Author Topic: Members Sales  (Read 1943513 times)

Online 30fiver

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #36800 on: Today at 10:24:47 am »
Quote from: koptommy93 on Yesterday at 09:57:36 pm
Why should members be happy to go a couple of times a year just because they didn't happen to have a season ticket handed down to them or get on the waiting list 25 years ago?

Because you're not paying for a season ticket you're paying for a membership and its associated benefits for those at your credit level
Online ScubaSteve

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #36801 on: Today at 10:26:58 am »
Quote from: 30fiver on Today at 10:23:48 am
Legacy to protect loyalty, they dont want new members getting to 13 thats not the idea of a membership

They do have a point though. Might as well just give those on 13+ a ST. Not only do all ok 13+ get guaranteed tickets for any prem game you want, but you also get the pick of the ground. It rather be a member on 13+ than a STH. You all take up the kop but at least by giving you all a ST, they can allocate you all somewhere else haha

I wouldve been on 13+ if Id had figured out how to bypass the system like a lot of you were doing in the early member days
« Last Edit: Today at 10:31:56 am by ScubaSteve »
Online jwilstroplfc

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #36802 on: Today at 10:32:00 am »
I just wonder if at some stage they do give 13+ that option to have a season ticket or maybe people with 13+ who are on ST waiting list anyway.

Clears a few things up in terms of a few off the waiting list and gives the club an opportunity for a full reset of how they want to manage membership going forward.
Online 30fiver

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #36803 on: Today at 10:40:19 am »
Quote from: ScubaSteve on Today at 10:26:58 am
They do have a point though. Might as well just give those on 13+ a ST. Not only do all ok 13+ get guaranteed tickets for any prem game you want, but you also get the pick of the ground. It rather be a member on 13+ than a STH. You all take up the kop but at least by giving you all a ST, they can allocate you all somewhere else haha

I wouldve been on 13+ if Id had figured out how to bypass the system like a lot of you were doing in the early member days

Its more expensive than an STH, more stressful with the sales cant build up a community with those around you, more difficult to pass tickets on (STH can still add to F&F), theres a minimum attendance requirement and must scan in to keep that credit, STH dont... STH can finance their seat over the year, members cant

Wouldn't say its a season ticket, quite the difference.

I remember in 2018/19 getting some 4+ sale tickets on the kop for United etc, only recent years the kop seats fully went in the first sale.

You'll find that the ones who get the full pick of the ground are the ambulant disabled supporters... they get first dibs on every seat prior to the 13 sale, after a Spurs fan sued their club for being discriminated against by being 'forced' to sit in a certain section, now thats fully open can buy 305 if they want, know some who do..
Online 30fiver

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #36804 on: Today at 10:41:49 am »
Quote from: jwilstroplfc on Today at 10:32:00 am
I just wonder if at some stage they do give 13+ that option to have a season ticket or maybe people with 13+ who are on ST waiting list anyway.

Clears a few things up in terms of a few off the waiting list and gives the club an opportunity for a full reset of how they want to manage membership going forward.

They might, but there's a lad position 70 ish who this year has transferred all his 13+ home credits onto a new membership, as he knows he'll get his STH next year and may as well sort someone out with a membership on full credits, the away will just merge onto his new STH
Offline Andypandimonium

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #36805 on: Today at 10:43:48 am »
Give all the 13+ers the ST they crave and sell the rest to the members. Job done and we can save bandwidth for this thread.
Online ScubaSteve

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #36806 on: Today at 10:45:46 am »
Quote from: Andypandimonium on Today at 10:43:48 am
Give all the 13+ers the ST they crave and sell the rest to the members. Job done and we can save bandwidth for this thread.

The club shouldve built another stadium with 80,000 minimum. Would rather go the game whenever I want too.
I love the club has had success in recent years but getting hold of a ticket for your local club is ridiculous

These comments come out every times theres a sale. No one listens but we cant help ourselves but to moan about it  ;D
Online Jm55

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #36807 on: Today at 10:45:56 am »
Quote from: 30fiver on Today at 10:41:49 am
They might, but there's a lad position 70 ish who this year has transferred all his 13+ home credits onto a new membership, as he knows he'll get his STH next year and may as well sort someone out with a membership on full credits, the away will just merge onto his new STH

Meanwhile if I hammer refresh on a late availability sale and get a ST return I dont get the credit.

The scenario you describe shouldnt be allowed to happen, its clearly taking the piss.
Online swoopy

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #36808 on: Today at 10:47:00 am »
Quote from: 30fiver on Today at 10:41:49 am
They might, but there's a lad position 70 ish who this year has transferred all his 13+ home credits onto a new membership, as he knows he'll get his STH next year and may as well sort someone out with a membership on full credits, the away will just merge onto his new STH


What an abuse of the system.
Offline alx

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #36809 on: Today at 10:48:15 am »
Quote from: Jm55 on Today at 09:52:01 am
the cups can be great as well and I say that as someone on one league credit.

