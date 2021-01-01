« previous next »
Re: Members Sales
Quote from: koptommy93 on Today at 09:30:06 am
The club should introduce another tier between 13+ and 4+, that drop off is crazy.

Id like to see an 8+ where you have say an xx% increased chance of getting tickets from a ringfenced pool for each game but no guarantees. I dont think theres enough to go around to keep everyone happy but some kind of reward would be nice.
Re: Members Sales
Quote from: Malachys15 on Today at 08:58:11 am
Question ahead of the ballot results in case anyone can answer. I have 2 4+  adult memberships that I have entered into the ballot for all games. I wanted to bring my 9 year old nephew to a game who is on my Friends and Family as a free member (Not the paid up membership).
If I was successful for one of the games, is there anyway of purchasing an adult and junior ticket in the Adult/Junior section? I am thinking this isn't possible but wanted to double check in case it was. I assume I would have to buy him a paid up Junior membership or something to do this.

No, cant buy junior tickets on adult memberships anymore

Can buy 2 adults and forward him one, just buy them in a sensible place in the ground (not kop or AL Lower)
Re: Members Sales
Quote from: Stevo on Today at 09:32:50 am
Id like to see an 8+ where you have say an xx% increased chance of getting tickets from a ringfenced pool for each game but no guarantees. I dont think theres enough to go around to keep everyone happy but some kind of reward would be nice.

Unless youre already on 13+, very few people will be on 8 at the end of the season unless youre getting very lucky in the ballots or you have a friend on 13+ whos passing you on games to make up the credits (shouldnt be allowed by the way if the credit gets passed)

4+ at least gets you to some/all of the Cat A games.

To reward fans going to x number of games is stupid especially when getting a STH is a closed shop, getting to 13+ is pretty much a closed shop and getting to even 4+ games all with credits is a massive ask without you being already on the ladder.
Re: Members Sales
Quote from: ScubaSteve on Today at 10:03:37 am
Unless youre already on 13+, very few people will be on 8 at the end of the season unless youre getting very lucky in the ballots or you have a friend on 13+ whos passing you on games to make up the credits

Not sure that's true - especially this season.  I'm a 4+ this season and I'm up to 5 credits so - would be very surprised if I didnt get at least another 3.
Re: Members Sales
Quote from: 30fiver on Today at 09:52:01 am
No, cant buy junior tickets on adult memberships anymore

Can buy 2 adults and forward him one, just buy them in a sensible place in the ground (not kop or AL Lower)

That's what I thought unfortunately as did that before but wanted to double check. Thanks a million for the response.
Re: Members Sales
Quote from: ScubaSteve on Today at 10:03:37 am
Unless youre already on 13+, very few people will be on 8 at the end of the season unless youre getting very lucky in the ballots or you have a friend on 13+ whos passing you on games to make up the credits (shouldnt be allowed by the way if the credit gets passed)

4+ at least gets you to some/all of the Cat A games.

To reward fans going to x number of games is stupid especially when getting a STH is a closed shop, getting to 13+ is pretty much a closed shop and getting to even 4+ games all with credits is a massive ask without you being already on the ladder.
it's only a closed shop because of how the system is currently, there are tons of members on between 8 and 12 i bet. I know a few people who have dropped off 13 since they changed how you get credits.
Re: Members Sales
Quote from: ScubaSteve on Today at 10:03:37 am
getting to 13+ is pretty much a closed shop and getting to even 4+ games all with credits is a massive ask without you being already on the ladder.

13+ is definitely a closed shop, unless of course you're willing to take the huge financial hit of accumulating your credits via Hospo tickets.
Re: Members Sales
Quote from: koptommy93 on Today at 10:20:30 am
it's only a closed shop because of how the system is currently, there are tons of members on between 8 and 12 i bet. I know a few people who have dropped off 13 since they changed how you get credits.

How? surely they just buy in the guaranteed bulk sales, where they all have credit?

Or are they not attending 13 and then dropped off?
« Reply #36728 on: Today at 10:52:33 am »
Quote from: upthereds1993 on Today at 10:48:11 am
13+ is definitely a closed shop, unless of course you're willing to take the huge financial hit of accumulating your credits via Hospo tickets.

