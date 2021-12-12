« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 925 926 927 928 929 [930]   Go Down

Author Topic: Members Sales  (Read 1949999 times)

Online SnowGoon

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 361
  • Roberto Baggio: The Divine Ponytail
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #37160 on: Today at 02:55:38 pm »
Correction email, City was successful after all.
Logged
Eeeeeeeeeegor!

Online MakeUsDreamLFC

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 243
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #37161 on: Today at 02:56:30 pm »
Quote from: 30fiver on Today at 02:47:48 pm
Someone can't count

they should be doing count, not me (I am not the one who cocked up)! Maybe they have software which can do the count for them. Thanks for helping them.
« Last Edit: Today at 03:19:39 pm by MakeUsDreamLFC »
Logged

Online Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 58,761
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #37162 on: Today at 02:57:42 pm »
Quote from: SnowGoon on Today at 02:55:38 pm
Correction email, City was successful after all.

Yours was the one with the double entry but only child successful?

Good to hear. No emails here for any amendments.
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Online SnowGoon

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 361
  • Roberto Baggio: The Divine Ponytail
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #37163 on: Today at 03:01:16 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 02:57:42 pm
Yours was the one with the double entry but only child successful?

Good to hear. No emails here for any amendments.

Yeah, looks like it was just a small number of errors
Logged
Eeeeeeeeeegor!

Offline scouser102002

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,430
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #37164 on: Today at 03:02:22 pm »
emails being sent out now about the error
Logged

Online MakeUsDreamLFC

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 243
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #37165 on: Today at 03:13:31 pm »
Quote from: scouser102002 on Today at 03:02:22 pm
emails being sent out now about the error
Yes, received an email as well, as affected by the mess. Looks like only some of applications were affected, and it was for man city only, thankfully. And X + Y <= Z, thankfully, so no one to be disappointed at the end.
« Last Edit: Today at 03:15:54 pm by MakeUsDreamLFC »
Logged

Online 30fiver

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,192
  • Now it's time for Jurgens men
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #37166 on: Today at 03:17:25 pm »
Quote from: MakeUsDreamLFC on Today at 03:13:31 pm
Yes, received an email as well, as affected by the mess. Looks like only some of applications were affected, and it was for man city only, thankfully. And X + Y <= Z, thankfully, so no one to be disappointed at the end.

Some got wait list positions
Logged

Online duvva 💅

  • lippa RAWK Diivva, broke Kenny's sky
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,827
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #37167 on: Today at 03:22:42 pm »
Quote from: 30fiver on Today at 03:17:25 pm
Some got wait list positions
Do you mean some who should have got tickets as part of a group application (the others in the group were successful), havent all been sorted?
And does that have a knock for others waiting list positions for City, do you know what positions theyve been given?
Logged
When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

Online MakeUsDreamLFC

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 243
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #37168 on: Today at 03:24:40 pm »
Quote from: 30fiver on Today at 03:17:25 pm
Some got wait list positions
Makes sense to be because:
If they applied as group of 2 presunably. One (Person A) got wait list position yesterday by email. The other got email saying "No registration". Then now, they both have the same Wait position which was communicated to Person A. So no disappointment in that case either. So all good.

If I was in the position described above, I would have accepted our fate that we both have wait position.
I wouldn't argue that we both should be successful, as obviously it wasn't the case.
Logged

Online 30fiver

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,192
  • Now it's time for Jurgens men
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #37169 on: Today at 03:25:52 pm »
Quote from: duvva 💅 on Today at 03:22:42 pm
Do you mean some who should have got tickets as part of a group application (the others in the group were successful), havent all been sorted?
And does that have a knock for others waiting list positions for City, do you know what positions theyve been given?

Don't believe so, just know some got wait list positions as I've read an email

Not sure on the knock on impact to others lists, doubt there is one.. In the car to London not been keeping up as much
Logged

Online Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 58,761
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #37170 on: Today at 03:27:24 pm »
Quote from: 30fiver on Today at 03:25:52 pm
Don't believe so, just know some got wait list positions as I've read an email

Not sure on the knock on impact to others lists, doubt there is one.. In the car to London not been keeping up as much

How fucking dare you. You've got a full time job here keeping us in the loop with shit.  ;D
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Online duvva 💅

  • lippa RAWK Diivva, broke Kenny's sky
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,827
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #37171 on: Today at 03:28:25 pm »
Quote from: 30fiver on Today at 03:25:52 pm
Don't believe so, just know some got wait list positions as I've read an email

Not sure on the knock on impact to others lists, doubt there is one.. In the car to London not been keeping up as much
Fair enough. Appreciate your responses. You help to make sense of these things and offer a more balanced perspective than some.

Edit: and what Barney said  ;D
Logged
When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

Online MakeUsDreamLFC

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 243
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #37172 on: Today at 03:29:00 pm »
Quote from: duvva 💅 on Today at 03:22:42 pm
Do you mean some who should have got tickets as part of a group application (the others in the group were successful), havent all been sorted?
And does that have a knock for others waiting list positions for City, do you know what positions theyve been given?
I think he means, some who had the "no registration" email, were converted to the exact same wait position which was communicated to their friends (within their joint group application).
I will be extremely surprised if anyone who was communicated yesterday as successful, has now been downgraded to waiting list. I hope there are no such cases.
Logged

Online duvva 💅

  • lippa RAWK Diivva, broke Kenny's sky
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,827
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #37173 on: Today at 03:29:49 pm »
Quote from: MakeUsDreamLFC on Today at 03:29:00 pm
I think he means, some who had the "no registration" email, were converted to the exact same wait position which was communicated to their friends (within their joint group application).
I will be extremely surprised if anyone who was communicated yesterday as successful, has now been downgraded to waiting list. I hope there are no such cases.
Yep that makes sense
Logged
When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

Online KevLFC

  • Doesn't know the offside laws
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,510
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #37174 on: Today at 03:32:29 pm »
Just a thought. I am 40K on the waiting list for one game. There must be thousands of fans paying £30 for a members scheme and not getting a game every year. The Fa and Europa don't seem to be hard to get tickets for compared to this.
Logged

Online Hij

  • Literally Custom-titlely neglected for literally over a decade, Ruud.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,915
  • Justice for Anne Williams. Justice for the 97.
    • Grime Forum
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #37175 on: Today at 03:34:42 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 03:27:24 pm
How fucking dare you. You've got a full time job here keeping us in the loop with shit.  ;D
;D
Logged
Justice for Anne Williams. Justice for the 97. Justice for the Survivors.

Istanbul 2005. Athens 2007. Basel 2016. Kiev 2018. Madrid 2019.

Online 30fiver

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,192
  • Now it's time for Jurgens men
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #37176 on: Today at 03:35:56 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 03:27:24 pm
How fucking dare you. You've got a full time job here keeping us in the loop with shit.  ;D
Quote from: duvva 💅 on Today at 03:28:25 pm
Fair enough. Appreciate your responses. You help to make sense of these things and offer a more balanced perspective than some.

Edit: and what Barney said  ;D


🤣 🤣 Thanks, should be on the payroll tbf hahaha
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 925 926 927 928 929 [930]   Go Up
« previous next »
 