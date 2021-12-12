« previous next »
Offline 30fiver

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #37360 on: Yesterday at 11:07:26 am »
Quote from: scouser102002 on Yesterday at 10:56:31 am
There could be 1 more game to re-arrange by then if we get through the quarters of the FA Cup

Much more likely they bring it forward as suggested. It's exactly what they did with Utd last season I think, and City one year as well.

Stick the fulham one mid week before wolves

TV will want a swinging title race
Online swoopy

  • not a mod. At all. Like ever. And certainly not on the ticket board that's for sure. Not for want of trying. Can't spell Irmingham either.
  • RAWK Supporter
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #37361 on: Yesterday at 11:24:56 am »
Quote from: mattyyt on Yesterday at 11:04:19 am
Those Wolves tickets just became a million times more golden 

Touts wet dream
Offline Barneylfc∗

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #37362 on: Yesterday at 11:28:45 am »
Quote from: mattyyt on Yesterday at 11:04:19 am
Those Wolves tickets just became a million times more golden

Willy Wonka wouldn't get this ticket off me
Offline Rhi

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #37363 on: Yesterday at 11:56:26 am »
Fucking 1172 in the bastard waiting list for Wolves. Fuck's sake.
Offline 30fiver

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #37364 on: Yesterday at 12:04:24 pm »
Quote from: Rhi on Yesterday at 11:56:26 am
Fucking 1172 in the bastard waiting list for Wolves. Fuck's sake.

You'll get one
Online ScubaSteve

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #37365 on: Yesterday at 12:12:00 pm »
Quote from: 30fiver on Yesterday at 12:04:24 pm
You'll get one

Like you said though, therell be a few thousand up to that point? You still think that number should be ok

Im just over 1,000 for wolves
Offline 30fiver

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #37366 on: Yesterday at 12:18:52 pm »
Quote from: ScubaSteve on Yesterday at 12:12:00 pm
Like you said though, therell be a few thousand up to that point? You still think that number should be ok

Im just over 1,000 for wolves

Could be a few thousand... think there'll be 3k ish seats in total come up across all areas, sell out 1500 ish on wait list on average

Personal opinion
Offline Rhi

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #37367 on: Yesterday at 12:24:29 pm »
Quote from: 30fiver on Yesterday at 12:04:24 pm
You'll get one

I think theres a decent chance as well but Id still much much much prefer to have got one boxed off today. Even those crap spec up the back everyone was moaning about just a few hours ago!
Online ScubaSteve

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #37368 on: Yesterday at 12:24:45 pm »
Quote from: 30fiver on Yesterday at 12:18:52 pm
Could be a few thousand... think there'll be 3k ish seats in total come up across all areas, sell out 1500 ish on wait list on average

Personal opinion

Hopefully mate. Would love to be there to say my goodbyes
Offline 30fiver

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #37369 on: Yesterday at 12:27:59 pm »
Quote from: Rhi on Yesterday at 12:24:29 pm
I think theres a decent chance as well but Id still much much much prefer to have got one boxed off today. Even those crap spec up the back everyone was moaning about just a few hours ago!

I'd say much better odds than league cup final ballot of getting one in that position

I know! they're actually decent seats them too, not to mention the cheapest!
13+ would have snapped up them tickets, £570 for a seasie cheapest in ground
Offline Hij

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #37370 on: Yesterday at 12:28:47 pm »
Quote from: Rhi on Yesterday at 11:56:26 am
Fucking 1172 in the bastard waiting list for Wolves. Fuck's sake.
472 for me, Rhi.

Fucking gonna be up nights until it's confirmed either way.
Offline 30fiver

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #37371 on: Yesterday at 12:29:12 pm »
Quote from: Hij on Yesterday at 12:28:47 pm
472 for me, Rhi.

Fucking gonna be up nights until it's confirmed either way.

Double fine on that!
Offline Hij

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #37372 on: Yesterday at 12:30:15 pm »
Quote from: 30fiver on Yesterday at 12:29:12 pm
Double fine on that!
Haha yeah you'd hope so, but until it's confirmed I won't be able to relax!
Offline F-T-9

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #37373 on: Yesterday at 12:38:28 pm »
So when do people in waiting lists get to have a chance at a ticket?
Offline sonofkenny

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #37374 on: Yesterday at 12:47:04 pm »
Quote from: F-T-9 on Yesterday at 12:38:28 pm
So when do people in waiting lists get to have a chance at a ticket?

when they know that the stand is fully open.
Online ScubaSteve

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #37375 on: Yesterday at 12:51:42 pm »
Quote from: sonofkenny on Yesterday at 12:47:04 pm
when they know that the stand is fully open.

Youll have a good idea of the numbers at stake here?

How many more seats are likely to be released for the wolves game if all gets signed off.
Offline deanloco9

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #37376 on: Yesterday at 12:54:03 pm »
Waiting list position for wolves is about 500, will I get any luck?
Logged

Offline Rhi

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #37377 on: Yesterday at 01:00:35 pm »
Quote from: deanloco9 on Yesterday at 12:54:03 pm
Waiting list position for wolves is about 500, will I get any luck?

If the AR hospo seats are ready to be sold by then, then almost certainly yeah.
Online bignred84

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #37378 on: Yesterday at 01:16:33 pm »
all the fuss yesterday, earlier today, yet there's still tickets left for Wolves

In is In and this game had now taken a massive twist/significance.
Offline Stevo

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #37379 on: Yesterday at 01:59:08 pm »
About 700 still left for Wolves. Weird.

