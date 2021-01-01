I am curious. Is there anyone on here who applied for more than one ticket for man City (as a group) and have the same outcome for all the members of the group?

Difficult to avaluate the scale of the errors, but clearly they have cocked it up big time. Imagine father and son apply for a pair, one gets successful and the other gets "not registered". I wouldn't want to be in the dad's position and his son crying all night.



if it helps, 4 mates registered as a group of 4 and all sorted for +4 games and waiting list numbers all the same for the other games but over 10k - ynwa