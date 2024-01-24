Surprise, surprise!

The Anfield road Upper's capacity is approximately 7500. The available seats for tomorrow's sale are 2200 only in that stand (needless to say, the available rows are at the very top - bring your oxygen)!

Where did the remaining 5300 seats in that area of the ground go??? No one with 13+ bought in that stand. The STH in that stand are not more than several hundred, maybe 1 thousand.

Therefore over 4000 seats in that stand alone, have been sold by hospitality resellers such as Brodies?

Altogether the available seats in the whole ground for tomorrow is 3,000. In other words, the balloted seats are 3000, whereas 4500 seats were converted to hospo in the ARU only.

