30fiver

Re: Members Sales
Reply #36760 on: Yesterday at 02:51:28 pm
Quote from: RainbowFlick on Yesterday at 02:35:38 pm
end up with a new aggrieved group (people who've been waiting 30-odd years on the waiting list)

to be honest i don't expect any wholesale changes for a while, although maybe entirely a ballot or points-based ballot would be the model they'd prefer generally.

probs be some loophole and way they'll give in to 'soften the blow' of any major changes anyway

Those have had more than ample chance to get to 13 over the years and maintain it though lets be honest
30fiver

Re: Members Sales
Reply #36761 on: Yesterday at 02:52:14 pm
Quote from: Tiz Lad on Yesterday at 02:36:53 pm
May not be next season, but still convinced it will be an all ballot within a few seasons. But they won't tell you that in the season they've done it, until they've taken your membership money

When is this review meant to report back, or will it be like a govt review years and years

Not sure to be honest, might already be done, was supposed to start Q4 ish last year
30fiver

Re: Members Sales
Reply #36762 on: Yesterday at 02:53:26 pm
Quote from: sambhi92 on Yesterday at 02:47:02 pm
away ticket sales should be 80% goes to loyalty for those 17+.

Rest of the 20% goes to a ballot and you can only be successful no more than twice a season. Would people who actually want to go to an away game will register for the game they actually want and can go to.

And what would you do for games like luton that sell out on 19 and bournemouth/brentford selling out on 18?

Just fuck a few hundred off who have the 19?
Hij

Re: Members Sales
Reply #36763 on: Yesterday at 02:58:37 pm
Quote from: RainbowFlick on Yesterday at 01:15:44 pm
it makes sense to have an additional category of 8+ imo, but then i guess everyone would make an argument for why their respective credit level should get some sort of priority

also, to some extent, i don't think the club would want to introduce an 8+ because more than likely those people will end up on 13+ the next season and presumably not too many existing 13+s drop off that ladder to compensate for the extras

i come across a fair amount of 4+ people who just fall off the ladder completely and then just eventually give up

Yeah it's touch and go and will be interesting to see tomorrow what the chances were for people on 4+ but I think at 80% of people getting a ticket for a game based on the tickets available, then that's a solid percentage already. That said obviously once we go a full season with the Anfield Road open, that number is bound to drop as the same number of tickets will be available but more people would have had the chance to also get onto 4+.

I dunno, I think generally speaking the system works ok as it is, as any adjustment either way will be unfair. The ballots certainly allow people with 0 credits who want to go to the occasional match once a season to have the chance to enter. 4+ tend to get most of the A+ games they want, 13+ get all of them. Of course there will be pockets of people in the gaps- those at 10/11/12 or those on 3 who will feel differently, but it's very difficult to be fair to everyone when demand way outstrips supply (most of the time).

Aware I say this as someone who *should* get to 4 again this season - I think it might be different if I was 18 and on zero credits and wanting to look to build up to 4+ or 13+. That will be much harder now, but the club have done it IMO so they can meet more peoples need for the occasional game -we can talk about the impact that may have on the atmosphere etc, but they'll want a much bigger element of fan turnover for the smaller games so people with memberships who do literally want to do 1 game a season with their sibling, child, significant other, have that chance.

That wasn't the case with the bulk sales and hundreds of connections and people getting in and then devouring everything available before that person with their one browser window an over an hour waiting time, failing both times to get a ticket for an entire season. There is more of an element of them being shared out and I think we are beginning to notice this with the higher chances of Cat A games for 4+ as it's evidently harder to get up to 4+ now because so many are shared out. You'd be delighted if you were already on 13+ and with season ticket returns not counting, I think it will be very difficult now for someone to work their way up from 0 to 13 - which I guess is one of the biggest problems, eventual turnover of people on 13+ - the same way in which season tickets turnover barring stadium expansion are rather low too, people don't want to give it up, and it means new people can't get in.

I could talk tickets and Liverpool as my mastermind subject, I'm forever boring our whats app group ;D
Andypandimonium

Re: Members Sales
Reply #36764 on: Yesterday at 03:01:18 pm
Quote from: 30fiver on Yesterday at 02:04:50 pm
This is what a membership is meant to be.

