So anything up to 500 should be guaranteed a ticket once fully open?



All with a massive pinch of salt. But this is my finger in the air.1) I think they've taken 2,647 of all of the corporate seats to ensure they can definitely fulfil their corporate sales.2) I think based on previous cup finals and wait lists, your queue position is where your group is in the queue as opposed to you individually*3) 2,647 divided by a max of 4 per transaction means if they open it fully at any stage, I would expect everyone up to queue position 661 to be sorted, but that number will surely be higher as not everyone will have applied in groups of four- how much higher? No idea, only the ticket office know what the average number of people per application was.*(Position one might be 2 people, position two might be 3, position three might be 4, position four might be one person- therefore this would be positions 1 to 4 in the waiting list but includes 10 people). Further, I'm yet to see a wait list higher than 46,000- so did we have only 50,000 people enter the all members sale? Only the ticket office know.