Those with time to kill in office jobs can refresh, or have generous friends chipping in to give credits, wouldnt say its a closed shop especially this season with all the extra seats the odds for those on 4+ getting tickets in the ballot for those 4+ games were very good odds
Re: Members Sales
Quote from: 30fiver on Today at 10:52:33 am
Those with time to kill in office jobs can refresh, or have generous friends chipping in to give credits, wouldnt say its a closed shop especially this season with all the extra seats the odds for those on 4+ getting tickets in the ballot for those 4+ games were very good odds

Be interesting to see how many (if any) have actually managed it. The 4+ games aren't the problem as you're up against a far smaller pool, I just think you'd need a huge amount of luck to sort credited tickets for 8 or so of the free-for-all games. People struggled getting to 13+ when every single available ticket carried a credit so god knows how difficult it must be now. Not sure what the credit to non credit ratio is for tickets available during late drops but it must be very low, every single return I've picked up since they brought this system in last season hasn't carried a credit

Re: Members Sales
If there was a criteria point between say 13+ and 4+, you'd like to think that would guarantee non 4+ games and ballot for the 4+ continues. Its a bit crap you can get to 12 in a season and gain nothing from it.
Re: Members Sales
Its just weird if youve been to 8 or 9 games that youve got the same chance of getting a ticket to Luton or Burnley as a new member with 0.

If there were say, 750 members with 8 plus games (total guess on the 750) why not hold back 250 tickets for every game for the 8+ so youve got a 1 in 3 chance for those or something along those lines?

That way theres a kind of ladder up to 13.

It can be done now from 0 to 4 but 4 to 13 is next to impossible without help.
Re: Members Sales
Quote from: 30fiver on Today at 10:51:31 am
How? surely they just buy in the guaranteed bulk sales, where they all have credit?

Or are they not attending 13 and then dropped off?
Yeah not attending enough and dropping off that way
Re: Members Sales
Quote from: Stevo on Today at 09:32:50 am
Id like to see an 8+ where you have say an xx% increased chance of getting tickets from a ringfenced pool for each game but no guarantees. I dont think theres enough to go around to keep everyone happy but some kind of reward would be nice.

There was an 80% chance of tickets for the 4+ sales in the first half of the season. I think the ballots for the general games have really distributed the tickets amongst the wider fanbase and as such it makes getting 4-12 very difficult now. I'm sure that 80% will come down if we have less tickets due to corporate responsibilities and the Anny Road being ready, but it seems currently that if you have 4+ then you have a great chance for these sorts of games.

Unless of course you meant for the 'Cat B/C' games where they drop straight to all members, but it's them dropping straight to all members that means having 4-12 is still a quite strong position comparatively to having 1-3. Ultimately it pisses me off that it's hard to build from 4+ up to 13+ but equally, I'm basically attending 4-6 'Cat A' games a season every season, so in that sense it's perhaps unfair to those scrapping about in the ballots as new members who are trying to get 4+ to establish themselves.

The problem as usual with Liverpool is demand far outstripping supply. I think generally speaking it's right, and having later sales/season ticket seats available does help if people are only concerned about getting to the odd game rather than credits- and as you say, once you're above 4 and below say 10, a credit really doesn't matter, it's only when you're closing in on 13 I guess.

At least in terms of the 4+ sales, I think a mid tier would have been useful when people could get straight in for a bulk sale and buy every single game, as it increased the numbers on higher credits, but I think the ballots are distributing tickets widely to memberships who may only do 1 or 2 a season and aren't arsed about any further ones. And I'm glad that they at least only do this with the "Cat B/C" games as opposed to Man United at home. In a difficult environment, it's relatively ok as it is at the moment, with a consideration that no system can be perfectly fair. Ultimately they need to offer some tickets to people with memberships for the 'Cat B/C' to keep them renewing etc.
Re: Members Sales
Quote from: Stevo on Today at 11:19:39 am
Its just weird if youve been to 8 or 9 games that youve got the same chance of getting a ticket to Luton or Burnley as a new member with 0.

If there were say, 750 members with 8 plus games (total guess on the 750) why not hold back 250 tickets for every game for the 8+ so youve got a 1 in 3 chance for those or something along those lines?