Can anyone see how many are left for Spurs?
Logged

Online swoopy

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #37380 on: Yesterday at 02:00:24 pm »
Quote from: Stevo on Yesterday at 01:59:08 pm
About 700 still left for Wolves. Weird.

Can anyone see how many are left for Spurs?

About 650 left
Offline Stevo

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #37381 on: Yesterday at 02:05:13 pm »
Nice one, thanks
Offline mattyyt

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #37382 on: Yesterday at 02:26:25 pm »
Quote from: Stevo on Yesterday at 01:59:08 pm
About 700 still left for Wolves. Weird.


Theyve had a few hours now, time to give it the waiting list!  ;D
Offline seandundee123

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #37383 on: Yesterday at 02:28:05 pm »
Apologies if I should have worked this out for myself but I'm number 776 on the waiting list for Wolves. Should I be fairly hopeful of getting a ticket? Thanks
Logged

Online duvva 💅

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #37384 on: Yesterday at 02:29:06 pm »
Quote from: Rhi on Yesterday at 11:56:26 am
Fucking 1172 in the bastard waiting list for Wolves. Fuck's sake.
Well I hope youre lucky as were 1187.

Someone said on Tuesday theres a decent chance as the ballot was done with the current capacity in mind (or at least I think that might be the case) so heres hoping as I think late sales will be nigh on impossible now more than than ever
Online swoopy

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #37385 on: Yesterday at 02:30:22 pm »
Quote from: duvva 💅 on Yesterday at 02:29:06 pm
Well I hope youre lucky as were 1187.

Someone said on Tuesday theres a decent chance as the ballot was done with the current capacity in mind (or at least I think that might be the case) so heres hoping as I think late sales will be nigh on impossible now more than than ever

I recon that once they clear the waiting list with the extra tickets then the 'restricted' 4+ games may not be too difficult (Wolves aside possibly).
Offline Claire.

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #37386 on: Yesterday at 02:40:39 pm »
Quote from: Stevo on Yesterday at 01:59:08 pm
About 700 still left for Wolves. Weird.

Can anyone see how many are left for Spurs?

the sale lasts til Monday morning, not everyone will have been on yet.
Offline Athleticobil

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #37387 on: Yesterday at 03:49:10 pm »
Quote from: 30fiver on Yesterday at 12:29:12 pm
Double fine on that!

as 650 for city and 900 for wolves, im loving the optimism here ;D
Offline OllieToner

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #37388 on: Yesterday at 04:01:22 pm »
263 for Wolves and Im still anxious
Online swoopy

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #37389 on: Yesterday at 04:03:52 pm »
Quote from: OllieToner on Yesterday at 04:01:22 pm
263 for Wolves and Im still anxious

You'll be fine.
I'm more anxious about 1790 for City ;D Defo a late sale jobbie.
Offline SnowGoon

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #37390 on: Today at 04:03:22 pm »
Are they going to sell the waiting list ones just before the late sales as they did earlier on.

Also those £30 tickets in upper annie are still £30 for juniors, wonder why junior pricing isn't permitted there?

Says N/A here too https://www.liverpoolfc.com/tickets/match-day-premier-league-prices
Offline RainbowFlick

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #37391 on: Today at 04:25:39 pm »
seems like all hospo seats have sold out in the league!? or maybe they'll mysteriously return with a 25% markup.
Online swoopy

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #37392 on: Today at 04:26:24 pm »
Quote from: SnowGoon on Today at 04:03:22 pm
Are they going to sell the waiting list ones just before the late sales as they did earlier on.

You'd like to hope they sell them as soon as they know, so that people can make travel plans where necessary.
Offline fru

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #37393 on: Today at 05:54:21 pm »
194 for Wolves. The optimism on here is great but somehow I still dont expect to get one 🤷‍♂️
Online anitrella

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #37394 on: Today at 07:57:05 pm »
Quote from: fru on Today at 05:54:21 pm
194 for Wolves. The optimism on here is great but somehow I still dont expect to get one 🤷‍♂️
counted 634 tickets left earlier this afternoon, so think youll be sorted if nothing drastic changes between now and ballot end
Offline walterwhite

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #37395 on: Today at 08:28:06 pm »
Quote from: fru on Today at 05:54:21 pm
194 for Wolves. The optimism on here is great but somehow I still dont expect to get one 🤷‍♂️

Yeah you'll be fine, I'd say if I learned anything this year its people sign up for the fun for everything. For the cancelled tickets earlier this year people were asked to register just before the first sale in it and still 100s left behind when really it should have been a shortfall of a few hundred. People on that waitlist won't even bother to buy look at the ballot even, 600 left out of (what did people say here looked available?) 3k
Offline Claire.

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #37396 on: Today at 08:40:19 pm »
are there many left for Chelsea?
Logged

Online duvva 💅

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #37397 on: Today at 08:50:21 pm »
Quote from: Claire. on Today at 08:40:19 pm
are there many left for Chelsea?
Quite a lot in AU1 & AU8 probably a good few hundred. Another 50ish toward the back of AU2

Theyre the only orange blocks at the moment
Online anitrella

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #37398 on: Today at 09:32:57 pm »
Quote from: Claire. on Today at 08:40:19 pm
are there many left for Chelsea?
was 580ish this afternoon
