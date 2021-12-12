« previous next »
cmccarthy81

  
  
  
  
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #37120 on: Today at 11:16:42 am »
Quote from: 30fiver on Today at 11:11:44 am
tbf there's no guarantee it stays at 4 next season anyway

Agreed. Have historically hovered around 8-10 games - was always a shoe in on the 8+ sales about a decade ago, or whenever they were.

Had 12 one year and could have easily got to 13+, but was a bit naive and bumbled along on the 8+.


SnowGoon

  
  
  
  
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #37121 on: Today at 11:17:50 am »
Quote from: cmccarthy81 on Today at 11:12:14 am
Presumed all late sales are from wait list? Judging by the numbering confirmed by 30fiver, we're 4-5k people for our best list position.

It will be just like last time, the waiting list numbers will go the AR seats that the hospos have hijacked. They wont be able to manage a return system that then allows the next person in line to buy  it. Would be so much messing around to do that surely. What would happen the morning of the game for returns?



cmccarthy81

  
  
  
  
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #37122 on: Today at 11:18:35 am »
Quote from: 30fiver on Today at 11:15:01 am
worst case scenario, you reckon every person entered in a group of 4? no

I was going 2.5 average group. Plucked that out my backside tbf - just thought pairs would be standard with a majority of remainder 3 or 4's.
« Last Edit: Today at 11:20:44 am by cmccarthy81 »


swoopy

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #37123 on: Today at 11:18:58 am »
Quote from: SnowGoon on Today at 11:17:50 am
It will be just like last time, the waiting list numbers will go the AR seats that the hospos have hijacked. They wont be able to manage a return system that then allows the next person in line to buy  it. Would be so much messing around to do that surely. What would happen the morning of the game for returns?

Yup, this is what will happen. Any unsold from the sales will get added to the waiting list once they know confirmed numbers. Then anything left will go into the late sales.


SnowGoon

  
  
  
  
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #37124 on: Today at 11:19:22 am »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 11:12:19 am
Newcastle wasn't easy. I tried on and off for 4 days and wasn't able to get one  ;D

I saw absolutely loads when I was on, virtually the whole of AR upper was orange at one point



cmccarthy81

  
  
  
  
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #37125 on: Today at 11:20:08 am »
Quote from: SnowGoon on Today at 11:17:50 am
It will be just like last time, the waiting list numbers will go the AR seats that the hospos have hijacked. They wont be able to manage a return system that then allows the next person in line to buy  it. Would be so much messing around to do that surely. What would happen the morning of the game for returns?

Understood. So for 'normal' lates it returns to form - that's perked me up a bit.

If a fair few get sorted from the AR waiting list, it will mean hopefully not many 4+'s left for remainder of lates? Equally, a good run will mean not many returns.
« Last Edit: Today at 11:25:08 am by cmccarthy81 »


SnowGoon

  
  
  
  
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #37126 on: Today at 11:21:18 am »
Quote from: swoopy on Today at 11:18:58 am
Yup, this is what will happen. Any unsold from the sales will get added to the waiting list once they know confirmed numbers. Then anything left will go into the late sales.

Yes and then the issue of ST returns not having credit if they used a waiting list.



Athleticobil

  
  
  
  
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #37127 on: Today at 11:22:05 am »
Quote from: cmccarthy81 on Today at 11:12:14 am
Presumed all late sales are from wait list? Judging by the numbering confirmed by 30fiver, we're 4-5k people for our best list position.

Can I ask you to reshare this? I cannot find it in thread

TIA


stewy17

  
  
  
  
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #37128 on: Today at 11:24:14 am »
Burnley: Waiting List position 18738
Luton: Waiting List position 36297
Brighton & Hove Albion: Waiting List position 20473
Sheffield United: Waiting List position 28350
Crystal Palace: Waiting List position 22627

See you next year then I guess, lads :o Trying to build up your own member's credit is a fucking waste of time, waiting list numbers like that just make you not want to bother and it wasn't much better pre-ballot unless you had a degree in IT and hours on end to spare during the working day. I've seen us at the Amex stadium and the Emirates more than Anfield in the past 5 years and when it finally comes to take my lad to his first game at Anfield it'll be hospitality or touts (which are the same fucking thing btw).

