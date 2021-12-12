There could be 1 more game to re-arrange by then if we get through the quarters of the FA CupMuch more likely they bring it forward as suggested. It's exactly what they did with Utd last season I think, and City one year as well.
Those Wolves tickets just became a million times more golden
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT
Fucking 1172 in the bastard waiting list for Wolves. Fuck's sake.
You'll get one
Like you said though, therell be a few thousand up to that point? You still think that number should be okIm just over 1,000 for wolves
Could be a few thousand... think there'll be 3k ish seats in total come up across all areas, sell out 1500 ish on wait list on averagePersonal opinion
I think theres a decent chance as well but Id still much much much prefer to have got one boxed off today. Even those crap spec up the back everyone was moaning about just a few hours ago!
472 for me, Rhi.Fucking gonna be up nights until it's confirmed either way.
Double fine on that!
So when do people in waiting lists get to have a chance at a ticket?
when they know that the stand is fully open.
Waiting list position for wolves is about 500, will I get any luck?
About 700 still left for Wolves. Weird.Can anyone see how many are left for Spurs?
Well I hope youre lucky as were 1187. Someone said on Tuesday theres a decent chance as the ballot was done with the current capacity in mind (or at least I think that might be the case) so heres hoping as I think late sales will be nigh on impossible now more than than ever
263 for Wolves and Im still anxious
Are they going to sell the waiting list ones just before the late sales as they did earlier on.
194 for Wolves. The optimism on here is great but somehow I still dont expect to get one 🤷♂️
are there many left for Chelsea?