Thanks for confirming we're doing the right thing. Appreciate it.
30fiver

Re: Members Sales
Reply #36765 on: Yesterday at 03:04:41 pm
Quote from: Andypandimonium on Yesterday at 03:01:18 pm
Thanks for confirming we're doing the right thing. Appreciate it.

You speak like you expect more games, or wont bother with late sales if they dont come with a credit
ScubaSteve

Re: Members Sales
Reply #36766 on: Yesterday at 03:11:38 pm
One of my biggest gripes is how the club sell tickets in the bulk sales.

Its fine that those on 13+ for the previous season are guarenteed tickets for the following season but why do they get first dibs on where to sit. Those on 13+ not only have a guarenteed ticket but also have the pick of the stadium.

Would like the sale for 13+ and those successful on 4+/members to be at the same time.
anfieldpurch

Re: Members Sales
Reply #36767 on: Yesterday at 03:13:01 pm
Quote from: ScubaSteve on Yesterday at 01:04:28 pm
Will the final game of the season still be for 4+?

Yeah, has been since the carnage in 2013/14
mighty magpie

Re: Members Sales
Reply #36768 on: Yesterday at 03:18:09 pm
Quote from: anfieldpurch on Yesterday at 03:13:01 pm
Yeah, has been since the carnage in 2013/14

first year i started going regularly and i managed one in the late sale.
Cant remember if sale was before or after chelsea/palace games.
30fiver

Re: Members Sales
Reply #36769 on: Yesterday at 03:23:20 pm
Quote from: ScubaSteve on Yesterday at 03:11:38 pm
One of my biggest gripes is how the club sell tickets in the bulk sales.

Its fine that those on 13+ for the previous season are guarenteed tickets for the following season but why do they get first dibs on where to sit. Those on 13+ not only have a guarenteed ticket but also have the pick of the stadium.

Would like the sale for 13+ and those successful on 4+/members to be at the same time.

Play the devil here because why not

As someone who likes a very specific area of the ground (hence the name) one of my biggest gripes is those on 13 are in the same sale as me on 19
mattyyt

Re: Members Sales
Reply #36770 on: Yesterday at 03:50:03 pm
Quote from: Tiz Lad on Yesterday at 02:12:14 pm
Doesn't really matter what the club does. I'd imagine the touts and the ones with bots (one and the same in most instances) are about 646431 steps ahead of anything the club can think of.

- ID on entry (even just random 1 in x checks)
- Passing on tickets gives the credit to the recipient
- No adding F&F mid season, even for new accounts
- Limit to how many F&F you can have, and recipients not being able to forward further

Feel like that would solve the touting issue? Theyd have no avenue to push tickets and no credit benefit from doing so.
scouser102002

Re: Members Sales
Reply #36771 on: Yesterday at 04:05:58 pm
Quote from: mattyyt on Yesterday at 03:50:03 pm
- ID on entry (even just random 1 in x checks)
- Passing on tickets gives the credit to the recipient
- No adding F&F mid season, even for new accounts
- Limit to how many F&F you can have, and recipients not being able to forward further

Feel like that would solve the touting issue? Theyd have no avenue to push tickets and no credit benefit from doing so.

None of that bar ID combats burner phones
Hij

Re: Members Sales
Reply #36772 on: Yesterday at 04:10:59 pm
Quote from: mattyyt on Yesterday at 03:50:03 pm
- ID on entry (even just random 1 in x checks)
- Passing on tickets gives the credit to the recipient
- No adding F&F mid season, even for new accounts
- Limit to how many F&F you can have, and recipients not being able to forward further

Feel like that would solve the touting issue? Theyd have no avenue to push tickets and no credit benefit from doing so.

We use the new members account loophole to give tickets to people on the periphery of our group a ticket for a match. Norwich would be a key one. Few more spares for that. I know it's not really ethical as well, but I attend all the games on my own card and the only one I've missed was Manchester United a year and a half ago or so because my daughter had broken her leg. I just help others facilitate moving of spares etc. I think the ticket office will be able to see the popping up of new accounts though. Ours hopefully are sporadic and only to people we know, often with same last names as those on friends lists.

Plus surely they should have set parameters on certain actions- if someone transfers every single ticket then it should flag surely, if it's one now and then, I guess they're not minded to be that bothered.
mattyyt

Re: Members Sales
Reply #36773 on: Yesterday at 04:25:38 pm
Quote from: scouser102002 on Yesterday at 04:05:58 pm
None of that bar ID combats burner phones

Yes, the ID is to combat the burner phones, ban the accounts involved and have the data team investigate if they have more accounts and ban those too. No refunds on future tickets if you are found to have been touting. Would get rid of them over time once they lose credit accounts and/or dont fancy the risk.

