn't view the game... managed to view the hallmap from my account and find a wheelchair/PA seat but it wouldn't let me check out...

So 4+ unsuccessful in ballot doesn't get a chance to be sorted over 4+ who didn't apply for the ballot

Proud father to Riley James Lucas 16/3/17

bignred84

  
  
  
  
Re: Members Sales
Reply #37529 on: January 30, 2024, 06:28:31 pm
Quote from: anfieldpurch on January 30, 2024, 06:00:43 pm
Can't beat our ticket office.. my lad was in the disability ballot, was unsuccessful for the Chelsea game...

Waiting list numbers 1-8 this morning so couldn't view the game

This afternoon sale was for 4+ who did not register for the ballot so couldn't view the game... managed to view the hallmap from my account and find a wheelchair/PA seat but it wouldn't let me check out...

So 4+ unsuccessful in ballot doesn't get a chance to be sorted over 4+ who didn't apply for the ballot

I took the unsuccessful bit as a typo error

surely with the waiting list numbers of 30-45k+
and with no other chance to get a ticket.

how many have not actually applied for say Wolves, Spurs, City ?


** the next 2 sales for 3 then 2 credits do not mention being unsuccessful in the ballot
« Last Edit: January 30, 2024, 06:34:38 pm by bignred84 »


anfieldpurch

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Members Sales
Reply #37530 on: Yesterday at 09:30:05 am
Quote from: bignred84 on January 30, 2024, 06:28:31 pm
I took the unsuccessful bit as a typo error

surely with the waiting list numbers of 30-45k+
and with no other chance to get a ticket.

how many have not actually applied for say Wolves, Spurs, City ?


** the next 2 sales for 3 then 2 credits do not mention being unsuccessful in the ballot
No, it's a slightly different list for the disability sale, so the general admission waiting list was covered in yesterday morning's sale however my lad's waiting list number was 31

The Morning sale where all non-disabled supporters covered he 4+ waiting list only cover positions 1-8 in the disabled waiting list, so my lad was 23 outside of this.
The sale in the afternoon was for anybody who didn't register for the ballot but had 4+but again I couldn't actually buy for my son because he was unsuccessful in ballot rather than not registering even when I was able to basket and try to allocate

Proud father to Riley James Lucas 16/3/17

Claire.

  
  
  
  
Re: Members Sales
Reply #37531 on: Yesterday at 10:03:50 am
if seats are still available, get on to chat with them cos that doesn't sound right.


anfieldpurch

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Members Sales
Reply #37532 on: Yesterday at 10:50:33 am
Quote from: Claire. on Yesterday at 10:03:50 am
if seats are still available, get on to chat with them cos that doesn't sound right.
Yeah, I got on chat to them yesterday and got told to send them an email.

Proud father to Riley James Lucas 16/3/17

Claire.

  
  
  
  
Re: Members Sales
Reply #37533 on: Yesterday at 11:01:35 am
Quote from: anfieldpurch on Yesterday at 10:50:33 am
Yeah, I got on chat to them yesterday and got told to send them an email.

with a 48 hour lead time no doubt. Did they have an explanation about why you're not eligible or just say they will investigate?


SnowGoon

  
  
  
  
Re: Members Sales
Reply #37534 on: Yesterday at 11:41:21 am
Quote from: anfieldpurch on Yesterday at 10:50:33 am
Yeah, I got on chat to them yesterday and got told to send them an email.

If you can get on, there is a pair in AL4

Eeeeeeeeeegor!

anfieldpurch

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Members Sales
Reply #37535 on: Yesterday at 11:47:05 am
Quote from: Claire. on Yesterday at 11:01:35 am
with a 48 hour lead time no doubt. Did they have an explanation about why you're not eligible or just say they will investigate?
No, I just think it's a cock-up on their end... the non-disabled waiting list was all satisfied in the sale and they seem to have not considered the disabled waiting list

Quote from: SnowGoon on Yesterday at 11:41:21 am
If you can get on, there is a pair in AL4
Yep that's the ones i had in basket that still says my maximum is 0 for my son's account so back on hold...

Proud father to Riley James Lucas 16/3/17

keano7

  
  
  
  
Re: Members Sales
Reply #37536 on: Yesterday at 12:39:18 pm
Lots still available for tonight. Down to 2+ at 2pm.

"Can't wait for this one me mates picking me up in a van"

ScubaSteve

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Members Sales
Reply #37537 on: Yesterday at 02:08:22 pm
Quote from: keano7 on Yesterday at 12:39:18 pm
Lots still available for tonight. Down to 2+ at 2pm.