That way theres a kind of ladder up to 13.

It can be done now from 0 to 4 but 4 to 13 is next to impossible without help.

they could do it in a sort of raffle type way where if you've got 9 credits you get more entries in the ballot than someone with 0 credits. They'd have to level it out that if you, as a 9 credit person, entered the ballot with another member who has say 2, you go in at the lower number or there'd be a potential way to cheat the system for your linked accounts.

I was 4+ for this season, think I had 7 or something and the tickets I got from the ballots were Everton and United where the odds were better.
Re: Members Sales
Will the final game of the season still be for 4+?
Re: Members Sales
Quote from: ScubaSteve on Today at 01:04:28 pm
Will the final game of the season still be for 4+?

It is
Re: Members Sales
Quote from: Stevo on Today at 11:19:39 am
Its just weird if youve been to 8 or 9 games that youve got the same chance of getting a ticket to Luton or Burnley as a new member with 0.

If there were say, 750 members with 8 plus games (total guess on the 750) why not hold back 250 tickets for every game for the 8+ so youve got a 1 in 3 chance for those or something along those lines?

That way theres a kind of ladder up to 13.

It can be done now from 0 to 4 but 4 to 13 is next to impossible without help.

it makes sense to have an additional category of 8+ imo, but then i guess everyone would make an argument for why their respective credit level should get some sort of priority

also, to some extent, i don't think the club would want to introduce an 8+ because more than likely those people will end up on 13+ the next season and presumably not too many existing 13+s drop off that ladder to compensate for the extras

i come across a fair amount of 4+ people who just fall off the ladder completely and then just eventually give up
Re: Members Sales
I think the current structure in place works well
Weighted ballots would also work to give a slightly easier ladder to climb...

However, its a membership scheme, with the idea of access to a few tickets a few times a year, whilst rewarding long term loyalty who got 13+ years ago or get lucky getting to 13, its not meant to be easy to get to 13 as otherwise its just essentially getting a season ticket after a couple years of doing a few games?

Memberships aren't there to become season tickets, in 3-4 years time if they made it easier for those 8-12 or whatever, they'd climb to 13, get their 'season ticket' and maintain it, the 13+ rises to 14 and 15 and so on

The current system somewhat ring fences the ballot allocation so there's always a good chunk available for the wider membership base, than every game going to the same people by making it more difficult to climb. This is why they removed credit from STH seats, as they're selling a credit/seat twice effectively, because the following season that seat goes back to the STH, and its 1 taken out of the ballot pot and so on... same with why European ACS isn't guaranteed, they sell the unsold uefa seats but the following year uefa want them back or take them for the later stages of the comp
Re: Members Sales
Wonder if it stays 13 next year, or goes up or down?

Sure I read somewhere they're making tweaks to things around tickets, could be going mad though
Re: Members Sales
Quote from: RainbowFlick on Today at 01:15:44 pm
it makes sense to have an additional category of 8+ imo, but then i guess everyone would make an argument for why their respective credit level should get some sort of priority

also, to some extent, i don't think the club would want to introduce an 8+ because more than likely those people will end up on 13+ the next season and presumably not too many existing 13+s drop off that ladder to compensate for the extras

i come across a fair amount of 4+ people who just fall off the ladder completely and then just eventually give up

exactly this, would increase those on 13 who are basically then STH, and remove tickets from ballot for members, which makes their odds worse and it harder to climb etc. So to keep the ratio the same they'd increase from 13 to 14 and so on, then those who live further away would complain they've done 13 for 10 years and now lose out due to cost increases of going now the club expects them to do 15 etc because too many people just jumped on the last 12 months etc

Line always has to be drawn somewhere, will always be someone just over the fence who's pissed off they're on that side of it
Re: Members Sales
Twice we worked to get above four credits. First time lost it the next season by getting nothing at the two bulk sales. Worked back up in late sales, but lost out again last year after getting only one Cat A and no Cat B ticket in the ballots. Ended up on three plus a few ST returns. This season, rather than stressing about late sales and getting back up the ladder, we will take what we're given which likely means only the very occasional trip to Anfield for league games. Probably quite a few with similar experience.
Re: Members Sales
Quote from: Tiz Lad on Today at 02:01:48 pm
Wonder if it stays 13 next year, or goes up or down?