On the other reply, innocent people will lose out over it, but its worth the trade off. You dont need to be forwarding tickets to the lad at works brothers mates nephew anyway.
Theyd also have more tickets to attempt to buy if touts are eliminated. Creates a fairer system for all, and rewards loyalty i.e. the ones who actually go the game.

Might be harsh, but the system needs fixing and well never get to one where everyone is happy, so might as well get to one where everyone is equal.
sambhi92

Re: Members Sales
Reply #36774 on: Yesterday at 04:50:49 pm
Quote from: 30fiver on Yesterday at 02:53:26 pm
And what would you do for games like luton that sell out on 19 and bournemouth/brentford selling out on 18?

Just fuck a few hundred off who have the 19?

For those with a small alocation you give it to those who are 19+ as they are the "loyal" ones.
ChrisLFCKOP

Re: Members Sales
Reply #36775 on: Yesterday at 05:10:02 pm
Quote from: sambhi92 on Yesterday at 02:47:02 pm
away ticket sales should be 80% goes to loyalty for those 17+.

Rest of the 20% goes to a ballot and you can only be successful no more than twice a season. Would people who actually want to go to an away game will register for the game they actually want and can go to.

No you will get everyone applying to try and get to the 2 max.... you see this with the home ballots now.  everyone applies for every game hoping to get to at least one.
WorldChampions

Re: Members Sales
Reply #36776 on: Yesterday at 05:46:32 pm
Quote from: scouser102002 on Yesterday at 04:05:58 pm
None of that bar ID combats burner phones

What about having a max number of times you can load the pass onto a device? Each time you do its unique so can't be shared and you can only do it a few times a season (who's changing phone that often) without having to get in touch with the club.
pistol

Re: Members Sales
Reply #36777 on: Yesterday at 08:09:19 pm
Quote from: 30fiver on Yesterday at 02:04:50 pm
This is what a membership is meant to be.


If thats the case, why is there a 13+ category then? Given thats a season ticket in all but name?
koptommy93

Re: Members Sales
Reply #36778 on: Yesterday at 09:57:36 pm
Quote from: 30fiver on Yesterday at 02:04:50 pm
This is what a membership is meant to be.

Why should members be happy to go a couple of times a year just because they didn't happen to have a season ticket handed down to them or get on the waiting list 25 years ago?
ABJ

Re: Members Sales
Reply #36779 on: Today at 12:29:28 am
Quote from: mattyyt on Yesterday at 03:50:03 pm
- ID on entry (even just random 1 in x checks)
- Passing on tickets gives the credit to the recipient
- No adding F&F mid season, even for new accounts
- Limit to how many F&F you can have, and recipients not being able to forward further

Feel like that would solve the touting issue? Theyd have no avenue to push tickets and no credit benefit from doing so.
So for someone like myself and a mate that basically buy for pretty much everyone in our group via our own accounts, that just stops and we fuck them off?
lionel_messias

Re: Members Sales
Reply #36780 on: Today at 07:23:40 am
Quote from: koptommy93 on Yesterday at 09:57:36 pm
Why should members be happy to go a couple of times a year just because they didn't happen to have a season ticket handed down to them or get on the waiting list 25 years ago?

Because that is life and life is not a bowl of cherries. You try your best to get a ticket and accept Liverpool
is one of the most popular clubs in the World.

I'd agree members on average should be able to grab 2-4 games a season; 3-4 years without a single ticket is
not great.
Tiz Lad

Re: Members Sales
Reply #36781 on: Today at 07:37:11 am
Quote from: lionel_messias on Today at 07:23:40 am
Because that is life and life is not a bowl of cherries. You try your best to get a ticket and accept Liverpool
is one of the most popular clubs in the World.

I'd agree members on average should be able to grab 2-4 games a season; 3-4 years without a single ticket is
not great.

So you think fans who've spent 10,12 15 years + building up loyalty, spending a lot of money, and attending the vast majority of games, fought the frustration of a generally varying levels crap ticketing systems, should have absolutely no advantage over somebody who's just joined

Really fair that
