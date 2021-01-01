« previous next »
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #37080 on: Yesterday at 10:41:51 pm »
Quote from: MakeUsDreamLFC on Yesterday at 10:35:24 pm
The Burnley situation possibly might have arisen, due to the fact someone on the lad's F&F list has registered him by mistake (and he never knew about that registration). I can see that happening.

However, to have registered (with proof of registration on email) and to receive an email from ballot results saying "No Registration" is a definite nonsense.

Could be right with that

There is 100% an issue with City, hopefully its limited to that. Rest assured, everything will be checked
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #37081 on: Yesterday at 11:26:51 pm »
Quote from: MakeUsDreamLFC on Yesterday at 08:23:53 pm
I am curious. Is there anyone on here who applied for more than one ticket for man City (as a group) and have the same outcome for all the members of the group?
Difficult to avaluate the scale of the errors, but clearly they have cocked it up big time. Imagine father and son apply for a pair, one gets successful and the other gets "not registered". I wouldn't want to be in the dad's position and his son crying all night.
if it helps, 4 mates registered as a group of 4 and all sorted for +4 games and waiting list numbers all the same for the other games but over 10k - ynwa

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #37082 on: Today at 03:29:37 am »
Once again, 4/4 in the +4 ballot which am buzzing about. Fck all in the general ballot, too many fcking members.
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #37083 on: Today at 06:06:13 am »
Quote from: WorldChampions on Yesterday at 09:35:35 pm
Lost my 4+ for next season now. There has to be a better way.

There was, but everyone voted against it
