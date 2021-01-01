I think the current structure in place works well
Weighted ballots would also work to give a slightly easier ladder to climb...
However, its a membership scheme, with the idea of access to a few tickets a few times a year, whilst rewarding long term loyalty who got 13+ years ago or get lucky getting to 13, its not meant to be easy to get to 13 as otherwise its just essentially getting a season ticket after a couple years of doing a few games?
Memberships aren't there to become season tickets, in 3-4 years time if they made it easier for those 8-12 or whatever, they'd climb to 13, get their 'season ticket' and maintain it, the 13+ rises to 14 and 15 and so on
The current system somewhat ring fences the ballot allocation so there's always a good chunk available for the wider membership base, than every game going to the same people by making it more difficult to climb. This is why they removed credit from STH seats, as they're selling a credit/seat twice effectively, because the following season that seat goes back to the STH, and its 1 taken out of the ballot pot and so on... same with why European ACS isn't guaranteed, they sell the unsold uefa seats but the following year uefa want them back or take them for the later stages of the comp