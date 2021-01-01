Id like to see an 8+ where you have say an xx% increased chance of getting tickets from a ringfenced pool for each game but no guarantees. I dont think theres enough to go around to keep everyone happy but some kind of reward would be nice.



There was an 80% chance of tickets for the 4+ sales in the first half of the season. I think the ballots for the general games have really distributed the tickets amongst the wider fanbase and as such it makes getting 4-12 very difficult now. I'm sure that 80% will come down if we have less tickets due to corporate responsibilities and the Anny Road being ready, but it seems currently that if you have 4+ then you have a great chance for these sorts of games.Unless of course you meant for the 'Cat B/C' games where they drop straight to all members, but it's them dropping straight to all members that means having 4-12 is still a quite strong position comparatively to having 1-3. Ultimately it pisses me off that it's hard to build from 4+ up to 13+ but equally, I'm basically attending 4-6 'Cat A' games a season every season, so in that sense it's perhaps unfair to those scrapping about in the ballots as new members who are trying to get 4+ to establish themselves.The problem as usual with Liverpool is demand far outstripping supply. I think generally speaking it's right, and having later sales/season ticket seats available does help if people are only concerned about getting to the odd game rather than credits- and as you say, once you're above 4 and below say 10, a credit really doesn't matter, it's only when you're closing in on 13 I guess.At least in terms of the 4+ sales, I think a mid tier would have been useful when people could get straight in for a bulk sale and buy every single game, as it increased the numbers on higher credits, but I think the ballots are distributing tickets widely to memberships who may only do 1 or 2 a season and aren't arsed about any further ones. And I'm glad that they at least only do this with the "Cat B/C" games as opposed to Man United at home. In a difficult environment, it's relatively ok as it is at the moment, with a consideration that no system can be perfectly fair. Ultimately they need to offer some tickets to people with memberships for the 'Cat B/C' to keep them renewing etc.