It's extremely reductive but if people are seeing a waiting list of 46k for Luton at home then maybe it's time to call the architects again...


Dodger747

  
  
  
  
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #37129 on: Today at 11:26:32 am »
Quote from: 30fiver on Today at 11:11:44 am
tbf there's no guarantee it stays at 4 next season anyway

Any insight what it could move to?


cmccarthy81

  
  
  
  
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #37130 on: Today at 11:26:48 am »
atleticobil

Quote from: 30fiver on Yesterday at 05:45:13 pm
It's based on transaction number

Not sure if this particular instance they've separated them out so it'd be

10001 - group A person 1
10001 - group A person 2
10001 - group A person 3
10004 - group B person 1
10004 - group B person 2
10006 - group C person 1


or like previous seasons where its

10001 - group A person 1
10001 - group A person 2
10001 - group A person 3
10002 - group B person 1
10002 - group B person 2
10003 - group C person 1
« Last Edit: Today at 11:28:27 am by cmccarthy81 »


mattyyt

  
  
  
  
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #37131 on: Today at 11:26:48 am »
Quote from: Hij on Yesterday at 05:54:43 pm
AM1 - 276
AM2 - 324
AM3 - 348
AM4 - 376
AM5 - 387
AM6 - 336
AM7 - 324
AM8 - 276

2,647 for what use that's worth.

This is whats keeping me optimistic, if once Hospo opens and they all move to AM, it frees up 2,647 around the ground for people on the wait list


DIOJIM

  
  
  
  
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #37132 on: Today at 11:27:18 am »
Best I got was 11k for the Palace game - they might as well just say 'Unsuccessful' rather than a queue position. Or give a waiting list position to maybe 3000 or so people, sell the rest in lates if there's availability. It's just daft telling someone they're 45k in a waiting list.

I'm on FA Cup ACS and that's the only thing I've got on my membership now. Think this will be my last season.


sambhi92

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #37133 on: Today at 11:30:24 am »
Quote from: stewy17 on Today at 11:24:14 am
Burnley: Waiting List position 18738
Luton: Waiting List position 36297
Brighton & Hove Albion: Waiting List position 20473
Sheffield United: Waiting List position 28350
Crystal Palace: Waiting List position 22627

See you next year then I guess, lads :o Trying to build up your own member's credit is a fucking waste of time, waiting list numbers like that just make you not want to bother and it wasn't much better pre-ballot unless you had a degree in IT and hours on end to spare during the working day. I've seen us at the Amex stadium and the Emirates more than Anfield in the past 5 years and when it finally comes to take my lad to his first game at Anfield it'll be hospitality or touts (which are the same fucking thing btw).

It's extremely reductive but if people are seeing a waiting list of 46k for Luton at home then maybe it's time to call the architects again...

46k for Luton at home is insane



cmccarthy81

  
  
  
  
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #37134 on: Today at 11:30:35 am »
Quote from: mattyyt on Today at 11:26:48 am
This is whats keeping me optimistic, if once Hospo opens and they all move to AM, it frees up 2,647 around the ground for people on the wait list

Just tapping into other people's knowledge, it is dependent on group sizes - that's around 1000-1400 on list if hospo fully open, which is more likely for later fixtures.


Claire.

  
  
  
  
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #37135 on: Today at 11:31:28 am »
Quote from: cmccarthy81 on Today at 11:18:35 am
I was going 2.5 average group. Plucked that out my backside tbf - just thought pairs would be standard with a majority of remainder 3 or 4's.

if you've applied in a group, do you have consecutive waiting list numbers, completely different or the same?


cmccarthy81

  
  
  
  
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #37136 on: Today at 11:34:03 am »
Quote from: Claire. on Today at 11:31:28 am
if you've applied in a group, do you have consecutive waiting list numbers, completely different or the same?