Yep, great memories and in general a nicer atmosphere than some random sat 12:30am game  ;D
Offline koptommy93

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #36810 on: Today at 10:56:18 am »
Quote from: 30fiver on Today at 10:24:47 am
Because you're not paying for a season ticket you're paying for a membership and its associated benefits for those at your credit level
Well I'm paying more as a 13+ member than I would with a season ticket
Online Craig S

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #36811 on: Today at 11:01:04 am »
Quote from: mattyyt on Today at 10:24:35 am
As I said above, theres never gonna be a system where everyone is happy, so a system where everyone is equal would be the fairest approach. For the many, not the few and all that

Besides, how many mates have you got?! Theres no issue with buying for a few of yous so you all sit together, and having 10-20 F&F allows for that, its the ones with 100s of connections that are taking the piss. No one with loyalty would be missing out, would just mean they have to play the same game as everyone else.

It's not just homes, it is the aways that are the issue. This is the whole problem of the F&F being used for forwarding. That was not the original purpose of the F&F list, it was added on with feature creep. The original purpose was to buy on behalf of.

For an away, the guaranteed sales are 10 in a transaction. If you have a slightly different group of friends that do euro aways, to league cup aways to fa cup aways - then that is easy over 20 straight away. I have at least 20 linked just for buying aways.

Then on top of that you need to add people who you can possibly transfer to, as they all don't need homes - so I also have linked the kids of the guy who has a ST next to me. A few other mates kids and my own family.
Online jwilstroplfc

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #36812 on: Today at 11:18:09 am »
Quote from: 30fiver on Today at 10:41:49 am
They might, but there's a lad position 70 ish who this year has transferred all his 13+ home credits onto a new membership, as he knows he'll get his STH next year and may as well sort someone out with a membership on full credits, the away will just merge onto his new STH

Im in the bracket of 13+ and on the ST waiting list (albeit a bit of a way to go) and I arent going to lie its something that crossed my mind as I got nearer the date. I wouldnt do it by the way but I did think it would be something thats possible to people who know they are within a season of getting an offer. What I suggested would take that ability away anyway. I just think if they are going to do a mass overhaul of the credit system then its a way of killing a few birds with one stone. I wont be any different as I still go to the games anyway it would just save me a few quid and the club could re structure things from almost scratch.

Away tickets need an overhaul too but smarter people than me can sort all this out.
Online mattyyt

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #36813 on: Today at 11:22:05 am »
Quote from: Craig S on Today at 11:01:04 am
It's not just homes, it is the aways that are the issue. This is the whole problem of the F&F being used for forwarding. That was not the original purpose of the F&F list, it was added on with feature creep. The original purpose was to buy on behalf of.

For an away, the guaranteed sales are 10 in a transaction. If you have a slightly different group of friends that do euro aways, to league cup aways to fa cup aways - then that is easy over 20 straight away. I have at least 20 linked just for buying aways.

Then on top of that you need to add people who you can possibly transfer to, as they all don't need homes - so I also have linked the kids of the guy who has a ST next to me. A few other mates kids and my own family.

For aways whats stopping them from buying their own tickets? I cant get close to away tickets, but from what I understand you just sit anywhere anyway? If its that they dont have the credits, then youre not gonna get much sympathy from me if these suggestions make it more difficult for the lucky few to maintain their closed shop.

Anyway, the away tickets are a totally different conversation/issue, and I wont waste your time or clog up this thread with it; for the sake of this lets just say a different F&F list/limit for home vs away.
Online didopich

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #36814 on: Today at 11:34:56 am »
Quote from: mattyyt on Yesterday at 03:50:03 pm
- ID on entry (even just random 1 in x checks)
- Passing on tickets gives the credit to the recipient
- No adding F&F mid season, even for new accounts
- Limit to how many F&F you can have, and recipients not being able to forward further

Feel like that would solve the touting issue? Theyd have no avenue to push tickets and no credit benefit from doing so.
So the info on this list is/was already happening.
-You do get random checks and ur name shows up on the screen. Granted checks were paused during covid.
-You can't add f&f mid season anyway
-Credits are going to person forwarded to
-if there is a limit on f&f I don't know what is cus I've got over 20.
Online Craig S

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #36815 on: Today at 11:35:33 am »
Quote from: mattyyt on Today at 11:22:05 am
but from what I understand you just sit anywhere anyway?
No, this is not correct you are given a row/seat and go in that spec. Other than Euro aways (and Luton).

