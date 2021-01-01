« previous next »
Offline Claire.

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #37000 on: Today at 06:42:31 pm »
two successful, but in all honesty if they were gonna give me any two, it'd have been these - City and Wolves.

most others I reckon if I want enough I'll get, Chelsea waiting list of 7 (which I imagine will be okay, mid-week) and less than 1k on Spurs so not bad really.
Online ScuzzyP

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #37001 on: Today at 06:43:08 pm »
Quote from: stueya on Today at 06:36:30 pm
My lad got all 4 of the 4+ games which will take his credits to 10 for the season, on his sisters membership she has 3 very low waiting list numbers for Brighton, Sheff U and Palace, if she gets tickets and then sends them to him via F&F do the credits go to him?

if forwarded he'll get the credits.... just depends if theres any restrictions on the waitlist tickets...
Online lionel_messias

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #37002 on: Today at 06:43:44 pm »
Quote from: 30fiver on Today at 06:22:40 pm
They were but think people were given the same position for each game or something like that

might have stuck the wrong tables on the wrong emails

To be honest, if they have cocked up that badly after all this time, someone would have to resign or be tarred and feathered outside the Shankly Gates!!
Offline wild_wild_wild

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #37003 on: Today at 06:45:56 pm »
genuinely don't know how they can keep charging for membership. i'm lucky as i have some +4 credits, but absolutely nothing for my red mad kids (7 and 11) - even if we're lucky enough to get waitlist going to be impossible for three together.

unfortunately i don't think they could ever manage to 'sort it out' - other than redoing the Kenny and radically overhauling the process.

i have pals who are supporters of other clubs who can't believe how hard it is to get tickets for us. only one comparable is Man Utd and they have corporate tix for sub £200. Man City are STILL advertising their Champs league game on groupon and with an online ad campaign. Bayern Munich have plenty of tickets for sale for most games...

anyways, sorry for all those reds who miss out.
Offline pistol

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #37004 on: Today at 06:46:09 pm »
Quote from: ScubaSteve on Today at 06:42:30 pm
It depends on how the ticket office have decided to do the waiting list. It could be more.

Why if its max for tickets per registration & 2k+ additional tickets?
Online MakeUsDreamLFC

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #37005 on: Today at 06:46:19 pm »
Quote from: lionel_messias on Today at 06:43:44 pm
To be honest, if they have cocked up that badly after all this time, someone would have to resign or be tarred and feathered outside the Shankly Gates!!
You are kidding aren't you? Resign??
They are professionals mate. ;D
If anything went wrong it's due to "Unforeseen circumstances"
« Last Edit: Today at 06:50:58 pm by MakeUsDreamLFC »
Offline RebeccaLFC

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #37006 on: Today at 06:50:21 pm »
Fella got Chelsea, spurs and wolves. 1k for Man City.

Highest number so far though 45328 for Burnley 😂
Offline Hij

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #37007 on: Today at 06:52:15 pm »
Quote from: pistol on Today at 06:39:59 pm
So anything up to 500 should be guaranteed a ticket once fully open?

All with a massive pinch of salt. But this is my finger in the air.

1) I think they've taken 2,647 of all of the corporate seats to ensure they can definitely fulfil their corporate sales.

2) I think based on previous cup finals and wait lists, your queue position is where your group is in the queue as opposed to you individually*

3) 2,647 divided by a max of 4 per transaction means if they open it fully at any stage, I would expect everyone up to queue position 661 to be sorted, but that number will surely be higher as not everyone will have applied in groups of four- how much higher? No idea, only the ticket office know what the average number of people per application was.



*(Position one might be 2 people, position two might be 3, position three might be 4, position four might be one person- therefore this would be positions 1 to 4 in the waiting list but includes 10 people). Further, I'm yet to see a wait list higher than 46,000- so did we have only 50,000 people enter the all members sale? Only the ticket office know.
« Last Edit: Today at 06:55:40 pm by Hij »
Offline deanloco9

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #37008 on: Today at 06:52:22 pm »
Quote from: MakeUsDreamLFC on Today at 06:37:00 pm
Our TO has made a mess of it again!!! Never in doubt!!
We registered as pair for all 9 games..
For all games except City the results are identical. For City- in my email with the results says "not registered", in the email my friend received says "successful"
Expect new ballot results for man City, or for all games. Not sure how deep the mess is.
Congratulations, our TO is the best in the business!

Might not have registered by accident mate
Online ScubaSteve

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #37009 on: Today at 06:52:39 pm »
Quote from: pistol on Today at 06:46:09 pm
Why if its max for tickets per registration & 2k+ additional tickets?