Sure I read somewhere they're making tweaks to things around tickets, could be going mad though

In theory if people didn't piss about with burners the requirement would go down

There is a complete independent review of ticketing from start to finish of all ticket types currently being undertaken, maybe that'll change things who knows
Re: Members Sales
Quote from: Andypandimonium on Today at 02:03:40 pm
Twice we worked to get above four credits. First time lost it the next season by getting nothing at the two bulk sales. Worked back up in late sales, but lost out again last year after getting only one Cat A and no Cat B ticket in the ballots. Ended up on three plus a few ST returns. This season, rather than stressing about late sales and getting back up the ladder, we will take what we're given which likely means only the very occasional trip to Anfield for league games. Probably quite a few with similar experience.

This is what a membership is meant to be.
Re: Members Sales
Quote from: 30fiver on Today at 02:04:14 pm
In theory if people didn't piss about with burners the requirement would go down

There is a complete independent review of ticketing from start to finish of all ticket types currently being undertaken, maybe that'll change things who knows

Doesn't really matter what the club does. I'd imagine the touts and the ones with bots (one and the same in most instances) are about 646431 steps ahead of anything the club can think of.

There's no way back I'd say now sadly, meaning lot and lots of decent fans miss out or pay eye watering amounts.

Personal opinion is it will all be immaterial soon and the club will eventually go to the Arsenal model. 13+ won't mean a thing in the future I'd say
Re: Members Sales
Just wait until they go like Arsenal and ballot everything with no guaranteed sales... scenes!
Re: Members Sales
Quote from: Tiz Lad on Today at 02:12:14 pm
Doesn't really matter what the club does. I'd imagine the touts and the ones with bots (one and the same in most instances) are about 646431 steps ahead of anything the club can think of.

There's no way back I'd say now sadly, meaning lot and lots of decent fans miss out or pay eye watering amounts

Has been a lot of crackdowns recently especially at LASK, caught some genuine guys in the crossfire though

Issue is people pay the touts and don't report the tickets after because they're now bezzy mates and might sort a game in future

Arsenal ballot the lot, maybe memberships at LFC should do the same... or do what they do in OLSC and make sure its an even distribution of 2 games each or whatever
Re: Members Sales
The 13+ is a closed shop now. It's virtually impossible to get to 13+ if you're not already there. You're not going to win 13 games in the ballot and all the late sales are vastly all STH returns.
Re: Members Sales
Quote from: Tiz Lad on Today at 02:12:14 pm
Doesn't really matter what the club does. I'd imagine the touts and the ones with bots (one and the same in most instances) are about 646431 steps ahead of anything the club can think of.

There's no way back I'd say now sadly, meaning lot and lots of decent fans miss out or pay eye watering amounts.

Personal opinion is it will all be immaterial soon and the club will eventually go to the Arsenal model. 13+ won't mean a thing in the future I'd say

If they did this, likely be a 1 off task to convert those with 13 for X number of years to STH, then bin credits off
Re: Members Sales
Quote from: swoopy on Today at 02:15:37 pm
The 13+ is a closed shop now. It's virtually impossible to get to 13+ if you're not already there. You're not going to win 13 games in the ballot and all the late sales are vastly all STH returns.

I disagree, know people on 7-10 from the first 10, should get a good go at 13

Mix of ballot wins, late sales once UAR went back on sale, credits off mates
Re: Members Sales
Quote from: swoopy on Today at 02:14:02 pm
Just wait until they go like Arsenal and ballot everything with no guaranteed sales... scenes!

