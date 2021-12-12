There could be 1 more game to re-arrange by then if we get through the quarters of the FA CupMuch more likely they bring it forward as suggested. It's exactly what they did with Utd last season I think, and City one year as well.
Those Wolves tickets just became a million times more golden
Those Wolves tickets just became a million times more golden
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT
Fucking 1172 in the bastard waiting list for Wolves. Fuck's sake.
You'll get one
Like you said though, therell be a few thousand up to that point? You still think that number should be okIm just over 1,000 for wolves
Could be a few thousand... think there'll be 3k ish seats in total come up across all areas, sell out 1500 ish on wait list on averagePersonal opinion
I think theres a decent chance as well but Id still much much much prefer to have got one boxed off today. Even those crap spec up the back everyone was moaning about just a few hours ago!
472 for me, Rhi.Fucking gonna be up nights until it's confirmed either way.
Double fine on that!
So when do people in waiting lists get to have a chance at a ticket?
when they know that the stand is fully open.
Waiting list position for wolves is about 500, will I get any luck?
About 700 still left for Wolves. Weird.Can anyone see how many are left for Spurs?
About 700 still left for Wolves. Weird.
Well I hope youre lucky as were 1187. Someone said on Tuesday theres a decent chance as the ballot was done with the current capacity in mind (or at least I think that might be the case) so heres hoping as I think late sales will be nigh on impossible now more than than ever
263 for Wolves and Im still anxious
Page created in 0.052 seconds with 25 queries.
[Server Load: 1.06]