Just checked and theres a queue more than an hour so likely to sell out now Id imagine


WereTheBoysFromTheRoadEnd

  
  
  
  
Re: Members Sales
Reply #37538 on: Yesterday at 02:17:57 pm
Easy enough that


DOG-LFC8

  
  
  
  
Re: Members Sales
Reply #37539 on: Yesterday at 02:30:06 pm
only a handful of credit seats left for the 2+ sale. very hard to build credits now


Andypandimonium

  
  
  
  
Re: Members Sales
Reply #37540 on: Yesterday at 02:36:02 pm
Lure you in for Chelsea then try to sell you Ajax leg ends. Nice.


nayia2002

  
  
  
  
    
Re: Members Sales
Reply #37541 on: Yesterday at 05:29:45 pm
Just returned my ticket to club for tonight's game  :wave
Hope someone gets lucky

who are you to judge the life i live?
i know im not perfect-and i dont live to be,
but before you start pointing fingers make
sure your hands are clean!.

bignred84

  
  
  
  
Re: Members Sales
Reply #37542 on: Today at 12:36:29 am
Interesting how many "empty" seats tonight (Chelsea) there was in the upper Anny

quite a few areas of rows of XX tickets, obviously unsold hospitality tickets


mighty magpie

  
  
  
  
Re: Members Sales
Reply #37543 on: Today at 06:36:08 am
Take it didn't sell out on 2+.
Why are they not dropping these to 1+ or all members. Silly.


walterwhite

  
  
  
  
Re: Members Sales
Reply #37544 on: Today at 09:04:11 am
Quote from: mighty magpie on Today at 06:36:08 am
Take it didn't sell out on 2+.
Why are they not dropping these to 1+ or all members. Silly.

I was on yesterday and it was sold out on 2+ probably the hospitality coming back too late to resell
« Last Edit: Today at 09:07:38 am by walterwhite »


sharkeyb

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Members Sales
Reply #37545 on: Today at 10:09:17 am
i was in the upper anny for the first time last night - back row of U6

stewards were constantly asking people to sit down, which i'm fine with because it's their job, but the attitude of some of fans is awful,

the stewards were not being horrible or excessive, they were going about it in the right way, but on other rows they had to move along the aisle to maybe past 5/10 people to catch somebodies eye to ask them to sit.   If you're up there, just sit.

the view really is great, i was pleasantly surprised and the atmosphere was decent too

Sir, the cash monies?

mighty magpie

  
  
  
  
Re: Members Sales
Reply #37546 on: Today at 10:35:29 am
Quote from: sharkeyb on Today at 10:09:17 am
i was in the upper anny for the first time last night - back row of U6

stewards were constantly asking people to sit down, which i'm fine with because it's their job, but the attitude of some of fans is awful,

the stewards were not being horrible or excessive, they were going about it in the right way, but on other rows they had to move along the aisle to maybe past 5/10 people to catch somebodies eye to ask them to sit.   If you're up there, just sit.

the view really is great, i was pleasantly surprised and the atmosphere was decent too

i was in U7, against back wall. Seen the female steward ask once and that was it.

Bit of standing for chances but other than that it was fine. View is very good.


Girder of Girth

  
  
  
  
Re: Members Sales
Reply #37547 on: Today at 10:41:15 am
I was in U4. People were sitting down much more than the last time I was up there (Utd game).

Was surprised that all the guys around me had bought from touts. They proudly showed me screenshots of paper tickets they'd paid £200 for - I thought they'd scrapped paper tickets.

1st Game: Standing on Kop watching Digger Barnes give us a winner against Spurs 29/10/89.
Hooked ever since ...
Hooked ever since ...

cmccarthy81

  
  
  
  
Re: Members Sales
Reply #37548 on: Today at 11:13:57 am
Quote from: bignred84 on January 30, 2024, 06:28:31 pm
I took the unsuccessful bit as a typo error

surely with the waiting list numbers of 30-45k+
and with no other chance to get a ticket.

how many have not actually applied for say Wolves, Spurs, City ?


** the next 2 sales for 3 then 2 credits do not mention being unsuccessful in the ballot

Apologies - haven't read back in full. Are the late 4+ sales (non AR returns) not going to be open to 4+ members who entered the ballot?

or was Chelsea different with regards to timescales?


cmccarthy81

  
  
  
  
Re: Members Sales
Reply #37549 on: Today at 11:15:10 am
Quote from: 30fiver on January 29, 2024, 06:04:19 pm
Looking like the only options date wise for Luton Town (H) is going to be 13th/14th/21st Feb, with the most likely being the 21st Feb

Only 2 other guaranteed 'free' midweeks between now and the end of the season

23rd/24th April and 14th/15th May

Both of these have to be 'reserved' for Everton (A) and Fulham (A) if we were to progress in the FA Cup

Luton Town (H) on Feb 21st would result in a 'free distribute' option for members whilst retaining the credit, bringing the total of matches you have to actually attend down to 10 to retain your 13+ status

Any further intel on the Luton date 305'r?


Schmarn

  
  
  
Re: Members Sales
Reply #37550 on: Today at 11:16:44 am

Only 9 days till Burnley. When do we think they go to the waitlist and then late availability for all members? Time is already constrained and surely seasonal hospo have had enough time to say if they want to go.

