it makes sense to have an additional category of 8+ imo, but then i guess everyone would make an argument for why their respective credit level should get some sort of priority



also, to some extent, i don't think the club would want to introduce an 8+ because more than likely those people will end up on 13+ the next season and presumably not too many existing 13+s drop off that ladder to compensate for the extras



i come across a fair amount of 4+ people who just fall off the ladder completely and then just eventually give up



Yeah it's touch and go and will be interesting to see tomorrow what the chances were for people on 4+ but I think at 80% of people getting a ticket for a game based on the tickets available, then that's a solid percentage already. That said obviously once we go a full season with the Anfield Road open, that number is bound to drop as the same number of tickets will be available but more people would have had the chance to also get onto 4+.I dunno, I think generally speaking the system works ok as it is, as any adjustment either way will be unfair. The ballots certainly allow people with 0 credits who want to go to the occasional match once a season to have the chance to enter. 4+ tend to get most of the A+ games they want, 13+ get all of them. Of course there will be pockets of people in the gaps- those at 10/11/12 or those on 3 who will feel differently, but it's very difficult to be fair to everyone when demand way outstrips supply (most of the time).Aware I say this as someone who *should* get to 4 again this season - I think it might be different if I was 18 and on zero credits and wanting to look to build up to 4+ or 13+. That will be much harder now, but the club have done it IMO so they can meet more peoples need for the occasional game -we can talk about the impact that may have on the atmosphere etc, but they'll want a much bigger element of fan turnover for the smaller games so people with memberships who do literally want to do 1 game a season with their sibling, child, significant other, have that chance.That wasn't the case with the bulk sales and hundreds of connections and people getting in and then devouring everything available before that person with their one browser window an over an hour waiting time, failing both times to get a ticket for an entire season. There is more of an element of them being shared out and I think we are beginning to notice this with the higher chances of Cat A games for 4+ as it's evidently harder to get up to 4+ now because so many are shared out. You'd be delighted if you were already on 13+ and with season ticket returns not counting, I think it will be very difficult now for someone to work their way up from 0 to 13 - which I guess is one of the biggest problems, eventual turnover of people on 13+ - the same way in which season tickets turnover barring stadium expansion are rather low too, people don't want to give it up, and it means new people can't get in.I could talk tickets and Liverpool as my mastermind subject, I'm forever boring our whats app group