They do have a point though. Might as well just give those on 13+ a ST. Not only do all ok 13+ get guaranteed tickets for any prem game you want, but you also get the pick of the ground. It rather be a member on 13+ than a STH. You all take up the kop but at least by giving you all a ST, they can allocate you all somewhere else haha
I wouldve been on 13+ if Id had figured out how to bypass the system like a lot of you were doing in the early member days
Its more expensive than an STH, more stressful with the sales cant build up a community with those around you, more difficult to pass tickets on (STH can still add to F&F), theres a minimum attendance requirement and must scan in to keep that credit, STH dont... STH can finance their seat over the year, members cant
Wouldn't say its a season ticket, quite the difference.
I remember in 2018/19 getting some 4+ sale tickets on the kop for United etc, only recent years the kop seats fully went in the first sale.
You'll find that the ones who get the full pick of the ground are the ambulant disabled supporters... they get first dibs on every seat prior to the 13 sale, after a Spurs fan sued their club for being discriminated against by being 'forced' to sit in a certain section, now thats fully open can buy 305 if they want, know some who do..