Think deep down, everybody is expecting this to be the case sooner or later
Re: Members Sales
Quote from: 30fiver on Today at 02:15:42 pm
If they did this, likely be a 1 off task to convert those with 13 for X number of years to STH, then bin credits off

In that case both scenarios highly unlikely to happen

Think it's more likely to be Arsenal model, when that happens that will be me not bothering
Re: Members Sales
Quote from: Tiz Lad on Today at 02:19:42 pm
In that case both scenarios highly unlikely to happen

Think it's more likely to be Arsenal model, when that happens that will be me not bothering

They'd not bin off the loyalty

A rumour I had heard was away tickets would have guaranteed first sale then ballot the remaining ones... but can't see that happening either

Dont think we see any changes next season to be honest, will be first full year with full capacity probs see how the system goes for a year with all the extra seats
Re: Members Sales
Quote from: 30fiver on Today at 02:22:31 pm
They'd not bin off the loyalty

A rumour I had heard was away tickets would have guaranteed first sale then ballot the remaining ones... but can't see that happening either

Dont think we see any changes next season to be honest, will be first full year with full capacity probs see how the system goes for a year with all the extra seats

So away tickets, which probably more than 50% are sold on or touted on gives you an advantage over people who have been attending virtually all home league matches on 13 or credits or more for years and years, yeah that seems really fair

Wouldn't put anything past them though
Re: Members Sales
Quote from: Tiz Lad on Today at 02:28:23 pm
So away tickets, which probably more than 50% are sold on or touted on gives you an advantage over people who have been attending virtually all home league matches on 13 or credits or more for years and years, yeah that seems really fair

Wouldn't put anything past them though

Think the fact the likes of Leicester and Arsenal etc drop to 0 they don't make homes a criteria shows they aren't interested in mixing the ladders across the competitions or H/A
Re: Members Sales
Quote from: 30fiver on Today at 02:15:42 pm
If they did this, likely be a 1 off task to convert those with 13 for X number of years to STH, then bin credits off

end up with a new aggrieved group (people who've been waiting 30-odd years on the waiting list)

to be honest i don't expect any wholesale changes for a while, although maybe entirely a ballot or points-based ballot would be the model they'd prefer generally.

probs be some loophole and way they'll give in to 'soften the blow' of any major changes anyway
Re: Members Sales
Quote from: swoopy on Today at 02:15:37 pm
The 13+ is a closed shop now. It's virtually impossible to get to 13+ if you're not already there. You're not going to win 13 games in the ballot and all the late sales are vastly all STH returns.

If youve got no one to help boost up your credits then youre right. If they completely cut down on the passing of tickets to F&F it opens up a better chance of returns but still with most not counting as credits.

The majority of those on 13+ got in when it was far easier to do so
Re: Members Sales
Quote from: 30fiver on Today at 02:29:44 pm
Think the fact the likes of Leicester and Arsenal etc drop to 0 they don't make homes a criteria shows they aren't interested in mixing the ladders across the competitions or H/A

May not be next season, but still convinced it will be an all ballot within a few seasons. But they won't tell you that in the season they've done it, until they've taken your membership money

Quote from: 30fiver on Today at 02:04:14 pm
In theory if people didn't piss about with burners the requirement would go down

There is a complete independent review of ticketing from start to finish of all ticket types currently being undertaken, maybe that'll change things who knows

When is this review meant to report back, or will it be like a govt review years and years
Re: Members Sales
away ticket sales should be 80% goes to loyalty for those 17+.

Rest of the 20% goes to a ballot and you can only be successful no more than twice a season. Would people who actually want to go to an away game will register for the game they actually want and can go to.
Re: Members Sales
Quote from: Andypandimonium on Today at 02:03:40 pm
Twice we worked to get above four credits. First time lost it the next season by getting nothing at the two bulk sales. Worked back up in late sales, but lost out again last year after getting only one Cat A and no Cat B ticket in the ballots. Ended up on three plus a few ST returns. This season, rather than stressing about late sales and getting back up the ladder, we will take what we're given which likely means only the very occasional trip to Anfield for league games. Probably quite a few with similar experience.

Exactly the same boat myself, used to get to around 10 leagues a season under the old system, fell off the 4+ ladder last campaign due to the majority of my tickets being late returns which didn't carry a credit. Been to two in the league this season (both ST returns) and like yourself, haven't really bothered getting back onto the ladder. One of the benefits of refreshing for scraps in the league used to be that your loyalty would be somewhat rewarded with the chance to get to a City / United or Everton at home but that's gone now. Thankfully on the ACS for all comps and managed to get to Arsenal in the cup the other week, so still get to go fairly regularly, just the league games have become few and far between now.
