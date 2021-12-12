« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 926 927 928 929 930 [931]   Go Down

Author Topic: Members Sales  (Read 1953199 times)

Offline LFCagro77

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 18
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #37200 on: Today at 06:51:44 pm »
Quote from: 30fiver on Yesterday at 03:35:56 pm

🤣 🤣 Thanks, should be on the payroll tbf hahaha

rumour has it you already are!!  ;D
Logged

Offline ABJ

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,604
  • Internet terrorist
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #37201 on: Today at 07:39:07 pm »
Quote from: LFCagro77 on Today at 06:51:44 pm
rumour has it you already are!!  ;D
In his dreams  ;D
Logged
Quote from: Harvest Fields
i watched the chelsea game at my sisters. her 12 year old son is severly autistic and i forgot myself and jumped up screaming at the goal and he went nuts. screaming and shouting. scared the fuck out of me. apologised to my sister as i thought id upset him, turns out he was joining in.

Offline RMG

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,088
  • YNWA
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #37202 on: Today at 08:03:57 pm »
My ma bought us hospitality tickets for Wolves, she put both our membership numbers in to get the credit, not showing in ticket or history section?

Both been successful in ballot for Wolves as well so not sure how that works? Surely the club know hospitality has been bought as was done a few weeks ago.

Any ideas?
Logged

Offline ScubaSteve

  • Sworn enemy of SnorkelStephanie
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,079
  • Every other Saturday's me half day off......
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #37203 on: Today at 08:30:10 pm »
Quote from: swoopy on Today at 09:10:02 am
There'll be a late sale. It will be very late though!

They need to get things dropped quickly though and not piss around like they did for Arsenal leaving unsold seats.

Id imagine the only late sale the club would doing is for those members who were unsuccessful in the ballot?

Or is that likely to change to all regardless of whether you expressed an interest this half of the season?
Logged

Offline SnowGoon

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 363
  • Roberto Baggio: The Divine Ponytail
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #37204 on: Today at 08:34:58 pm »
Quote from: RMG on Today at 08:03:57 pm
My ma bought us hospitality tickets for Wolves, she put both our membership numbers in to get the credit, not showing in ticket or history section?

Both been successful in ballot for Wolves as well so not sure how that works? Surely the club know hospitality has been bought as was done a few weeks ago.

Any ideas?

Will be fine, you can have both a general admission and hospitality' tickets on your account (upto 6 hospo actually).

Hospo will only show nearer to the time when you're emailed (I think).
Logged
Eeeeeeeeeegor!

Offline RMG

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,088
  • YNWA
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #37205 on: Today at 08:39:38 pm »
Quote from: SnowGoon on Today at 08:34:58 pm
Will be fine, you can have both a general admission and hospitality' tickets on your account (upto 6 hospo actually).

Hospo will only show nearer to the time when you're emailed (I think).

So we can buy for general admission sale while also having hospitality tickets and it's fine?

Didn't know you could do that
Logged

Offline deanloco9

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 650
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #37206 on: Today at 09:47:17 pm »
Quote from: RMG on Today at 08:39:38 pm
So we can buy for general admission sale while also having hospitality tickets and it's fine?

Didn't know you could do that

Also the same case here! Bought Hospitality for Wolves but just refunded it as successful in the Ballot!  ;D
Logged

Offline Craig S

  • KOP CONDUCTOR
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,888
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #37207 on: Today at 10:55:57 pm »
Is there a unique link email for tomorrow's sale? My partner hasn't received one. I was unsure so said would ask on here in her behalf.
Logged

Online Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 58,778
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #37208 on: Today at 10:58:42 pm »
Quote from: Craig S on Today at 10:55:57 pm
Is there a unique link email for tomorrow's sale? My partner hasn't received one. I was unsure so said would ask on here in her behalf.

Should've got one yesterday if she was successful in the ballot.
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Offline Craig S

  • KOP CONDUCTOR
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,888
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #37209 on: Today at 11:00:24 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 10:58:42 pm
Should've got one yesterday if she was successful in the ballot.

Thanks. She has just found it in junk. Checked after your message, so thanks
Logged

Online MakeUsDreamLFC

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 247
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #37210 on: Today at 11:16:52 pm »
Surprise, surprise!
The Anfield road Upper's capacity is approximately 7500. The available seats for tomorrow's sale are 2200 only in that stand (needless to say, the available rows are at the very top - bring your oxygen)!
Where did the remaining 5300 seats in that area of the ground go??? No one with 13+ bought in that stand. The STH in that stand are not more than several hundred, maybe 1 thousand.
Therefore over 4000 seats in that stand alone, have been sold by hospitality resellers such as Brodies?
Altogether the available seats in the whole ground for tomorrow is 3,000. In other words, the balloted seats are 3000, whereas 4500 seats were converted to hospo in the ARU only.
« Last Edit: Today at 11:26:20 pm by MakeUsDreamLFC »
Logged

Online didopich

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 794
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #37211 on: Today at 11:23:01 pm »
This is absolutely shocking and confirms what I suspected when I've seen a lot of guys saying it on Twitter. They just thought let's go and push the sales for extra week and make lot's of money to compensate for the losses. They don't care about GA fans...it's all about hospos. Disgusting
Logged

Online mattyyt

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 347
  • He drinks sangria
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #37212 on: Today at 11:26:44 pm »
Do they release more tomorrow, or are we all really fighting over just 3,000 seats in these ballots?! 5% of the capacity being for general sale is ridiculous.
Logged

Offline Schmarn

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,113
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #37213 on: Today at 11:26:59 pm »

Were the ballot odds ever released for each game?
Logged

Online didopich

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 794
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #37214 on: Today at 11:27:16 pm »
To be clear I've seen hallmaps on Twitter for the 4+ games and they've just left us 6-7 rows at the top and sold off the lower 25 to hospitality except for AU1...even there they've cut out the left side. All blocks look like chopped off with knife. Didn't wanna say it before until I was given the hallmap for City to confirm it.
Logged

Online MakeUsDreamLFC

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 247
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #37215 on: Today at 11:29:51 pm »
Quote from: mattyyt on Today at 11:26:44 pm
Do they release more tomorrow, or are we all really fighting over just 3,000 seats in these ballots?! 5% of the capacity being for general sale is ridiculous.
the only additional ones they might be releasing tomorrow are some restricted views, which with the new stand now are few and far between. they won't be releasing anything more in the ARU. the ones available are the worst/highest rows only.
Logged

Online didopich

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 794
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #37216 on: Today at 11:31:11 pm »
Unless you want a ticket in the KG kids area there is no ticket to be had lower than row 80 in main or lower than row 40 in Ani road upper.
Row 40 is the cut off...joke
Logged

Online MakeUsDreamLFC

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 247
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #37217 on: Today at 11:36:06 pm »
Quote from: didopich on Today at 11:27:16 pm
To be clear I've seen hallmaps on Twitter for the 4+ games and they've just left us 6-7 rows at the top and sold off the lower 25 to hospitality except for AU1...even there they've cut out the left side. All blocks look like chopped off with knife. Didn't wanna say it before until I was given the hallmap for City to confirm it.
Here is an example of exactly what you have described. These are the 150 seats they left us in block AU6 for Wolves!
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 926 927 928 929 930 [931]   Go Up
« previous next »
 