Im sure someone said there are two different ways the club might have allocated the waiting list
Online swoopy

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #37010 on: Today at 06:53:04 pm »
Successful Chelsea, Spurs, Wolves
Waitlist 1600 City & 690 odd for Palace

10k Luton

Happy with all that. Confident I'll get sorted for City on 4+ returns if nothing else.
Offline deanloco9

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #37011 on: Today at 06:54:24 pm »
Quote from: wild_wild_wild on Today at 06:45:56 pm
genuinely don't know how they can keep charging for membership. i'm lucky as i have some +4 credits, but absolutely nothing for my red mad kids (7 and 11) - even if we're lucky enough to get waitlist going to be impossible for three together.

unfortunately i don't think they could ever manage to 'sort it out' - other than redoing the Kenny and radically overhauling the process.

i have pals who are supporters of other clubs who can't believe how hard it is to get tickets for us. only one comparable is Man Utd and they have corporate tix for sub £200. Man City are STILL advertising their Champs league game on groupon and with an online ad campaign. Bayern Munich have plenty of tickets for sale for most games...

anyways, sorry for all those reds who miss out.

There are tickets available on the lead up to most games, it may be tough sometimes but certainly possible! This season they even introduced sales on the day of the game online
Online ScubaSteve

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #37012 on: Today at 06:56:35 pm »
Quote from: wild_wild_wild on Today at 06:45:56 pm
genuinely don't know how they can keep charging for membership. i'm lucky as i have some +4 credits, but absolutely nothing for my red mad kids (7 and 11) - even if we're lucky enough to get waitlist going to be impossible for three together.

unfortunately i don't think they could ever manage to 'sort it out' - other than redoing the Kenny and radically overhauling the process.

i have pals who are supporters of other clubs who can't believe how hard it is to get tickets for us. only one comparable is Man Utd and they have corporate tix for sub £200. Man City are STILL advertising their Champs league game on groupon and with an online ad campaign. Bayern Munich have plenty of tickets for sale for most games...

anyways, sorry for all those reds who miss out.

Im in the same boat as you are.

My kids now wants to start going the games but even in the cups where there is a better chance, Id have to drop out of the ACS and chance getting on for us both in the general member sales. Ive been on the ACS for all cups since it began so itll be a massive change for me

Its the price of our success. I love anfield but if it means not being able to take my kids to the game then I wouldve rather moved away to a bigger stadium
Online 30fiver

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #37013 on: Today at 07:00:01 pm »
Quote from: ScubaSteve on Today at 06:56:35 pm
Im in the same boat as you are.

My kids now wants to start going the games but even in the cups where there is a better chance, Id have to drop out of the ACS and chance getting on for us both in the general member sales. Ive been on the ACS for all cups since it began so itll be a massive change for me

Its the price of our success. I love anfield but if it means not being able to take my kids to the game then I wouldve rather moved away to a bigger stadium

Would have probably still struggled for the league games if it was 80k, until we go back to how we were 12-14 years ago and we weren't selling out, would look bad in that 80k seater then

See how next season is once everything's 'normal' before people judge it too much
Offline mattyyt

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #37014 on: Today at 07:02:43 pm »
Might be thinking too much with my heart, but waiting list position 200 meaning 199 people in front makes the most sense to me.

Werent they doing position 1-200 for some sales in the first half of the season? That would be too inconsistent if one game the first 200 were all solo and the next game the first 200 were all groups of four so actually 800 people. 

Also makes the most common sense for communications and internal calculations. The other way of doing it is just daft.
Online MakeUsDreamLFC

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #37015 on: Today at 07:04:07 pm »
Quote from: deanloco9 on Today at 06:52:22 pm
Might not have registered by accident mate
I thought so too. I checked and I have an email saying we both registered. Am I the only one having that issue?
Online 30fiver

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #37016 on: Today at 07:05:30 pm »
Quote from: mattyyt on Today at 07:02:43 pm
Might be thinking too much with my heart, but waiting list position 200 meaning 199 people in front makes the most sense to me.

Werent they doing position 1-200 for some sales in the first half of the season? That would be too inconsistent if one game the first 200 were all solo and the next game the first 200 were all groups of four so actually 800 people. 

Also makes the most common sense for communications and internal calculations. The other way of doing it is just daft.

The ballot is done based on your transaction number, not your membership

For previous sales they've said there's 764 tickets left, so people in positions 1-550 can buy as some supporters registered in 2,3,4's etc

Online swoopy

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #37017 on: Today at 07:05:31 pm »
Quote from: mattyyt on Today at 07:02:43 pm
Might be thinking too much with my heart, but waiting list position 200 meaning 199 people in front makes the most sense to me.