Quote from: mattyyt on Today at 11:22:05 am
If its that they dont have the credits, then youre not gonna get much sympathy from me if these suggestions make it more difficult for the lucky few to maintain their closed shop.
Honestly no idea what you mean here. You cant buy an away ticket without the credit, and there is no forwarding.

The reason aways are not a different discussion is because its the same F&F list you are advocating limiting - this was ABJ's point. It fucks over some of the most loyal supporters the club has
Offline lionel_messias

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #36816 on: Today at 11:38:04 am »
Quote from: Andypandimonium on Today at 10:43:48 am
Give all the 13+ers the ST they crave and sell the rest to the members. Job done and we can save bandwidth for this thread.

Not a bad idea to be honest.
Online 30fiver

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #36817 on: Today at 11:40:30 am »
Unique links will be used for the ballot winners

Will be emailed tomorrow
Offline lionel_messias

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #36818 on: Today at 11:40:53 am »
Quote from: mattyyt on Today at 10:24:35 am
As I said above, theres never gonna be a system where everyone is happy, so a system where everyone is equal would be the fairest approach. For the many, not the few and all that

Besides, how many mates have you got?! Theres no issue with buying for a few of yous so you all sit together, and having 10-20 F&F allows for that, its the ones with 100s of connections that are taking the piss. No one with loyalty would be missing out, would just mean they have to play the same game as everyone else.

You could limit F&F to 12, say. That way, you can sort out a few friends but not start a touting empire!
Offline Claire.

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #36819 on: Today at 11:52:50 am »
Quote from: 30fiver on Today at 11:40:30 am
Unique links will be used for the ballot winners

Will be emailed tomorrow

are they putting us out of our misery today or is it one email tomorrow?
Offline Claire.

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #36820 on: Today at 11:54:26 am »
Groundhog Day in here again. Think maybe we need a new thread for this continuing circular discussion and have a news only.
Online 30fiver

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #36821 on: Today at 11:59:53 am »
Quote from: Claire. on Today at 11:52:50 am
are they putting us out of our misery today or is it one email tomorrow?

Sorry, unique links will be emailed tomorrow....

Ballot emails should still be today
Online Athleticobil

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #36822 on: Today at 12:15:05 pm »
They have some cheek sending a hospitality sales mail last night btw
Online Jm55

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #36823 on: Today at 12:20:10 pm »
Unique links also due today for anyone who registered interest for the FA Cup.
Online MakeUsDreamLFC

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #36824 on: Today at 01:22:02 pm »
Quote from: ScubaSteve on Today at 10:26:58 am
They do have a point though. Might as well just give those on 13+ a ST. Not only do all ok 13+ get guaranteed tickets for any prem game you want, but you also get the pick of the ground. It rather be a member on 13+ than a STH. You all take up the kop but at least by giving you all a ST, they can allocate you all somewhere else haha

I wouldve been on 13+ if Id had figured out how to bypass the system like a lot of you were doing in the early member days
If you are a STH, you can forward all 19 League games to F&F and next season you will still be a ST holder. Totally different for members (if you are 13+ you can distribute only 2 games without lossng the credit, if you are 0-12 - can distribute Zero). This is something the club refuse to fix, and it makes no sense whatsoever to me.
Online ScubaSteve

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #36825 on: Today at 01:37:21 pm »
Quote from: MakeUsDreamLFC on Today at 01:22:02 pm
If you are a STH, you can forward all 19 League games to F&F and next season you will still be a ST holder. Totally different for members (if you are 13+ you can distribute only 2 games without lossng the credit, if you are 0-12 - can distribute Zero). This is something the club refuse to fix, and it makes no sense whatsoever to me.

Yeah thats mad, it shouldnt allowed.
Online DIOJIM

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #36826 on: Today at 01:44:19 pm »
Quote from: MakeUsDreamLFC on Today at 01:22:02 pm
If you are a STH, you can forward all 19 League games to F&F and next season you will still be a ST holder. Totally different for members (if you are 13+ you can distribute only 2 games without lossng the credit, if you are 0-12 - can distribute Zero). This is something the club refuse to fix, and it makes no sense whatsoever to me.

My assumption is they have data to back that up but it could be anyone's guess the way the TO are. My thoughts are surely they can see the volume of forwards, distributes and resales for STHs across the entire season and think the disruption is minimal and done for the 'right' reasons which is why there's an element of trust involved. As opposed to a membership 13+ model of transferring tickets which is like the wild west.

Just as an aside I used to get sorted quite a lot in recent years when membership cards were in use and used to get swapped about a lot. Whenever I got a spare from the group it was always using a membership card on 13+, never been given a card or seen a tout use a card with a STH on it before, but I know of course they are a thing.