Same as I understand. Numbered as below. I'm riding on 30fiver's knowledge coat tails here... is that correct?

10001 - group A person 1
10001 - group A person 2
10001 - group A person 3
10002 - group B person 1
10002 - group B person 2
10003 - group C person 1


Claire.

  
  
  
  
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #37137 on: Today at 11:39:09 am »
why am I not surprised it isn't offset. Why do they always make things as obfuscated as possible.


duvva 💅

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #37138 on: Today at 11:40:57 am »
Any news on whats happening with the discrepancies that were cropping up last night, particularly around the City game?



30fiver

  
  
  
  
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #37139 on: Today at 11:42:41 am »
Quote from: mattyyt on Today at 11:26:48 am
This is whats keeping me optimistic, if once Hospo opens and they all move to AM, it frees up 2,647 around the ground for people on the wait list

It doesnt - a good chunk of those seats aren't STH, they're ones the club would sell game by game, only the STH (1800 ish I think) would be made available again


30fiver

  
  
  
  
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #37140 on: Today at 11:43:08 am »
Quote from: duvva 💅 on Today at 11:40:57 am
Any news on whats happening with the discrepancies that were cropping up last night, particularly around the City game?

Club are aware and have specific examples, they're checking the data to find out whats happened


30fiver

  
  
  
  
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #37141 on: Today at 11:43:33 am »
Quote from: Claire. on Today at 11:39:09 am
why am I not surprised it isn't offset. Why do they always make things as obfuscated as possible.

Same as every other ballot over the last 3 years

its done by transaction number


Hij

  
  
  
  
  
  
    
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #37142 on: Today at 11:54:09 am »
Yeah so with 46,000 the highest number I've seen if you multiplied that by say 2.5, then could be about 115,000 applications for the standard games.





Claire.

  
  
  
  
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #37143 on: Today at 12:10:53 pm »
Quote from: 30fiver on Today at 11:43:33 am
Same as every other ballot over the last 3 years

its done by transaction number

but you agree it's fucking stupid, yes? ;D

Quote from: Hij on Today at 11:54:09 am
Yeah so with 46,000 the highest number I've seen if you multiplied that by say 2.5, then could be about 115,000 applications for the standard games.

2.5 seems to be best multiplier then as that number seems familiar from previous estimations of how many there's been.


Barneylfc∗

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #37144 on: Today at 12:19:51 pm »
I'm a complete newbie to the waiting lists.

So say for example there are 1000 tickets spare. Do those 1000 tickets get offered to the first 1000 positions or would they do something stupid and let 3000 positions scramble over them?

Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

swoopy

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #37145 on: Today at 12:20:38 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 12:19:51 pm
I'm a complete newbie to the waiting lists.

So say for example there are 1000 tickets spare. Do those 1000 tickets get offered to the first 1000 positions or would they do something stupid and let 3000 positions scramble over them?

Offered to the first however many X queue numbers that satisfy the 1000 tickets remaining exactly. Guaranteed if your number is called.


Jm55

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #37146 on: Today at 12:20:59 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 12:19:51 pm
I'm a complete newbie to the waiting lists.

So say for example there are 1000 tickets spare. Do those 1000 tickets get offered to the first 1000 positions or would they do something stupid and let 3000 positions scramble over them?

If it's done in the same way they do final tickets then it will be numbers 550-700 on the waiting list or whatever have a guaranteed sale and then it will move through the list depending on uptake, you obviously need to keep an eye on the availability page.


30fiver

  
  
  
  
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #37147 on: Today at 12:30:50 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 12:19:51 pm
I'm a complete newbie to the waiting lists.

So say for example there are 1000 tickets spare. Do those 1000 tickets get offered to the first 1000 positions or would they do something stupid and let 3000 positions scramble over them?

They go to the first 1000 on the list... but if your position is 980, doesnt mean you're in the first 1000