Werent they doing position 1-200 for some sales in the first half of the season? That would be too inconsistent if one game the first 200 were all solo and the next game the first 200 were all groups of four so actually 800 people. 

Also makes the most common sense for communications and internal calculations. The other way of doing it is just daft.

It could be up to 796 people if everyone pit 4 in (which they won't have).

There'll be more than waiting list position 100 available if they get hospo open as SHOULD be about 2.5-3k tickets unsold
Online SnowGoon

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #37018 on: Today at 07:05:52 pm »
Quote from: deanloco9 on Today at 06:52:22 pm
Might not have registered by accident mate

But you do them together, one of our pairs is the same for City
Online 30fiver

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #37019 on: Today at 07:06:03 pm »
Quote from: MakeUsDreamLFC on Today at 07:04:07 pm
I thought so too. I checked and I have an email saying we both registered. Am I the only one having that issue?

Loads are

My mate registered as a 4, 3 successful for city and 1 'not registered'
Online MakeUsDreamLFC

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #37020 on: Today at 07:07:31 pm »
Quote from: 30fiver on Today at 07:06:03 pm
Loads are

My mate registered as a 4, 3 successful for city and 1 'not registered'
Thanks. Well they better shut down the livechat tomorrow :)
Ballot to be done again then? For this game only or for all of them?
« Last Edit: Today at 07:19:24 pm by MakeUsDreamLFC »
Online duvva 💅

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #37021 on: Today at 07:09:56 pm »
Are the issues just for the City?
Offline deanloco9

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #37022 on: Today at 07:12:34 pm »
Quote from: MakeUsDreamLFC on Today at 07:04:07 pm
I thought so too. I checked and I have an email saying we both registered. Am I the only one having that issue?

Oh wow! Thats shocking
Online Wool

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #37023 on: Today at 07:14:36 pm »
My lowest position in the waiting list for any of the games is 1.2k lol. Guessing theres zero chance then.
Online swoopy

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #37024 on: Today at 07:18:50 pm »
Quote from: Wool on Today at 07:14:36 pm
My lowest position in the waiting list for any of the games is 1.2k lol. Guessing theres zero chance then.

Good chance if city or later.
« Last Edit: Today at 07:21:10 pm by swoopy »
Online 30fiver

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #37025 on: Today at 07:19:05 pm »
Quote from: Wool on Today at 07:14:36 pm
My lowest position in the waiting list for any of the games is 1.2k lol. Guessing theres zero chance then.

Depends which, late on the more chance you have
Online 30fiver

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #37026 on: Today at 07:19:39 pm »
Quote from: duvva 💅 on Today at 07:09:56 pm
Are the issues just for the City?

No others on here said they didn't register for Burnley but got given a position
Online ScubaSteve

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #37027 on: Today at 07:31:03 pm »
Quote from: swoopy on Today at 07:18:50 pm
Good chance if city or later.

If one of the games is 1.2k then its likely that the actual number ahead is a few thousand?
« Last Edit: Today at 07:34:42 pm by ScubaSteve »
Online Athleticobil

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #37028 on: Today at 07:34:55 pm »
Quote from: ScuzzyP on Today at 06:43:08 pm
if forwarded he'll get the credits.... just depends if theres any restrictions on the waitlist tickets...

previous waitlists have been no forwarding
Online GazH

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #37029 on: Today at 07:37:27 pm »
Jeez I knew this would be the usual chaos. I feel for those whove missed out.
I got Chelsea and Spurs
Waiting list 815 for City and 66 for Wolves.

Decent considering the fiasco some are having.
Online Wool

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #37030 on: Today at 07:38:48 pm »
Quote from: swoopy on Today at 07:18:50 pm
Good chance if city or later.
Quote from: 30fiver on Today at 07:19:05 pm
Depends which, late on the more chance you have
1.2k for Luton, 15k for Brighton and 19k for Burnley.
Online Claude Cat

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #37031 on: Today at 07:41:25 pm »
Best I got was 10369 in the waiting list for Burnley. Shite.
Offline RedJam70

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #37032 on: Today at 07:49:47 pm »
Two of us got the same results, successful for Chelsea and Wolves, 755 and 832 for City and Spurs so quite hopeful for them. The others are all high waiting list numbers. The third person of the group didn't get an email at all. All registered together so looks like we'll be onto the club tomorrow to check.
Offline WorldChampions

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #37033 on: Today at 07:50:58 pm »
Zilch, great stuff. Nearest is 5k for Brighton with the rest being 25+k. Lovely.
