Burnley: Waiting List position 18738Luton: Waiting List position 36297Brighton & Hove Albion: Waiting List position 20473Sheffield United: Waiting List position 28350Crystal Palace: Waiting List position 22627See you next year then I guess, ladsTrying to build up your own member's credit is a fucking waste of time, waiting list numbers like that just make you not want to bother and it wasn't much better pre-ballot unless you had a degree in IT and hours on end to spare during the working day. I've seen us at the Amex stadium and the Emirates more than Anfield in the past 5 years and when it finally comes to take my lad to his first game at Anfield it'll be hospitality or touts (which are the same fucking thing btw).It's extremely reductive but if people are seeing a waiting list of 46k for Luton at home then maybe it's time to call the architects again...